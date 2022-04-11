5 Great Features of the Berger Express Painting App

Committed to offering customers best-in-class experiences, Berger Paints constantly innovates its offering and reinvents its services. The launch of the Berger Express Painting App was part of this endeavour. Since the company stays in touch with the constantly evolving customer expectations and needs, the Berger Paints app was already being used by customers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

 Berger Paints was able to quickly roll out an upgraded version of the app to offer a completely safe and contactless experience of accessing home painting services. With the upgrade, the app is now cleaner, faster and safer in every way. Simultaneously, the company has put in place stringent safety standards, in line with the government’s COVID-19 protocols to protect the health of both customers and its painter community.

 Some of the elements that make the Express Painting app popular are its user-friendly and attractive interface, easy navigation and seamless performance. With the app, accessing any home renovation-related services becomes completely hassle-free. Take a look at some of the other features that make this app the gold standard in the industry.

 1.      Safe, Contactless, Paperless

With the Berger app, you can access all the services from the safety and comfort of your home. You can get at-home consultancy, digital measurements of each room to be painted and even the Berger Express painting cost estimation. Plus, you can look through the entire colour catalogue and order products through the app. Sanitised products will be delivered right to your doorstep. You can also access customer support, make payments and receive invoices via the app.

 2.      Colour Catalogue & Shade Card

The comprehensive Colour Catalogue on the paint app allows you to check out every type of colour scheme, from pastels to dark colours and from intermediate shades to accents. To make the search easier, the app allows you to search by both the shade code and the name of the colour.  With the Shade Card, you can explore the entire Exterior and Interior collection. You can check out different colour combinations for both exterior and interior walls here.

 For instance, with this feature, you can go through the specially designed Glamor Colour combinations that showcase all the different combinations you can choose from under the Berger Silk Glamor range. You can even download and view the luxurious designer finishes in the Berger Silk Illusion range here. With the Shade Card, you get to go through not just paint colours but also textures and stencils.

 3.      Your Safety First

The Berger Paints app allows you to track the health of the painters and other executives visiting your home for home painting services. You can check their temperature and health status daily. You can also receive supervision reports so that you stay updated on the progress of the job without having to talk to the painters in person. You don’t need to leave your home to choose paint colours or buy them. The help centre is also accessible via the app. As mentioned earlier, the cost estimates and invoices are also available in digital form via the app, so that you need not fear any risk of infection. Even via the app, all estimates are based on specific measurements and are accurate.

 4.      Real-Time Project Tracking

The My Projects section of the paint app allows you to track the progress of your painting project at any time. Simply click on View Projects to find both Current and Past projects. You can also place a request for a new project with the Book a Service button. Once you click this button, you just need to fill in some basic details on the form and then click on Submit. On receiving your request, a Berger Express Painting executive will be assigned to you. He will take care of the site inspection, at your convenience, and thoroughly understand your needs. He will ensure that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are maintained throughout the project.

 5.      Easy Product Finder

The Product Finder makes it very convenient to browse through and choose from different product categories, such as exterior paints, interior paints, wood finishes, metal finishes, glass finishes, waterproofing solutions, exterior textures, undercoats and much more. You can check the specifications of each product and learn about the benefits they offer so that you can make an informed purchase decision. 

Berger Paints offers comprehensive solutions for home painting and renovation, using scientific methods and the latest technology tools. The experienced professionals will prepare the site before the painting job to protect all your expensive furniture, upholstery, artwork and flooring. After the job is completed, they will clean up the entire site and ensure optimal sanitisation so that you have a completely hassle-free and safe experience of home painting.

