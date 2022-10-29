 5th and Glow Glowic Serum Reviews: Is 5th & Glow Skin Care Product Worth It? : The Tribune India

Everyone will age at some point in life. However, nourishing the skin can delay the development of wrinkles, sagging skin, and uneven skin tone. Numerous serums, creams, and beauty potions claim to nurture the skin and support healthy aging. But do they work?

Everybody wants to maintain healthy skin and appear “hot” regardless of age. Some people use “instant wrinkle-removers” that contain hazardous ingredients and may cause harm with continued usage. Dermatologists recommend skincare products that nourish the skin and restore the dermis' natural ability to heal and repair itself.

An excellent skin care product should soothe the dermis and fix any underlying issues that trigger unhealthy aging.

The skin has three layers that must be in optimal health to combat aging. The epidermis is the topmost layer that protects the other layers from harmful microbes, improves the waterproof barrier, and creates the skin's tone. The middle layer of the dermis comprises tough connective tissues, sweat glands, and hair follicles. The last coat is the hypodermis comprising the connective tissues and fat cells. Together, the three skin layers form a 3D structure.

Glowic by 5th and Glow is a natural serum that can protect the skin from pathogens. How does it work? Is it effective?

What is Glowic Serum?

Glowic serum is a US brand by 5th and Glow company. It is designed for aging individuals that need to improve their skin health. The developers claim it has the right components to combat pathogens and restore natural skin glow, tone, and elasticity.

Unlike in the past, the modern world is full of pollutants. Environmental, air, water, soil, food, and beauty products contain toxins that deteriorate skin health. Toxicity, poor nutrition, and exposure to harmful rays can speed up aging. Glowic supposedly has various anti-pollution ingredients to restore the three skin layers.

5th and Glow claim that the serum has no harmful side effects. It is supposedly ideal for all skin types. Glowic serum is created to absorb and act fast in the skin.

How Does Glowic Work?

Duke University Medical Center has supposedly discovered an anti-aging solution that can restore skin health. The scientists claim to have the remedy to "reverse the hands of time and reverse the age-appearance of the face. "

In a double-blind and placebo-controlled medical trial, the scholars gave various women the revolutionary Glowic serum that supposedly targets the 3D structure of the dermis.

The new Glowic protocol does not promise to add nutrients to the skin in an attempt to repair it. Instead, the natural serum protects the skin from age-accelerating factors, thus preventing the skin from sagging, developing aging spots, and glowing wrinkles. The said protocol can give users young, healthy, smooth, and beautiful skin.

Glowic works by improving the 3-dimensional layers of the skin. It nourishes and revitalizes the dermis to promote natural healing. It fights "wrinkle accelerators," which include UV rays, pollutants, and other forms of toxins.

The anti-aging serum supports healthy blood flow under the skin, allowing different skin layers to gain various nutrients. Glowic serum can help you regain youthful glow, tone, and suppleness regardless of age.

Glowic serum improves water retention of the skin. It can eliminate fine lines, uneven skin tone, and wrinkles. Additionally, some users may experience skin tightness, elasticity, and fuller skin after less than four weeks.

Glowic Serum Ingredients

5th and Glow claim that each ingredient in Glowic serum is natural and effective. In addition, the product has purportedly undergone rigorous testing and research. Thus, each ingredient is based on scientific evidence, clean sources, and the most potent clinical dosages. The anti-wrinkle ingredients include:

Ferulic Acid: Various scholars agree that Ferulic acid can benefit the skin. It has high amounts of antioxidants and polyphenols that combat various toxins and pollutants under the skin. Ferulic acid works by neutralizing the free radicals that speed aging, increase wrinkles and cause dark spots. Glowic serum has high-quality Ferulic acid that easily absorbs under the skin to offer fast results. Additionally, the acidic ingredient enhances the absorption and assimilation of vitamins C and E.

L-Ascorbic Acid: Glowic serum claims to use premium quality vitamin C to support skin health. Ascorbic acid is among the world's best-known antioxidants that can fight oxidative stress and fortify immunity.

Tocopherol: Known for its water retention abilities, Tocopherol or vitamin E can enhance skin elasticity. It can restore skin hydration, improve tone, and support a healthy glow. Vitamin E can also aid in reducing free radicals and fortifying skin health.

Niacinamide: Per Glowic serum makers, it can improve skin moisturization by reducing water loss. Additionally, niacinamide can augment the skin pores and combat environmental pollutants. Also, the vitamin can aid in brightening the skin naturally, improving glow, and rallying the skin’s molecular structure.

Panthenol (Vitamin B5): Multiple scholars agree that vitamin B5 is a powerful skin-nourishing ingredient rich in potent polyphenols. Panthenol is a potent humectant and skin conditioner that can lock in moisture and advance elasticity. Using vitamin B5 can leave the skin moisturized and dewy.

Hyaluronic Acid: Almost every skincare product has hyaluronic acid. It has the correct chemical composition to improve the moisture content and prevent the skin from losing its suppleness. Additionally, it can get even the skin tone and protect the skin from various toxins.

Sodium PCA: The skin requires sodium ions to improve cellular health and structure. Additionally, the mineral aid in the creation of amino acid that protects the different skin layers from environmental toxins. Sodium may also keep the skin moist and restore elasticity.

Glycerin: Also a humectant, glycerin can improve the skin structure and blank the water levels across the different skin layers. Glowic serum claims that it can keep the skin smooth, bright, and soft.

How to Use Glowic Serum

Glowic serum is an easy-to-use product. 5th and Glow allege that it is perfect for all skin types and women of all ages. Users can apply it at any time of the day without any hassles. You can use it in the morning before applying any makeup or in the evening after removing the makeup. However, the consumer must use the serum consistently to notice any significant results.

How much Glowic serum should you apply? Per the maker, users need 4-5 drops to enhance skin structure, tone, elasticity, and overall health. Applying the serum daily for 30+ days can supposedly provide users with significant results.

Each Glowic bottle has enough serum to last the user a month. However, the product is not recommended for underage users. Also, users with severe dermal issues must consult their doctor before using the serum.

Glowic Serum Features and benefits

●     All Glowic ingredients are natural and pure sources

●     The serum can eliminate fine lines and wrinkles within a short time

●     Glowic serum is ideal for women of all ages looking to reverse aging

●     It supposedly treats the root of skin issues

●     It can improve all the skin layers

●     Glowic serum can help users to gain supple, tight, and youthful skin

●     Glowic is purportedly a more affordable anti-aging serum compared to other skin care routines

Cons

●     Glowic is only sold online via the official website

●     Glowic serum may not be ideal for individuals with sensitive skin

●     Consumers must use the serum consistently for over thirty days to gain fruitful results

Pricing

Glowic serum is only available via the official website. 5th and Glow are giving various offers and discounts depending on your package.

Conclusion

Glowic is marketed as a powerful serum that can fix skin issues naturally. It has various ingredients to restore the structure of all dermal layers without giving users any side effects. It works by improving moisture retention and supporting the skin's molecular structure. Using Glowic regularly can improve the skin's texture, tone, and color. Additionally, it can eliminate fine lines and protect the skin from environmental pollutants.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Glowic shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

 

