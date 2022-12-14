8 of the Best Cryptos to Invest in for December 2022

With the next crypto bull market looking like it’s right around the corner, buying while prices are still low could generate outstanding returns over the next couple of years. If you’re wondering which tokens you should buy, then don’t worry - this article has got you covered.

It will outline which eight of the top crypto tokens to invest in for December 2022 and give our verdict on which one you should be most bullish on. So let’s dive right in.

1. Metacade (MCADE) – The Best Crypto to Invest in for 2022

Metacade is a virtual hangout that’s aiming to be Web3’s number-one platform for everything GameFi. It proposes to be a place for like-minded gamers, crypto fanatics, and developers to connect in a bubbling community packed with features. In the Metacade, users will be able to play the latest Play2Earn games, learn ways to boost their gaming income, and have a direct say in the future of the gaming industry.

One of Metacade’s main goals is to make Play2Earn accessible to everyone. That’s why, on the platform, users will find reviews, leaderboards, video content, and some of the hottest GameFi alpha to help anyone find their feet in this rapidly-growing industry.

To incentivise users to get involved and build a gaming community, Metacade is rewarding users with the MCADE token for every review, tip, or piece of valuable content they share. You can still earn MCADE just by sharing your opinion on a new game you’ve been playing. This will help turn Metacade into the ultimate place to discover, learn about, and earn more from the latest Play2Earn games, regardless of a user’s gaming background.

These aren’t the only ways to earn through Metacade. You can also test your luck in prize draws or go head-to-head in one of Metacade’s exclusive tournaments for a chance to win MCADE tokens. Using Metacade’s native testing environment, you can even get paid for giving your feedback on the games being built by the platform’s developer community.

The feature that could draw the most attention to Metacade, however, is Metagrants. Metagrants are a way for MCADE holders to allocate funding to the games they’re most excited about playing. Developers win these grants by battling it out with other developers to earn the most votes. The winner receives financing from the Metacade treasury to get their vision off the ground, with the ability to beta test their game alongside the game’s most avid fans. The finished title is added to Metacade’s virtual arcade for anyone to play, creating a library of community-backed games in the process.

The GameFi industry is expected to grow from a $1.5 billion industry in 2021 to a $50 billion valuation by 2025 according to Crypto.com. Keeping that in mind, Metacade has a bright future ahead of it as a leader in this space.

Considering that the MCADE token is still in presale, the upside potential for Metacade represents a fantastic investment opportunity. When combined with Metacade’s innovative features and the growth of GameFi as a whole, MCADE is our number-one pick for the best crypto to invest in for December 2022.

2. Ethereum (ETH) - The King of Utility Tokens

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency on the market after Bitcoin. It's a smart-contract platform that provides the fundamental building blocks for thousands of tokens, dApps, DeFi, and NFT projects in the crypto space today.

Ethereum was one of the very first cryptocurrencies to implement smart contracts effectively. This first-mover advantage has led it to amass an approximate $200 billion market cap in October 2022 (CoinGecko) - more than quadruple the market cap of other smart contract platforms.

These other smart contract platforms were built to solve several issues facing the Ethereum chain, like scalability, security, and energy consumption. After September’s highly-anticipated upgrade to “Ethereum 2.0”, which promised to improve transaction speeds, lower fees, and reduce energy consumption by over 99%, it’s likely that Ethereum won’t be dethroned as the king of utility tokens anytime soon. As such, ETH is our second top crypto token to invest in for December 2022.

3. Binance Coin (BNB) - The Multi-Purpose Token

Binance Coin is the native token of the Binance exchange, the world’s largest exchange by volume. Binance Coin started as a humble trading fee discount token, but today, it powers one of the most successful smart contract platforms on the planet. You can even use BNB to pay for hotels, buy gift cards, and as a transaction medium on third-party platforms.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was launched in 2020 as an alternative to the Ethereum network, which was suffering from high fees and substantial congestion. Since then, it’s overtaken Ethereum in the number of dApps it powers, with around 4,300 dApps running on BSC compared to Ethereum’s 3550 (DappRadar).

Investing in BNB doesn’t just expose you to the growth of its ecosystem, however. It’s also a proxy for investing in the crypto market as a whole, as demand for BNB usually ticks up when the bull market is raging. This is because people use BNB for discounts and investing in projects from the Binance Launchpad. As such, it’s our third best crypto token to invest in for December 2022.

4. ApeCoin (APE) - A Project With Big Plans

ApeCoin is the governance and utility token of the Ape Ecosystem. It was created by Yuga Labs, the company behind the world-famous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project. APE is used for exclusive access to games, events, and merch. It also allows holders to vote on upcoming decisions that are implemented by the ApeCoin Foundation.

The primary reason to be bullish on ApeCoin, however, is the launch of Otherside, Yuga Labs’ metaverse. Otherside is being launched in partnership with Animoca Brands, the company behind The Sandbox, and has already drawn significant hype. Gordon Goner, a co-founder of BAYC, said they aim to “build a city where thousands of people interact… like Grand Theft Auto but in real-time with real players.”

With an auction of the in-game land known as Otherdeeds reaching $500 million in sales within 24 hours, Otherside already has a strong community behind it, and its 2023 launch could attract significant attention from crypto investors. As APE will be the native token of this metaverse, it’s only right to place it as our fourth top crypto to invest in for December 2022.

5. Chiliz (CHZ) - Changing the Way Sports Fans Interact

Chiliz is a platform built to revolutionise the fan experience. Using Chiliz, sports teams across the globe can issue fan tokens, which allow their loyal followers to become directly involved with the team’s future success. These fan tokens can be used as a voting tool, allowing holders to decide on new uniforms, celebration songs, and even lineups of some teams. They also represent a direct investment in the team’s performance, as fan tokens typically appreciate when the club is doing well.

Teams offering fan tokens include FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Manchester City. There are even international fan tokens for football teams like Argentina, Portugal, and Italy. With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, these international tokens could see a spike in popularity. As CHZ will be needed to buy these international tokens, it’s our fifth choice as one of the best crypto to invest in for December 2022.

6. Bitcoin (BTC) - The World’s Most Valuable Cryptocurrency

What portfolio is complete without holding some Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency? According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin’s market cap is approximately $400 billion, accounting for 37.5% of the total market value in October 2022. It’s one of the most stable and widely recognised cryptocurrencies, with Bybit reporting that nearly three-quarters of the American population have heard of Bitcoin.

A recent survey by financial services giant Fidelity found that 74% of institutional investors plan to buy crypto in the future, according to Blockworks. With many institutions averse to the volatility found in smaller altcoins, it’s very likely they’ll be picking up some Bitcoin first. When you factor in that the Winklevoss twins, two people instrumental in Facebook’s founding, predict that Bitcoin will one day be worth $500,000, it’s easy to put BTC as the sixth top crypto token to invest in for December 2022.

7. Uniswap (UNI) - The Number One Decentralised Exchange

Uniswap is a decentralised exchange that removes the need for a centralised order book, instead allowing users to swap tokens directly. With no single entity controlling the exchange, Uniswap offers better security than centralised platforms, earnings for those providing liquidity, and a huge range of cryptocurrencies to trade.

Because anyone can start a liquidity pool, you’ll find many tokens on Uniswap not yet available on centralised exchanges. This is great for discovering under-the-radar tokens, particularly during bull markets when these tokens often see significant gains. These features have led Uniswap to become the world’s largest decentralised exchange, seeing around $2.5 billion in daily volume across Uniswap v2 and v3 (CoinGecko).

Like BNB, UNI appreciates when there is increased demand for crypto in general. With a bull market on the horizon, UNI is our seventh choice as one of the top crypto tokens to invest in for December 2022.

8. Filecoin (FIL) - Transforming Digital Storage

Filecoin is a decentralised storage platform that aims to disrupt the traditional centralised storage model. It does this by allowing anyone to rent out their unused hard disk space for FIL tokens, with providers competing to offer the lowest price. Using the power of free market economics, Filecoin has managed to achieve prices 99.5% lower than centralised providers, like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure (CoinTelegraph).

Now, with the launch of Saturn, Filecoin’s content delivery network, it could soon be powering streaming services across the globe. Saturn will mean that less minimum storage is required to be a provider (10 terabytes vs. 1 terabyte with Saturn), allowing more people to start earning through FIL and pushing storage costs down further. This is likely to be a catalyst for greater adoption and makes FIL an excellent choice for eighth in our list of the top crypto tokens to invest in for December 2022.

Metacade (MCADE) Is the Best Crypto to Invest In for December 2022

There are many excellent crypto tokens to invest in on this list. Some, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, have already proven themselves to be immensely successful. Tokens like Chiliz, ApeCoin, and FileCoin have a long way to go to match these titans but have already shown that they can garner plenty of investment with their innovative ideas.

But in terms of investment opportunity, there’s no better choice than Metacade. If Metacade can pull its plans off, then it could easily be Web3’s best-known name in Play2Earn gaming. As we mentioned earlier, the GameFi industry is set to rocket over the next few years to be a $50 billion industry, and Metacade is in an excellent position to ride this wave. And with the token currently in presale phase 1, there’s no better time to buy than now.

Right now, you can buy 125 MCADE tokens for $1. In phase 9, you’ll get just 50 tokens for that same $1. If you want to effectively double or even triple your long-term earnings on Metacade, then being an early investor could be one of the best investment decisions you make. If you believe that GameFi is the future of gaming, then don’t hesitate to check out Metacade’s presale.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.