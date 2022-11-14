A Step-By-Step Guide to Developing a Career as a Data Analyst in a Competitive Age

A career as a data analyst is a highly satisfying one as you get a chance to make a tangible difference in the growth of the organisation. Here, you get a chance to gather and manage data and then provide it to the stakeholders and decision-makers to utilise it to their advantage.

At the same time, you need to remember that it is an extremely competitive field. Moreover, nowadays, the demand for skilled data analysts is on the rise, and you can easily find a place for you. So, to build your career in this domain, access to a step-by-step guide can be of great help. Read on.

A Step-By-Step Guide on Developing Your Career as a Data Analyst

Following is a step-by-step guide to develop your career as a data analyst –

Step 1: Sort the basic education

Are you new in the data analysis universe? If yes, you need to have a college or university degree after you complete your intermediate (12th class) exam. You can be from any field of study to enter the domain of data analysis.

Having said that, if you have the necessary technical knowledge, it will be an added bonus. If you have some basic knowledge about the technicalities of this sector, then you can join as a beginner. On the other hand, if you have learnt some of the skills from a Bootcamp, make sure you back it up with some sort of professional qualification.

Step 2: Build some technical skills

Take a certification or degree in a programming language or visualisation tools. For instance, you could learn Python along with Excel or Tableau or Power BI. Together, these certifications will improve your employment chances.

At the same time, do not forget to work on your soft skills. Practice some communication and presentation skills.

Step 3: Work on projects with real data

Capstone projects or internship at a data analysis company could come in handy to develop your career as a data analyst. Otherwise, you can always use the open-source climate data of National Centres for Environmental Information, news data from media companies like Buzzfeed or open data from NASA and practice on it. You could try out Kaggle challenges as well.

Step 4: Develop a work portfolio

After you have practised well, you could provide analytical insights into various types of data. Like, you could tackle a real-world problem which has some statistical data. For example, you could make a dashboard or a bot which automatically trades the stocks or could at least predict how it will perform in the future or what the real estate prices for a specific area could be in the future. Solving problems like these could help you to build an impressive portfolio.

Step 5: Try selling your insights in the real world

Although the monetary benefit is completely irrelevant at this point, this step will help you build better presentation and communication skills. You will also get to know how the market behaves and what the demand and supply are. Apart from this, let us assure you that the data analyst salary is quite good. You will get a handsome package if you are good at your work in the data-driven decision-making (DDDM) industry.

Step 6: Get an entry-level job as a data analyst

Following the completion of your data analyst course, you can apply for a job as an entry-level

data analyst and gather the necessary experience.

To sum up, hopefully, reading through this has offered a basic understanding of what you need to do to build your career as a data analyst. And if you need more assistance, then take a look at the PG course on data analytics and machine learning from Imarticus Learning. It is a specifically designed course to help data analytics aspirants find their footing in the industry.

