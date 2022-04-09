Aaira Dwivedi is Looking Forward to Working in Web Shows and Movies, Read On

Aaira Dwivedi is Looking Forward to Working in Web Shows and Movies, Read On

Aaira Dwivedi is currently basking in the success of her music video, Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna. The actress starred alongside Adnan Khan in the video. The song has garnered over 2 million views since it was released earlier this month on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. Moin Sabri croons the heartfelt melody.

When the actress was asked what made her say yes to the music video, she gave an interesting answer. Aaira said, "I really liked the idea of telling this story in just a few minutes. I get to express a wide range of feelings. I didn't want to miss out on such a fantastic chance. The melody quickly drew my attention. I'm hoping to receive more similar offers in the future. During the pandemic, the crew helped me feel at ease, and my co-stars were pleasant. How could I pass up such an opportunity? Take a look at how much people are enjoying the music."

About the love she has received for Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna, Aaira Dwidevi stated that she is on cloud nine. The actress shot the music video in Dubai during the pandemic. At that time, filming anything was a challenge considering the restrictions. Yet, Aaria and the music video team ensured that everyone stayed safe. She is elated with the love people have showered on her performance and the song.

Aaira Dwivedi was asked what kind of roles or projects she wants to be a part of in the future. The actress shared, "I like playing dark roles or funny characters. My next goal is to keep working on such amazing music videos. But I would love to be a part of web series and movies. Today, various OTT platforms have opened the doors for young actors like me. I can't wait to work in such exciting projects soon."

Listen to Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna:

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

2
World

Pakistan crisis: Defiant Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported govt’; calls for street protests on Sunday

3
Haryana

3 sites from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh on Archaeological Survey of India list

4
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

5
Nation

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

6
Nation

Will respond with force, if provoked: Rajnath Singh

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

9
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

10
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan crisis: Defiant Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported govt’; calls for street protests on Sunday

Khan faces the possibility of being first PM in Pakistan’s h...

‘New trend of government maligning judges unfortunate’: Chief Justice Ramana

'New trend of governments maligning judges unfortunate': Chief Justice Ramana

The stinging observations were made by a Bench headed by Chi...

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

The booster dose would have to be a homologous dose

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

Sovereignty and integrity of India ought to prevail and it’s...

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Cities

View All

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

Dumping of sewage at councillor’s office: 5 booked for rioting, theft in Ludhiana

Illegal detention: Deceased Kulwant Kaur's mother writes to Punjab CM with her blood

After dismantling at Waterfront site, Ludhiana MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on Facebook, Instagram

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Existing power subsidy schemes to continue: Punjab State Power Corporation

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions