Aaira Dwivedi is Looking Forward to Working in Web Shows and Movies, Read On

Aaira Dwivedi is currently basking in the success of her music video, Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna. The actress starred alongside Adnan Khan in the video. The song has garnered over 2 million views since it was released earlier this month on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. Moin Sabri croons the heartfelt melody.

When the actress was asked what made her say yes to the music video, she gave an interesting answer. Aaira said, "I really liked the idea of telling this story in just a few minutes. I get to express a wide range of feelings. I didn't want to miss out on such a fantastic chance. The melody quickly drew my attention. I'm hoping to receive more similar offers in the future. During the pandemic, the crew helped me feel at ease, and my co-stars were pleasant. How could I pass up such an opportunity? Take a look at how much people are enjoying the music."

About the love she has received for Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna, Aaira Dwidevi stated that she is on cloud nine. The actress shot the music video in Dubai during the pandemic. At that time, filming anything was a challenge considering the restrictions. Yet, Aaria and the music video team ensured that everyone stayed safe. She is elated with the love people have showered on her performance and the song.

Aaira Dwivedi was asked what kind of roles or projects she wants to be a part of in the future. The actress shared, "I like playing dark roles or funny characters. My next goal is to keep working on such amazing music videos. But I would love to be a part of web series and movies. Today, various OTT platforms have opened the doors for young actors like me. I can't wait to work in such exciting projects soon."

Listen to Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna: