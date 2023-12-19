ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Reviews: Is It Effective?

As we age, our skin inevitably begins to show signs of the passing years. Sagging, wrinkles, and a lack of radiance; not a very good experience, and can often leave us searching for a solution. Addressing these concerns requires more than just topical solutions - it calls for nourishment from within. This is where Essential Skin Food comes in.

With its carefully curated blend of plant-based ingredients, this unique supplement stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against aging skin. Dermaval™, Vitamin C, Triple Amino Acid Complex, and Cosmythic™ work in harmony, encouraging your body to restore natural collagen production. The result? Firm, plump skin that radiates health.

Here’s a deeper look at Essential Skin Food, focusing on its ingredient composition, how it works, and what it can do.

What is Essential Skin Food?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is not your typical skin supplement, the manufacturer promises. It's a unique blend of plant-based ingredients aimed at nurturing your skin from within. The idea is to promote the body's own collagen production - a refreshing alternative to animal-based collagen supplements.

The key ingredients in this vegan-friendly supplement include Dermaval™, Vitamin C, Triple Amino Acid Complex, and Cosmythic™. These have been chosen for their potential to improve skin texture and radiance and combat signs of aging, such as wrinkles and sagging.

But it's not all about the skin. Essential Skin Food might also give a little extra love to your hair, nails, joints, and digestion.

The supplement is a product of ActivatedYou, a health and wellness brand focusing on holistic well-being approaches. ActivatedYou takes a mindful approach to health, considering physical wellness and emotional and environmental factors. Their product, Essential Skin Food, reflects this commitment to comprehensive well-being.

That said, every batch of Essential Skin Food goes through rigorous testing. This, the manufacturer says, ensures you're getting a quality, potent supplement.

Essential Skin Food Food Review - Summary

Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredient(s) Dermaval™, Vitamin C, Triple Amino Acid Complex, Cosmythic™. Brand ActivatedYou Benefits Supports natural collagen production

Fights skin damage

Improves skin appearance and texture Units/ Weight 30 Capsules Price $69.95

Pros and Cons of Essential Skin Food What We Like

90-day money-back guarantee

Produced in an FDA-approved facility

Allergen-free

Product of a well-known brand (ActivatedYou)

Boasts a plant-based formula

What We Don’t Like

Results may vary among individuals

Some may find the product expensive

Only available online, not in physical stores

How Does Essential Skin Food Work?

Essential Skin Food taps on the power of plant-based compounds to naturally boost collagen production within the body. As we age, our bodies gradually produce less collagen, which can lead to visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and a dull complexion[2].

Essential Skin Food is packed with six plant-based compounds that are like superfoods for your skin. When you take it daily, these power-packed nutrients work together to stimulate your body's own collagen production. The result? Your skin starts to look and feel better - smoother, firmer, more youthful.

This is a key difference between Essential Skin Food and many other collagen supplements on the market, which often rely on animal-based sources of collagen.

But the benefits don't stop at your skin. This increase in natural collagen also helps to strengthen your hair, nails, and bones and even aids digestion[1]. It's like a full-body tune-up in a little capsule!

Of course, everyone's body is different, and we all react to supplements in our own ways. That's why it's important to remember that while many have seen great results with Essential Skin Food, experiences can vary.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Ingredients

Here are the key ingredients that make up Essential Skin Food;

Dermaval™

This is a powerhouse ingredient specifically designed to boost collagen in the body. It's made up of phytonutrient compounds like Pomegranate Extract, Coffeeberry, Quercetin, and Camu Camu. These aren't just random plant extracts - they each have a specific role.

For example, Pomegranate Extract is known for its antioxidant properties, according to a 2014 study[3]. The study mentions in part;

“The antioxidant potential of pomegranate juice is more than that of red wine and green tea, which is induced through ellagitannins and hydrosable tannins. Pomegranate juice can reduce macrophage oxidative stress, free radicals, and lipid peroxidation.” - Aida Zarfeshany, Sedigheh Asgary, and Shaghayegh Haghjoo Javanmard.

Quercetin, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory benefits, according to the findings of a 2016 study[4]. It says in part;

“Quercetin was reported as a long lasting anti-inflammatory substance that possesses strong anti-inflammatory capacities. It possesses anti-inflammatory potential that can be expressed on different cell types, both in animal and human models.” - Yao Li, et al.

Together, these components fight elastin breakdown in the body, helping maintain skin elasticity and firmness over time.

Vitamin C

We've all heard about the benefits of Vitamin C for our immune system, but did you know it's also a champion for your skin?

As a natural antioxidant, Vitamin C helps to protect the skin against damage from free radicals, those pesky molecules that can lead to premature aging. By shielding your skin this way, Vitamin C can help promote a brighter, more radiant complexion[5].

Triple Amino Acid Complex

This ingredient is a trio of amino acids: Glycine, Lysine, and L-Proline. They work together to support your skin's natural structure. Glycine is the most abundant amino acid in collagen, while Lysine and L-Proline are essential for collagen formation. In short, this complex helps to plump and tighten your skin texture over time[6].

Cosmythic™

This is a polyphenol-rich skin elixir that works by energizing old fibroblasts - the cells in our bodies that are responsible for collagen production. By giving these cells a boost, Cosmythic™ can help to promote more radiant and youthful-looking skin[7].

What is the Recommended Dosage?

For Essential Skin Food, less is more. The creators of this supplement recommend a straightforward approach - just one capsule a day, taken with a full glass of water. This simple routine allows the powerful ingredients in Essential Skin Food to work their magic without overwhelming your system.

Remember, consistency is key here. Make this part of your daily self-care routine to allow your body ample time to respond to the nutrients and start producing more collagen. Always listen to your body and adjust as needed.

Essential Skin Food Side Effects

While the manufacturers assure us that there are no adverse effects, reactions can vary from person to person.

Overdoing the dosage could cause some discomfort, and Quercetin - one of the ingredients - might cause minor side effects like headaches or a tingling sensation when taken orally. It's always best to have a chat with your doctor before introducing any new supplement into your routine, especially if you've got other health conditions or medications in the mix.

Again, this product is a supplement to your skincare routine, not a replacement for professional medical advice or treatment.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Reviews

Essential Skin food has a generally good standing with previous users. The manufacturer's site is full of overwhelmingly positive Essential Skin Food reviews. Here are some of them;

“I have been using essential skin food for almost a month and could see a very big difference in my overall skin health. It's more firm, gives a natural glow, lightens up my dark spots and I look really younger than ever before. The supplement contents are really good and work. Highly satisfied and will recommend this product.” - RITIKA P.

“I saw great results within the first week and a half when my under eye wrinkles reduced. After that the improvements of my under eye wrinkles were slow but steady. I haven't noticed a whole lot of improvements in places other than my under eye wrinkles, but because of the continuing results, even if small, I will continue to buy. It's been 4 months since I started taking the skin food, I look forward to seeing what else starts to improve the longer I take it. I would recommend it.” - JENNIFER.

“Since I started to take this supplement my face/skin looks more alive and healthy, but not only that, my digestion is super good. The way I know the supplement is the one making it happen is because I tried it before and I noticed my digestion during the morning was super good but I figured it was a coincidence and it might be me eating differently. Then I took it. a break from this supplement and the digestion wasn't the same anymore but I didn't really realize it until I started taking the supplement again and bam I went back to super good digestion. The way to explain it in a polite manner is that after going to the bathroom every single morning it literally feels like it cleans your insides and all the toxins come out and it makes you feel energized and healthy.” - DANIELA.

Where to Buy Essential Skin Food Pills?

If you're thinking, "Okay, I'm giving it a shot. Where can I get my hands on Essential Skin Food?" - the best place to find it is straight from the official website. Buying directly from them means you're getting the real deal, and you might even stumble upon some cool discounts or offers they're running.

Final Verdict

Essential Skin Food has garnered quite the attention with its promise of youthful, glowing skin. This supplement has been praised for delivering noticeable changes - firmer skin, less visible dark spots, and an overall youthful glow. It's clear that the blend of nourishing ingredients has worked wonders for some.

However, let's not forget that not all experiences are painted with the same brush. A few folks found other collagen support supplements to be just as beneficial, if not more. And remember, our skin is as unique as we are, so what works for one might not work for another.

If Essential Skin Food piques your interest, talk to your healthcare provider. It's always better to play it safe and ensure it's the right fit for your skincare needs.

So, if you're all about trying new things and exploring options for your skin health, why not give Essential Skin Food a closer look? Who knows, it might just be the missing piece in your skincare puzzle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of Essential Skin Food?

The current discounted price of Essential Skin Food on the official site is:

1 Jar for $69.95 Or pay $49.00 with a FREE ActivatedYou Account!

for $69.95 Or pay $49.00 with a FREE ActivatedYou Account! 3x pack for $191.85 Or pay $134.00 with a FREE ActivatedYou Account!

for $191.85 Or pay $134.00 with a FREE ActivatedYou Account! 6x pack for $365.70 Or pay $254.00 with a FREE ActivatedYou Account!

All the packages come with Free Shipping on All US Orders over $50.

Is Essential Skin Food suitable for all skin types?

Yes, Essential Skin Food is designed to be compatible with all skin types. However, everyone's skin reacts differently to products, so it's always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you have specific concerns.

Can I take Essential Skin Food if I have a medical condition or am taking medication?

If you have any medical conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are taking any medications, you should definitely check with your healthcare provider before starting Essential Skin Food or any new supplement.

How long does it take to see results with Essential Skin Food?

The timeline for results can vary from person to person. Some users report seeing improvements in as little as a few weeks, while others may need a few months. Consistency is key!

Can I take Essential Skin Food alongside my other skincare products?

Generally, yes. Essential Skin Food is designed to complement your existing skincare routine. However, if you're using any prescription skincare products, it's best to check with your healthcare provider.

Is Essential Skin Food vegan-friendly?

You bet! Essential Skin Food is 100% plant-based, making it suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

