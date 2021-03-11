Actor Abdullah Osman believes that theatre is his acting school and movies are his lessons

While there are actors who have mastered their talents from acting school, a few individuals, like actor Abdullah Osman, belong to a whole different niche. Well, some people believe that possessing an unusual talent and having a unique way to let it out makes one victorious.

With his zest for the camera and screen, Abdullah, who has been in the industry for a long time now, has certainly found his way to success. But did you know that this actor never went to any acting school? Yes, you read it right! Abdullah Osman grew up in New Delhi and he always loved to be in front of the camera. The actor nurtured this love by watching films.

We all know how much he treasures watching movies, don't we? The actor doesn't watch movies just for fun; he considers that this is his way of learning and understanding more about cinema. Abdullah Osman says, "Some people go to film schools and take classes. But I take my classes inside the theatre by watching characters perform right in front of me. This way, I've learned a lot and I've seen my growth as an actor."

"From dialogue delivery or even minute gestures, moods, emotions, comedy, and expressions, there is so much that I've understood about acting just by analysing films," actor Abdullah Osman further added. The actor sees at least a hundred movies in theatres each year. Isn't that crazy? But, yeah, these aren't just movies for him, they are his guiding lights.

These institutes and classes are to boost your talent, which can be done anyway. Joining a famed institute shouldn't be an obligation! And Abdullah Osman's journey validates this. His illustrious work profile has the names of many stunning projects with remarkable Bollywood stars. The actor has worked with actors like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadda, Katrina Kaif, and many more.

Abdullah Osman started gaining immense popularity from Channel V's reality show "Truth Love Cash Season 2." He was the strongest contender in the show, and was admired by the audience. Since then, the actor has kept pressing ahead towards growth and abundance.