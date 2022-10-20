Actor Abhiishek Mohta announces his new project ‘Tumko Jabse Dekha’

Recently, actor and casting director Abhiishek Mohta announced his brand new project ‘Tumko Jabse Dekha’, which is a music album. Shezali Sharma is Abhiishek’s co-star in the album. The songs in the album are sung by Asif Javed in his beautiful voice and it has been directed under the guidance of director Deepak Sharma. Right after the announcement was made by Abhiishek Mohta, there was noise all over the industry. Everyone including the fans are excited and are waiting for the release.

While sharing his thoughts about the upcoming project ‘Tumko Jabse Dekha’, Abhiishek Mohta says, “I cannot express the level of excitement that I am feeling right now. Words cannot sum up the gratitude that I am feeling. Working with everyone on the team was an experience full of fun and learning. A few years ago when I lied to my mom and dad about getting a job and came to Mumbai, I had a lot of fears and second thoughts. However, I am so glad that I took that step, it was only for my higher good. In the upcoming time also there will be a lot of new projects and I absolutely cannot wait to share them with my audience.”

Abhiishek Mohta was born on July 25th, 1993 in Delhi and is 29 years old (as of 2022). With his hard work, he has made a significant reputation for himself in an extremely competitive field. However, his journey of making a well-renowned name in the industry was full of ups and downs. In the initial days, Abhiishek always had a cash crunch because he had left his home to follow his dreams of working in the industry in Mumbai and did not have any stable income. Even meeting the basic necessities like buying groceries, paying rent, money for transportation, etcetera was all becoming a task for him. While finding a job in the field he wanted, Abhiishek has to work as a watchman too. Later he switched to many jobs and worked as a graphic designer, sales agent, call centre representative, intern in the fashion industry and much more.

Life then took a positive turn for Abhiishek Mohta when his musical debut by the name ‘Tu Hai Wahi’ was released in 2021. Right after its release the musical video grabbed everyone's attention and became the talk of the town. He is now also a renowned casting director in the television industry in addition to being a well-known actor. He also handled the Casting Department while serving as the Associate Creative Head for Color TV's mythology programme, ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.’ The inventiveness of the intellect doesn't end there, he is also a novelist, and his first book, ‘Once Upon Us,’ was published in 2019. As a result, he was named one of India's Top 10 Contemporary Romance Authors.

Abhiishek Mohta strives to be nothing but an inspiration for all. It is only through his dedication and passion that Abhiishek Mohta has successfully established a reputation for himself in the field. The multitalented artist continually introduces something new for his fans through his work which leads to more people knowing about him. Through his dedication, Abhiishek Mohta has exemplified that if someone wants to achieve something then there is no power in the world that can stop them.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.