Actress Hritiqa Chheber spills the beans on her favourite actors and inspiration

Headlines such as "celebrity reveals about his or her favourite actor" have always piqued our interest in nanoseconds. Aren’t we always nosy to know which actor is who’s favourite? Of course, we are! And it’s time for actress Hritiqa Chheber to tell about her most loved actors from the B-Town industry.

Recently, in a conversation with Hritiqa, she disclosed that though she has a lanky list of her ideal actors, Sridevi and Priyanka Chopra are at the apex of her list for eternal. Don’t you want to know why Hritiqa Chheber adores only these actors? This is what the actress said: "Who can’t admire them? They have bestowed us with super-hit movies of high quality. From romance and drama to action, they pull off everything so faultlessly. These actors, and a few more, truly exemplify the word "full-fledged entertainer."

Hritiqa Chheber further mentioned that these actresses are also her source of inspiration. She says, "The type of movies that they pick and the beauty with which they represent a character motivates me to be an outstanding actress. By donning a slew of characters from films like ChaalBaaz, Mom, Mary Kom, Fashion etc., both Sridevi and Priyanka have validated their versatility from time to time. And as an audience, I believe these actresses do magic when they are on screen!"

Actress Hritiqa Chheber doesn’t only treasures artists from Bollywood, but also Hollywood. She once mentioned her admiration for Gal Gadot. Now, who doesn’t love Wonder Woman? Hritiqa Chheber believes that Bollywood is a creative dump of skilled people.

Being an Instagram freak, the actress also engages with her fans and does Q&A stories. And the actress wrote the same names when she was asked about the actors closest to her heart.

Hritiqa Chheber herself is an adept actor and has appeared in several hit music videos like Gajendra Verma's Mann Mera, Sippy Gill's Pyar Ni Ghatda, Sukhwinder Singh's Jai Jaikar and many more. From Hindi and Punjab to the South, the actress has left traces of her splendid skills everywhere. Hritiqa is also a model and has walked ramps for many prestigious brands. So cherished is her talent that she receives cosmic love from every corner of the country.