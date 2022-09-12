Adipex reviews 2022: Is it Legit Adipex-P Phentermine 37.5 over the counter for weight loss?

Adipex

Adipex is known to be a short term weight loss drug that is used in conjunction with weight reduction based program, including exercise, behavioural modification, and caloric deficit diet routine. Click Here to Buy Adipex

This weight loss program is ideal to be followed for the management of exogenous obesity for patients having the initial BMI (Body Mass Index) greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2, or even greater than the range of 27 kg/m2 along with the underlying health conditions or risk factors of hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

In this post, we will be discussing Adipex-P Phentermine drug that is known to be a helpful medicine for losing weight.

What is Adipex-P (Phentermine)?

Adipex-P is a prescription medicine, mostly popular with its generic name of Phentermine. This medicine is quite similar to amphetamine and helps to stimulate the central nervous system to increase your heart rate and blood pressure while decreasing your hunger feelings. Adipex-P is actually the most well-known brand name of Phentermine diet pills and the medicine belongs to the drug class of Anorexiants and CNS stimulants. Adipex-P is widely popular in USA and Canada and manufactured by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, inc. Since 1990, it has known to be available as a prescription drug.

Adipex-P is a prescription-only medication that is used for weight loss together with diet and exercise. It helps to treat obesity issues, especially in the people with the developed risk factors of hypertension, high lipids, or high sugar levels. The appetite suppressant effects of Adipex-P may lead to faster fat burning and rapid weight loss. Each pill of Adipex-P contains 37.5 mg of Phentermine hydrochloride, which is quite enough to impact suppression in appetite. It comes in both capsule and pills form. Adipex-P has a chemical properties of being addictive, therefore it is only available on the prescription of not more than 12 weeks.

Buy Adipex online for Weight loss

Adipex-P is primarily known as an effective appetite suppressant that is focused to help users losing excess pounds. This drug Adipex phentermine pill helps in weight loss by increasing calorie expenditure while helping people to control their hunger, which is the main thing in the weight loss journey for some people. Both appetite suppressants and fat burners make the weight loss process much easier. The most common problem for the weight watchers is to combat with their food cravings throughout the day. Adipex-P helps in switching off hunger by impacting on the sympathetic nervous system, to trigger the fight stress response that prepare the body to fight harder when needed to be survived. This particular survival mechanism is a condition that provide the body with the flush of energy and also prevents hunger cravings while regulating blood pressure.

How to use Adipex-P 37.5 (phentermine for Weight Loss)?

It is recommended to use Adipex-P exactly as prescribed by your health practitioner. Follow all the instructions properly and read the medication guide as well. The dosage of Adipex-P will be changed occasionally by your doctor as per your weight loss needs. Usually, it is advised to take Adipex-P before breakfast, or 1 to 2 hours after breakfast. It is not at all recommended to use this drug in large dosage or for longer period than prescribed, as doing so can cause serious side effects.

The ideal dosage for weight loss treatment of Adults and people over 18 years is 15 to 37.5 mg orally once a day before breakfast. This dose should be the part of weight loss regime including dietary changes and workout routine. In case if you skip the dose, do not take two doses at one time. Overdose may cause serious side effects including panic, hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, irregular heartbeats, weak pulse, seizure, or difficulty in breathing. In addition, one should completely avoid alcohol while using Adipex-P medicine, as it can cause side effects as well.

Adipex Side Effects

Though Adipex-P is the popular weight loss medication, but still it comes along with a large list of side effects. These side effects usually occur when Adipex-P is either not used as per the doctor’s advice or the dosage would have been exceeded. The most common side effects associated with the usage of Adipex are dizziness, irritation, dry mouth, sleeping disturbance, nausea, vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea. You should consult your doctor if any of these symptoms get worse.

Doctor’s prescription is the must to have before using Adipex Phentermine pill, as the health practitioner will judge its benefits and risks as per your health condition and guide you about side effects and risks in the better way. Most of the users don’t experience any serious side effects; but this medicine may elevate your blood pressure, so you need to keep it in check.

How to get Adipex?

The best and the recommended way to get Adipex is to get a proper prescription from a licensed doctor. Adipex (Phentermine) is an FDA approved drug and should be only taken on the doctor’s advice. If you want to get prescribed with Adipex, you need to visit the doctor personally and get yourself properly examined and evaluated. If your health conditions are linked with obesity and you fall in the candidate category of using Adipex, your doctor will give you prescription.

Though the drug helps greatly in weight loss, but there are some people who should totally avoid taking Adipex-P.

You should not take Adipex if you have:

· Anxiety or Agitation issues.

· Glaucoma

· Cardiovascular conditions

· Hypertension

· Hypothyroidism

· Depression issues

Using Adipex in the above condition can result in serious results including heart damage, heart attacks, and stroked. If you are suffering from any of the above condition, you may discuss it with your doctor so that he may take an appropriate decision for you. Also, if you are taking any other non-prescription diet pills or are on antidepressants, you should not take this medicine without doctor’s advice.

Adipex-p 37.5 mg Over the Counter Phentermine

Generally, you cannot buy Adipex Phentermine over the counter, without any doctor’s prescription. There are chances you may get it online, but it would be without legal prescription. Using Adipex-P can result in increased heart rate, palpitations, anxiety and other issues, therefor pregnant and nursing women should avoid it. Though, you cannot buy Adipex-P over the counter, but there are many over the counter Phentermine alternatives available in the market that needs no prescription at all.

The weight loss results however will depend on many other factors including age, genes, and gender. But, overall the major role will be played by the control on calorie intake, as it will help you burn more fat and lose more weight. Adipex-P helps you shed pounds by reducing your appetite, so that you will not consume more calories and you will burn more calories than your intake. In a 12 weeks course of Adipex-P, most of the users expect at least 5% of body weight to be reduced.

Adipex Near Me

If you have a proper prescription of Adipex phentermine 37.5 mg, you can surely get it from the pharmacy near you. However, before buying Adipex-P, you must know about its interaction with other medications. Before getting it through the store near you, keep all the list of your current medications and supplements that you are using, and share it with your pharmacist. Do not make any changes in your routine medicines without your doctor’s approval. If you have used any other appetite suppressant drug in the past, you should tell it to your pharmacist before starting using Adipex. You should completely avoid taking MAO inhibitors during the Adipex course durations and stop using it 2 weeks before treatment, as it can cause serious side effects.

Adipex Amazon

Though, you may find a lot of options to buy Adipex on Amazon, but it is definitely not recommended at all. Most of the time they are without prescriptions, which is not legal at all. Also, there are many unauthorized sellers on amazon who sell counterfeit or expired products on the platform, which can impose harmful effects on your health. Instead of going through any scam and using any harmful product, it is better to get a proper prescription from the doctor and buy it from a licensed pharmacy.

Buy Adipex-P 37.5 mg Online

There are many online pharmacies as well that are offering Adipex-P at good pricing structures. Usually, Adipex-P 37.5 mg (Phentermine) diet pill is available in every licensed pharmacy on doctor’s prescription at the price from $ 3.92 per pill. The weight loss results by Adipex-P will actually vary from person to person, but an average expected result is between one to four pounds per week. However, the weight loss results can be improved by changing lifestyle, healthy eating habits and exercising. It needs dedication and consistency to achieve your weight loss goals with Adipex-P. If the patient doesn’t respond to the obesity treatment with Adipex-P well, the doctors cancel the prescription in most cases.

Adipex Over the Counter without Prescription – Concluding Thoughts

Adipex-P is a most common and popular weight loss pills that can be used only with the doctor’s prescription. It has offered great weight loss results to many people who were combating obesity. The primary function of Adipex-P is hunger control that actually leads to shedding off the excess pounds. Despite of the weight loss benefits, the drug has many negative aspects associated with it. Adipex-P should not be used more than three-month course duration, as it may cause side effects and the threat of addiction. If you are too obese and have a long weight loss journey ahead, you should keep in mind that Adipex-P can only be your weight loss partner for 12 weeks and then you have to part your ways. Due to this reason, now there are many Adipex (Phentermine) over the counter alternatives available in the market.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you.

Disclaimer

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Keto Gummies are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.