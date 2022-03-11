Aditya Birla Capital’s Net Profit Doubles to Rs 577 cr, says Ajay Srinivasan

Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Aditya Birla Capital CEO says that, on the basis of significant growth across businesses, the company's consolidated net profit more than quadrupled to Rs 577 crore in the quarter ending December 2021, its highest-ever quarterly profit. A year before, In the same quarter, the net profit was Rs 289 crore. ABCL said in a release that consolidated sales increased by 13% to Rs 6,054 crore in Q3 FY22, compared to Rs 5,352 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

The net profit of Rs 577 cr is the top figure ever achieved by the firm, which includes a net gain of Rs 161 crore from the sale of roughly 1% of the AMC operation through its IPO in October 2021.

The company's focus on creating scale, expanding its retail network, and delivering continuous profitability is yielding results, Aditya Birla Capital CEO, Ajay Srinivasan said, stating that the active customer base has climbed to almost 31 million, a 46 percent year-on-year gain. He also said that the firm's entire assets under management (AUM) increased by 16% to Rs 3.72 lakh crore across asset management, life insurance, and health insurance businesses.

According to Ajay Srinivasan, the whole loan book (NBFC and home financing) increased by 7% to Rs 61,411 crore, giving it a lending portfolio of size. Gross premium (life and health) increased by 24% to Rs 9,236 crore in the nine months to December 2021, demonstrating scale in the insurance industry, Ajay Srinivasan added.

Retail, SME (small and medium companies), and HNI (high net worth individuals) collectively account for 67% of the non-banking financing organization's overall loan book, according to the statements of Ajay Srinivasan.

ABCL's future strategy will be to maximize the value of its 31 million active customers while continuing to drive client growth at scale. Other areas of concentration include leveraging technology and analytics to increase revenue per client, enhance customer experience, reduce expenses, and construct resilient and scalable systems.

In addition, compared to the Q2 results, achieving a 100% hike this year shows the promising growth of the firm, he concluded.



About Ajay Srinivasan

Ajay Srinivasan is the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), the parent company for all of the Aditya Birla Group's financial services operations. Srinivasan began his career in 1987 with ICICI Group, ITC Group, and Prudential plc, where he held different roles, including board positions, until becoming the CEO of Aditya Birla Group in 2007.

His Journey with ABCL

Ajay Srinivasan joined the Aditya Birla Group in 2007 as Chief Executive-Financial Services. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company Chairman, appointed him with the objective of expanding the firm's financial services business to new heights. When he first joined the firm, it had five business lines that were jointly losing money, but by 2016, the firm had expanded into twelve business areas that were together profitable.

Under the leadership of Ajay Srinivasan, the ABCL group launched a number of new financial business units, including private equity, broking, money management, a health insurance business in collaboration with MMI Holdings Limited, a payments bank in collaboration with group company Idea Cellular, and a housing finance business.

After Ajay Srinivasan took over as CEO in 2010, the financial services industry has risen more than fivefold. In 2016, the Aditya Birla Group revealed a proposal to reorganize its operations. Under Ajay Srinivasan's guidance, the financial services industry would be listed as a distinct corporation on public markets as part of this proposal.

After redomiciling from its parent corporation, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Ajay Srinivasan-led Aditya Birla Financial Services was reformed as Aditya Birla Capital Limited and launched on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in September 2017. This innovative approach differed from the typical Initial Public Offering of equity shares that firms use to go public.