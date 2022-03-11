Aditya Birla Capital’s Net Profit Doubles to Rs 577 cr, says Ajay Srinivasan

Aditya Birla Capital’s Net Profit Doubles to Rs 577 cr, says Ajay Srinivasan

Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, Aditya Birla Capital CEO says that, on the basis of significant growth across businesses, the company's consolidated net profit more than quadrupled to Rs 577 crore in the quarter ending December 2021, its highest-ever quarterly profit. A year before, In the same quarter, the net profit was Rs 289 crore. ABCL said in a release that consolidated sales increased by 13% to Rs 6,054 crore in Q3 FY22, compared to Rs 5,352 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

As you can see in the above image, the net profit of Rs 577 cr is the top figure ever achieved by the firm, which includes a net gain of Rs 161 crore from the sale of roughly 1% of the AMC operation through its IPO in October 2021.

The company's focus on creating scale, expanding its retail network, and delivering continuous profitability is yielding results, Aditya Birla Capital CEO, Ajay Srinivasan said, stating that the active customer base has climbed to almost 31 million, a 46 percent year-on-year gain. He also said that the firm's entire assets under management (AUM) increased by 16% to Rs 3.72 lakh crore across asset management, life insurance, and health insurance businesses.

According to Ajay Srinivasan, the whole loan book (NBFC and home financing) increased by 7% to Rs 61,411 crore, giving it a lending portfolio of size. Gross premium (life and health) increased by 24% to Rs 9,236 crore in the nine months to December 2021, demonstrating scale in the insurance industry, Ajay Srinivasan added.

Retail, SME (small and medium companies), and HNI (high net worth individuals) collectively account for 67% of the non-banking financing organization's overall loan book, according to the statements of Ajay Srinivasan.

ABCL's future strategy will be to maximize the value of its 31 million active customers while continuing to drive client growth at scale. Other areas of concentration include leveraging technology and analytics to increase revenue per client, enhance customer experience, reduce expenses, and construct resilient and scalable systems.

In addition, compared to the Q2 results, achieving a 100% hike this year shows the promising growth of the firm, he concluded.

You can better understand this significant change by analyzing the following image that shows the graphical representation of the Q2 results;

About Ajay Srinivasan

Ajay Srinivasan is the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), the parent company for all of the Aditya Birla Group's financial services operations. Srinivasan began his career in 1987 with ICICI Group, ITC Group, and Prudential plc, where he held different roles, including board positions, until becoming the CEO of Aditya Birla Group in 2007.

His Journey with ABCL

Ajay Srinivasan joined the Aditya Birla Group in 2007 as Chief Executive-Financial Services. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company Chairman, appointed him with the objective of expanding the firm's financial services business to new heights. When he first joined the firm, it had five business lines that were jointly losing money, but by 2016, the firm had expanded into twelve business areas that were together profitable.

Under the leadership of Ajay Srinivasan, the ABCL group launched a number of new financial business units, including private equity, broking, money management, a health insurance business in collaboration with MMI Holdings Limited, a payments bank in collaboration with group company Idea Cellular, and a housing finance business.

After Ajay Srinivasan took over as CEO in 2010, the financial services industry has risen more than fivefold. In 2016, the Aditya Birla Group revealed a proposal to reorganize its operations. Under Ajay Srinivasan's guidance, the financial services industry would be listed as a distinct corporation on public markets as part of this proposal.

After redomiciling from its parent corporation, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Ajay Srinivasan-led Aditya Birla Financial Services was reformed as Aditya Birla Capital Limited and launched on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in September 2017. This innovative approach differed from the typical Initial Public Offering of equity shares that firms use to go public.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

9
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

Although there was no official word from the government abou...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district