If you’re facing a hair drug test then you are in trouble. It is the most difficult type of drug test to face because you can’t easily remove drug toxins from the hair. I’m going to tell you exactly how to use detox shampoo for hair drug test success right now though.

We will cover using the best detox shampoo for hair drug tests with an easy method, in a full old-style Aloe Toxin Rid review.

I’m also going to explain the problems with hair drug testing, and why drug test shampoos don’t completely work.

I’ll then tell you about the history of old-style (Nexxus) Aloe rid shampoo, and how to use it successfully to pass a hair drug test as part of an effective detoxification process called the “Macujo method”.

If you want to get the lowdown on the product in advance, then you can view old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo here.

This Is The Exact Problem With A Hair Drug Test You Need To Beat

When you take drugs, they are broken down into metabolites which move around your bloodstream until they are gradually eradicated.

The key problem is that some of them get trapped in your scalp, within the hair follicles that are fed through your blood.

These metabolites then get trapped in the forming hair shaft, and grow out of your head within the hair shaft, underneath the hard cuticle layer (a scaly layer which gives the hair strength and flexibility).

This forms an indelible recording of your drug use, that can only be removed if you can find some way to open up the cuticle layer and flush out every single drug metabolite.

Do Drug Test Shampoo Products Work On Their Own?

The old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is stated to be the strongest and best detox shampoo.

There are others, with the second best often being claimed to be Zydot Ultra Clean detox shampoo. It certainly is a very effective alternative, but nowhere as strong as Aloe Toxin Rid.

However, none of these can thoroughly open up the cuticle layer and flush out every toxin. The best one is Aloe Toxin Rid, which will do a partial job. But running through using it 10 times is still very unlikely to get rid of every stray toxin if you have lots of metabolites in your hair.

You need other chemicals that open up the cuticle layer fully, alongside overloading the hair shaft with water to help this process. This requires a method, and it requires multiple ingredients.

The History Of Old-Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

Nexxus Aloe Rid shampoo was a strong formula released over a decade ago now.

It was a strong clarifying shampoo, that was designed to get rid of free radicals, and heavy metals, and help people with dirty hair who worked in industrial environments, swam a lot in chlorine water, or lived in busy cities.

It was great at cleaning the hair, and some people found that it could even help them pass a drug test with multiple washing if used alongside a couple of other key ingredients to help open up the hair shafts.

But it also caused some people a problem, giving them an irritated scalp. Fearful of bad publicity, Nexxus lowered the potency of the formula. This had the knock-on effect of making it useless for getting rid of drug toxins.

Test Clear, a good drug test avoidance product company, has recreated the formula and now sells it as old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.

Why Is Aloe Toxin Rid The Best Shampoo For Drug Tests?

I’m not going to bore you by explaining what all the key ingredients do in this quick old-style Aloe Toxin Rid review.

All you need to know is it contains three crucial ingredients at high enough concentrations to partially open up those cuticles and flush out the toxins.

So it’s the best detox shampoo on its own, but not good enough unless you have really low levels of drug toxins in your hair, which is unlikely.

Plus, you’ll need to run through using it several times, even with low levels of metabolites in your hair. But how do you know exactly how many metabolites you have in your hair since that hair grew out of your scalp?

On top of that, Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is very soothing on the hair. It’s rich in Aloe Vera and other ingredients that help to condition and protect the hair from damage. With such an intensive workout on your hair to remove the toxins, this side effect doesn’t rely on coating the hair in the way that a hair conditioner does.

Even Old Style Test Clear Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo Won’t Work On Its Own

So even potent old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo won’t cleanse your hair thoroughly enough on its own. You have two methods that can achieve a complete cleanse of the hair though.

1. Jerry G method

Named after a guy called Jerry who worked it out, this uses a combo of easy-to-obtain ingredients to flush the hair of toxins.

It’s cheap and highly effective. But the problem is it also damaging to the hair and scalp, especially if you have a sensitive scalp or brittle hair.

There have been reports are burned scalps, and permanently damaged hair follicles using this method because it uses a high amount of damaging chemicals, including a lot of ammonia bleach.

It’s far cheaper than the Macujo method because it doesn’t use the soft potency of Aloe Rid drug detox shampoo. But it’s far more of a gamble with your scalp and hair health and is not recommended.

2. Macujo method

Again, named after the person who worked out the chemistry behind it, the Macujo method is milder than the Jerry G method, and is the preferred method for most people now.

It uses a range of simple and easy-to-obtain household ingredients, alongside the power of Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, to flush out the metabolites.

However, you have to do it several times. You can’t achieve it all with one run-through method.

If you have seven days before your test, then once per day will be enough, but less than that, and you’ll have to double up on some days. You need to do it between five and seven times to cleanse the hair completely.

How To Pass A Hair Drug Test: Macujo Method + Old-Style Aloe Toxin Rid

Let’s quickly talk you through how to pass a hair drug test using old-style Aloe Toxin Rid as part of the Macujo method.

These are not detailed instructions, and I’d advise you to look at a detailed guide to get the full details you’ll need.

You’ll need to gather a range of components together, including a lot of water, rubber gloves, then counteract your hair with, and preferably a pair of cheap goggles. You’ll also need old-style Aloe Toxin Rid, Clean & Clear Pink shampoo (or similar salicylic shampoo), Zydot Ultra Clean detox shampoo, Tide liquid detergent (or similar), and a bottle of good quality white vinegar.

Thoroughly wet the hair, and then apply the vinegar to it. Work it into the roots and the scalp. This will sting.

With the vinegar still in your hair, work in the salicylic shampoo. Then, clingfilm your hair and leave it for at least 30 minutes.

Your hair will be stinging at the end of 30 minutes, but stick with it. Then wash it out thoroughly with clean water.

You’ll then use the excellent old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo twice. Let it sit for five minutes each time, rinse out thoroughly, and repeat.

Next, conservatively use Tide liquid detergent. Work it into the scalp and hair, until your hair is squeaky.

Wash your hair out thoroughly. Don’t use a conditioner until you’ve finished all of the run-throughs you’re going to do though, as it coats the hair shaft.

One hour before you leave, after your last run-through, use Zydot Ultra Clean to clean up any stray toxins on your hair and scalp.

Where To Buy The Best Detox Shampoo For Hair Drug Test Success

The key to the Macujo method is the excellent old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo from Test Clear.

It’s the recreated formula of the original Nexxus product. You cannot get that anymore, so don’t even bother looking. Any that you see for sale is fake.

Also, don’t buy old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo from anywhere other than Test Clear, as they are the only company that sells it, and it will be fake if you see it elsewhere.

Aloe Toxin Rid isn’t cheap. It costs $235 a bottle. That’s enough to run through the Macujo method seven times though.

So it’s expensive, but you get what you pay for. If you’re facing a hair drug test, you have very limited options to detox your hair, and using Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo as part of the Macujo method is the only safe and effective way of doing so.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Aloe Toxin shall be solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content, and/or compliance with applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.