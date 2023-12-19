Alpha Brain Reviews: Does It Offer Brain-Boosting Benefits?

Alpha Brain is an organic daily brain support supplement that enhances cognitive functions like memory, learning, and focus, boosts mood, and reduces stress and anxiety.

Overview

When it comes to brain health supplements, Alpha Brain by Onnit is a well-known name in the market that has already gained significant support and popularity.

American commentary and podcast host Joe Rogan co-founded the company because he believes strongly in the benefits of the formula. On the official website, he explains, “It seems to fire up your brain at a higher RPM level...I feel like it helps me form better sentences.”

Let’s take a closer look at Joe Rogan Alpha Brain and find out why so many people are raving about its cognitive health benefits.

What is Alpha Brain?

Alpha Brain is an organic cognitive support supplement by the highly regarded health and wellness supplement company Onnit. The formula contains a selection of science-backed ingredients that boost memory and recall, improve learning, speed up information processing, sharpen mental focus, enhance mood, and lower stress and anxiety levels.

The Canadian Mental Health Association explains the importance of brain health:

“Looking after our brain health can improve our overall cognitive functioning, resilience, and our psychological well-being. It helps us cope with day-to-day stress and live a meaningful life. (1).”

Does Joe Rogan’s Alpha Brain live up to its name? In this review, we’ll discuss the details and tell you our honest opinion. Keep reading to discover whether Alpha Brain is the right cognitive health supplement for you!

Buy Alpha Brain Now on the Official Website!

How Does Alpha Brain Work

Alpha Brain contains several ingredients that boost the synthesis of brain neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which improve mood and memory, and GABA, which reduces stress and anxiety levels.

The supplement also elevates the production of acetylcholine, which plays a major role in learning, memory, and information processing. A scientific article and review published by Michael E. Hasselmo in Current Opinions in Neurobiology discussed the key role that acetylcholine plays in regulating learning and memory (2).

Alpha Brain also boosts the production of nitric oxide in the body, which improves circulation. The added cerebral blood flow boosts brain health and enhances focus and attention.

A review published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research by Vanaja Paul and Perumal Ekambaram discussed the role of nitric oxide in learning and memory processes (3).

There are also ingredients in Alpha Brain that enhance cell function, protect the neurons from damage, and improve signaling between them for improved brain health.

Alpha Brain is high in anti-inflammatory agents that reduce cerebral swelling, and antioxidants that kill free radicals to lower levels of oxidative stress. This helps repair damage to neurons, improve brain function, and strengthen the immune system.

In addition, there is specific research on the Alpha Brain supplement itself showing its efficacy in boosting cognition. A study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition by Todd M Solomon, et al concluded that supplementation with Alpha Brain for 6 weeks improved verbal memory and executive function in healthy adults (4).

Buy Alpha Brain Now to Experience All of These Benefits and More!

Alpha Brain Ingredients

These are some of the primary active Alpha Brain ingredients:

L-Theanine

This amino acid exists in green tea and some mushroom species, and there’s evidence that it increases the synthesis of serotonin, dopamine, and GABA for improved mood, decreases anxiety, and an enhancement in cognitive functions like memory and focus.

A 12-week research study of middle-aged and older adults published in the Journal of Medicinal Food by Yoshitake Baba, et al showed that supplementation with l-theanine improved memory, attention, and executive functions (5).

Huperzine A

Derived from the Chinese clubmoss, huperzine A boosts levels of the brain neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is important in learning and memory. It enhances these cognitive functions, and there’s also evidence that it could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

A study of Alzheimer’s patients published in the Journal of the Chinese Medical Association by Amara Gul, et al concluded that 8 weeks of supplementation with Huperzine A decreased cognitive and task-switching deficits in patients (6).

Bacopa Monnieri

This antioxidant-rich plant helps repair neural damage and decrease cerebral inflammation. In addition, it boosts the production of serotonin, dopamine, and GABA for improved mood, reduced stress, and enhanced cognitive functioning.

A 12-week study of healthy elderly participants published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine by Tatimah Peth-Nui, et al concluded that supplementation with Bacopa Monnieri improved memory, attention, and cognitive processing (7).

Buy Alpha Brain Now on the Official Website!

Alpha Brain Pros and Cons

What We Like

Alpha Brain can enhance learning and information processing.

This supplement can sharpen your memory and recall.

Alpha Brain Onnit can improve mental focus and attention.

This supplement can boost mood.

Alpha Brain pills can decrease stress and anxiety.

What We Don’t Like

The Onnit Alpha Brain results may vary for different users.

The company does not offer free samples of the product.

High demand could lead to low stock at times.

Is Alpha Brain Legit?

Yes, there is no doubt at all that Alpha Brain is a legitimate supplement made by the highly reputable health and wellness company Onnit. Co-founded by well-known American commentator Joe Rogan, the company has its offices in Austin, Texas.

Founded in 2001, the Unilever corporation purchased Onnit in 2021. In addition to the excellent company reputation, hundreds of Onnit Alpha Brain reviews confirm the legitimacy and efficacy of the supplement.

How To Use Alpha Brain

The manufacturer recommends that you take 2 Alpha Brain Onnit capsules daily with a light meal. Do not take more than this dosage within 24 hours under any circumstances.

Alpha Brain Reviews

In our view, Alpha Brain by Joe Rogan of Onnit is one of the leading cognitive health supplements on the market with a powerful formula of ingredients with scientific support for their efficacy. We also love that it’s stimulant-free and safer than many other competing brands.

The Alpha Brain review feedback offers different views, but most users are very happy with the powerful cognitive enhancement benefits of the formula.

On the official website, the 6562 commenters gave a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars. The 7261 reviewers on Google gave the product the same rating. The 61,407 Amazon Alpha Brain users rated the supplement 4.1 out of 5 stars.

One of the best 5-star Joe Rogan Alpha Brain reviews is from Jason Williams, who says the supplement has changed his life for the better:

“Best stuff ever. Love this product, it works so well on my mental health. Helps with focus and concentration. Best thing ever. Thanks, Joe Rogan, for bringing this to my attention. He is so very right on this.”

One of the most critical 1-star comments comes from JM, who says it did not work well for him:

“This does not work at all. It gives me a placebo that I am focused on because I took it, but in reality, it does not work at all. I may as well drink coffee than this. A waste of money even if it was on prime deals. I wonder if that’s why they made the more expensive kind for those who are unsatisfied to try but I wouldn’t even risk it for the price tag. Great packaging though!”

Buy Alpha Brain Now to Experience Powerful Brain-Boosting Benefits!

Is Alpha Brain Safe?

Yes, there’s no doubt that Alpha Brain is a safe formula that contains a blend of pure organic ingredients, and it’s free of gluten, stimulants, and artificial or chemical additives.

There are no Alpha Brain side effects associated with this product and few customers have reported having any. In addition, the company manufactures safely in a GMP-certified facility in the USA.

How Does It Compare to Other Similar Products?

Alpha Brain memory and focus supplement is one of the leading organic cognitive support supplements on the market in our opinion. It contains a formula of optimal organic bioactive ingredients with research support for their efficacy in enhancing cognitive health. In addition, while many other natural nootropics include caffeine, Alpha Brain is completely stimulant-free.

Where to Buy Alpha Brain?

You can buy Alpha Brain from several online retailers and stores, including Amazon, Walmart, iHerb, and others. However, by far the best place to buy is on the manufacturer’s official website. They offer great deals, discounts for subscriptions, and free shipping for U.S. orders over $100.

In addition, they have a VIP club that allows you to gain points towards future purchases. The prices for Alpha Brain are as follows:

One-Time Purchase – $79.95/bottle

Subscription – $67.96/bottle

Buy Onnit Alpha Brain Now on the Manufacturer’s Official Website!

What is the Return Policy?

The manufacturer offers a generous 90-day ‘Keep It’ 100% money-back guarantee on Alpha Brain and all their other supplements. Try it out for at least 2 weeks, and if you are not happy with the results contact the manufacturer within 90 days of the order. They’ll refund all your money, and you get to keep the rest of the bottles!

Does Alpha Brain Work?

Yes, in our opinion and the view of many others, the Alpha Brain supplement is a maximum potency brain health supplement with a selection of ingredients that have scientific support for their benefits in enhancing many aspects of cognitive functioning and mental health.

Final Thoughts

In the final analysis, we think that Onnit Alpha Brain is a highly effective brain health supplement with a science-backed formula of ingredients that improve cognitive functions like memory, focus, learning, and information processing, boost mood, and lower stress levels. In our view, it’s more than worth it and could be life changing.

On the whole, the Alpha Brain review posts both on the official website and on other sites like Amazon and Google have glowing comments about the potent cognitive health benefits of this supplement. Many users say it makes a significant positive difference in their day-to-day functioning, mood, and productivity.

Alpha Brain contains 100% organic ingredients and is free of stimulants, gluten, and artificial or chemical additives. It’s a safe formula with no serious associated side effects, and the company manufactures safely in a GMP-certified facility. We highly recommend Alpha Brain as one of the leading cognitive support supplements on the market today.

Click Here to Experience the Alpha Brain Benefits Now!

References

https://cmha.ca/news/Understanding-Brain-Health-and-its-Connection-to-Mental-Well-Being/ The Role of Acetylcholine in Learning and Memory: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2659740/ Involvement of Nitric Oxide in Learning & Memory Processes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3121276/ A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Parallel Group, Efficacy Study Of Alpha BRAIN® Administered Orally: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4595564/ Effects of l-Theanine on Cognitive Function in Middle-Aged and Older Subjects: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8080935/ Huperzine-A Response to Cognitive Impairment and Task Switching Deficits in Patients With Alzheimer’s Disease: https://journals.lww.com/jcma/fulltext/2019/01000/huperzine_a_response_to_cognitive_impairment_and.8.aspx Effects Of 12-Week Bacopa Monnieri Consumption On Attention, Cognitive Processing, Working Memory, And Functions Of Both Cholinergic And Monoaminergic Systems In Healthy Elderly Volunteers: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/2012/606424/ The Effect of Choline Alphoscerate on Non spatial memory and Neurogenesis in a Rat Model of Dual Stress: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.16.154310v1.full Neuropharmacological Review of the Nootropic Herb Bacopa Monnieri: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3746283/ Huperzine A and Its Neuroprotective Molecular Signaling in Alzheimer’s Disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8587556/ Phosphatidylserine and the Human Brain: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25933483/ B Vitamins and the Brain: Mechanisms, Dose and Efficacy—A Review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4772032/ Onnit Alpha Brain Reviews: Can Alpha Brain Nootropic Boost Your Brain Power? https://www.healthinsiders.com/onnit-alpha-brain-review Alpha Brain Reviews – Does It Boost Brain Function? https://dailyiowan.com/2023/03/27/alpha-brain-reviews-does-it-boost-brain-function/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Alpha Brain shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.