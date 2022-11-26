Alpilean vs PhenQ Reviewed: Which Diet Pill Burns Fat for Real Weight Loss Results?

There are a variety of weight loss supplements available right now that you can try to lose weight naturally. We always look for supplements that you can consume and benefit from on a daily basis. It is because obesity has become a huge menace due to increased intake of junk and processed food items that deposit layers of fat in your body.

If you want to address this concern before it takes over your entire life, you need to act immediately. Dietary supplements can help you to get rid of stubborn layers of fat by working naturally on your body. We found two great supplements that have helped thousands of people in their weight loss journey - Alpilean and PhenQ.

After carefully reading the features and benefits of both supplements, we thought to compare them in this article so that readers can make an informed decision regarding their purchase. In this review, we compare Alpilean and PhenQ, both relatively new on the market, to find out which is more suitable for you.

It is a very difficult choice to make because both supplements are formed of clinically-proven ingredients that have been proven to induce successful weight loss results. Nevertheless, let’s check the difference between Alpilean and PhenQ in this article!

Before we cover the nitty-gritty, let’s study the summary of both supplements in the following table for a quick comparison:

Product Comparison Between Alpilean And PhenQ

Category Alpilean PhenQ

Dietary Supplement Yes Yes

Product Form Capsule Tablet

Serving 30 servings 60 servings

Serving Size Take one capsule daily Take two tablets daily

Online Reviews By Customers Yes Yes

Price Starts at $59 Starts at $69.00

Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Shipping On selected packages Free worldwide delivery

Bonus Products Available Yes No

Product Description

Alpilean supplement helps to target the inner body temperature that is the main cause behind weight gain in obese individuals.

PhenQ attempts to boost your metabolism by having a profound thermogenesis effect on the user’s body.

Purity Standards

● Non-GMO

● Stimulant-free

● Dairy-free

● Soy-free

● 100% natural ingredients

● Plant-based ingredients

● Manufactured in the USA

● Made in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility

● Vegan-friendly

● 100% natural ingredients

● Gluten-free

● Plant extracts

● Non-habit forming

● Non-GMO

● Made in the USA

● Manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility

Ingredient Content

Alpilean uses the following ingredients:

● 6 alpine nutrients and plants:

● Turmeric Rhizome

● Bigarade Orange

● Ginger Rhizome

● Drumstick Tree Leaf

● Golden Algae

● Dika Nut

Phenq uses the following ingredients:

● Alpha lipoic acid

● Cysteine base

● Magnesium

● Capsimax Powder

● Nopal Cactus

● Caffeine

● Chromium Picolinate

● L-carnitine Fumarate

Key Benefits - Alpilean

● Supports liver health

● Reduces bloating and inflammation

● Eases digestion

● Provides normal blood sugar levels

● Supports healthy cholesterol

● Improves bone strength

● Reduces oxidative stress

● Boosts skin quality

● Boosts muscle growth

● Improves immunity

● Supports brain health

Key Benefits - Phenq

● Targets inner body temperature to supercharge your calorie-burning engine.

● Targets fat accumulation in the body

● Reduces food cravings

● Blocks fat production

● Supports cognitive function

● Boosts energy levels

● Reduces stress and anxiety

● Regulates normal healthy blood sugar

● Balances mood

● Promotes mental health

● Suppresses appetite.

Salient Features of Alpilean and PhenQ

Alpilean is a natural dietary supplement that contains 30 non-GMO capsules in each bottle. It is produced in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility in the USA under strict supervision. All the batches are tested and inspected by third-party labs to maintain the utmost purity, quality, and potency.

The formula of Alpilean constitutes 100% natural and plant-based ingredients that are extracted from trusted sources to ensure high quality to users. These ingredients can help users lose weight by targeting low inner body temperature, which results in slow metabolism in the body. In addition, Alpilean capsules are soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and stimulant-free.

On the other hand, PhenQ contains 60 tablets in each bottle. It can be purchased from the supplement’s official website. This supplement is produced in the UK and USA in GMP-approved facilities. You are required to consume two tablets in a day in order to reap the benefits of PhenQ.

PhenQ is considered completely safe for regular consumption because it does not contain any harmful chemicals or artificial substances in its composition. According to the official website of the PhenQ supplement, it does not induce any significant side effects in the user’s body. It also does not interfere with other medicines that you are consuming.

There are also many customer reviews supporting the claims of both supplements online. People have lost considerable body weight after using them in the recommended dosage.

The Basic Outline of Alpilean and PhenQ

Alpilean uses six alpine nutrients and plants that are scientifically proven to support weight loss in your body. These ingredients can purportedly target low inner body temperature that stands in your way of attaining weight loss. Some of these ingredients include turmeric, Fucoxanthin, moringa leaves, citrus bioflavonoids, and ginger, among many others.

Alpilean is a nutritional supplement that can also help users to experience a boost in the health of their immune system and digestive system. If you have tried various diets and exercise routines to reduce weight, but none of them have worked for you, Alpilean can do the trick in your body.

This supplement targets unexplainable weight gain that cannot be detected by many professionals.

On the other hand, PhenQ uses a mix of minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, caffeine, and herbal extracts to support weight loss in your body. This supplement targets fat accumulation in your body by suppressing your appetite and crushing your cravings so that you consume fewer calories than normal.

The supplement helps you in losing weight by boosting your energy levels using effective ingredients that have been clinically proven to support weight reduction. PhenQ contains easy-to-use capsules that are needed to be consumed once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

You don’t require a prescription to procure PhenQ. However, you might need to consult your healthcare provider before starting to consume PhenQ.

How Do Alpilean and PhenQ Work?

Alpilean is based on a recent scientific discovery that suggests that low inner body temperatures can slow down metabolism in overweight men and women, which prevents them from losing weight even after following a healthy diet and strict exercise routine. But skinny people have normal inner body temperatures, which allow them to maintain normal body weight.

Alpilean is constituted with effective ingredients that help in regular inner body temperature so that your body can metabolize fat quickly. These ingredients fasten your metabolic rate so that you shed excess fat stored inside your body for a long time instantly.

With the help of Alpilean, you can achieve instant fat-burning in your body that can also remove obesity-related disorders. Apart from helping you lose weight, Alpilean can also promote healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. This supplement can boost cognitive functions and even improve your skin quality by delivering proper nourishment.

On the contrary, PhenQ targets fat accumulation in your body by targeting 5 key areas of metabolic health so that you lose weight without much effort. The metabolism-boosting ingredients used in the formula of PhenQ help incinerate excess fat cells so that you achieve slim waistlines.

PhenQ can support your weight loss journey by suppressing your appetite and restricting your calorie intake. It can provide you with balanced mood and energy levels so that you remain motivated in your journey and end up achieving your fitness goals.

This dietary supplement can have a profound thermogenic effect on the user’s body so that they experience instant calorie burning. It can reduce mental fatigue that comes with weight loss and keep users motivated to continue with their journey.

Ingredients Found In Both Supplements

This is where both supplements differ from each other extensively. Alpilean uses only plant-based ingredients in its formulation that are derived from natural sources to maintain the utmost purity. These ingredients include turmeric rhizome, bigarade orange, ginger rhizome, drumstick tree leaf, golden algae, and dika nut.

These ingredients are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can help you in weight reduction. According to the official website of Alpilean, all these ingredients help target low inner body temperatures responsible for weight gain in certain individuals.

In addition, some of these ingredients help enhance individuals' overall health. For instance, ginger rhizome (extracted from ginger root) can help maintain healthy teeth and gums. Another ingredient, golden algae (extracted from Fucoxanthin), can help support liver and brain health.

PhenQ contains a combination of natural metabolism-boosting ingredients in its composition. These are a mixture of amino acids, minerals, caffeine, and others. The ingredients include capsimax powder, caffeine, nopal cactus, chromium picolinate, L-carnitine, magnesium, and others.

These ingredients work in synergy with each other to enhance your body’s natural ability to achieve fat-burning. They help reduce food and sugar cravings that can lead to fat production in the body. The supplement can block the formation of new fat cells so that you remain in a state of fat-burning even during your sleep.

Like Alpilean, PhenQ can also boost energy levels and reduce fatigue so that you can remain on the right track of your weight loss journey.

Scientific Evidence Backing Alpilean and PhenQ

Here is an overview of how science is backing PhenQ and its ingredients:

Caffeine has been shown to increase metabolism, boost energy levels, and improve mood. Caffeine also helps prevent muscle breakdown during exercise.

In one study, participants were asked to drink either decaf coffee or water before exercising. Those who drank caffeinated coffee had higher rates of fat oxidation than those who drank plain water.

Another study found that caffeine increased resting metabolic rate by 10 percent. Researchers think this happens because caffeine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, increasing heart rate and blood flow to muscles.

Chromium picolinate is a mineral that occurs naturally in foods such as beans, whole grains, nuts, and vegetables. It is also one of the core ingredients in PhenQ.

A clinical trial published in Diabetes Care showed that people with type 2 diabetes who took chromium picolinate supplements experienced improved glucose control. In addition, they reported feeling more energetic and having fewer symptoms of depression.

One small study suggested that taking l-carnitine, a crucial ingredient in PhenQ, along with a weight loss program, helped overweight women lose more weight than those who only followed a diet plan. Another study found that obese men who supplemented their diets with l-carnitine lost more weight than those who did not take the supplement.

One reason why l-carnitine might be effective is that it appears to suppress appetite. A study published in Obesity Research & Clinical Practice found that overweight adults who took 500 mg of l-carnitine daily felt fuller longer than those who took a placebo pill.

Nopals are another inclusion in PhenQ. These are succulent pads from the prickly pear cactus plant. They have long been used in Mexico as a natural remedy for digestive problems. One study found that obese people who consumed nopal cacti for 8 weeks lost significantly more weight than those who took a sugar pill.

Now, let us look at the scientific evidence backing Alpilean:

Ginger has been used as a spice since ancient times. Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that helps boost metabolism and burn fat in Alpilean.

In one study, researchers gave overweight women capsules containing ginger extract or a placebo daily for 12 weeks. Those taking ginger had significantly lower levels of triglycerides and cholesterol than those taking placebos. They also experienced greater weight loss.

Another study found that people who took ginger supplements along with their meals consumed fewer calories throughout the day.

One study showed that participants who took curcumin supplements experienced significant weight loss. Another study found that curcumin helped prevent diabetes in mice. Another study which was a double-blind placebo-controlled trial found that people who took curcumin pills lost more weight than those who took a placebo pill.

In one study conducted by Japanese scientists, obese men were given either fucoidan, a component of Alpilean, or a placebo capsule daily for 6 weeks. At the end of the study, those who took fucoidan had reduced waist circumference and improved glucose tolerance.

One study found that people who drank a smoothie made from moringa leaf powder lost more weight than those drinking a similar smoothie without the moringa.

People who drink moringa juice have reported feeling fuller longer. One study found that people who added moringa leaf powder to their diet lost more weight than those using a placebo.

It is fair to say that both of these supplements are strongly backed by science. However, in our opinion, PhenQ has a little more scientific evidence supporting it since some of the ingredients in Alpilean are not that well-backed for weight loss.

Alpilean vs. PhenQ - Pricing and Refund Policy

One bottle of Alpilean is available for $59 on its official website. You can also purchase the supplement for as low as $39 if you get 6 bottles of Alpilean together. In addition to getting heavy discounts, you also get two free bonus products with the multi-buy order of Alpilean. You have to pay shipping charges on selected orders.

On the other hand, one bottle of PhenQ costs $69.99 on its official site. You can also get the supplement at a discounted price if you purchase it in bulk. There are no free bonus products available with PhenQ. However, you get free worldwide delivery on all orders.

Both supplements come with a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders.

The Conclusion: On Alpilean vs. PhenQ

The formulation of Alpilean is much different than PhenQ. The former consists only of plant-based ingredients, whereas the latter uses a mix of nutrients, amino acids, and natural extracts to support weight loss in your body.

Both supplements are 100% natural and developed in clean facilities under strict supervision. The formula of both Alpilean and PhenQ is free from chemicals or any other harmful substances to support your overall health.

Whether you choose to buy the doctor-formulated Alpilean weight loss pills from the official website to boost metabolism and cellular fat burning potential, or go with one of the most trusted brand-name diet pills on the market in PhenQ, you simply can not go wrong.

Thus, you can choose any of these two supplements to induce weight loss in your body. It depends on the road you want to take in your journey.

