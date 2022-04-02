AMBAY EYE CARE ADOPTS PRESBYOND Helps Patients to Achieve Visual Freedom

Now Freedom from Very High-Powered Spectacles Possible!

In today’s world, spectacles are generally seen as obstacles as people desire freedom from glasses and contact lenses for variety of reasons as convenience, fashion, independence, wedding, sports activities, modelling or to join defence career. Any person over 18 years of age with suitable topography & stable refractive error can get freedom from glasses in less than 1 minute.

Dr. Simmi Aggarwal of Ambay Eye Care & Lasik Centre, Ludhiana told us that revolutionary procedure for vision correction has brought amazing vision & life style changes to millions of people worldwide. The life changing benefits are so significant that refractive vision correction has become one of the most frequently performed vision correction procedures in the world. These include Lasik, Presbyond, Contoura (Topoguided Lasik) and ICL (Implantable Collamer Lenses).

LASIK is a safe and effective procedure to treat refractive error (Spectacle Power) and helps to eliminate use of glasses and contact lenses. At Ambay Eye Care Hospital we use most advanced laser system the Zeiss MEL Excimer Laser System, the world leaders in medical technology. The laser system is designed to make correction precisely to your eyes unique attributes, allowing for an individualized treatment that is customized to your eyes only.

PRESBYOPIA is a refractive error that comes with age. The visual condition affects almost everyone over the age of 40. Due to Presbyopia reading finer print like reading the newspaper becomes harder and you begin to hold things at a distance to be able to read them clearly. PRESBYOND LASER BLENDED VISION is a new physiologically optimised laser treatment option for presbyopia. PRESBYOND is a comfortable, fast and efficient way to get back your youthful vision. It is a breakthrough laser procedure offering multiple advantages as an outstanding visual acuity at all distances i.e. far & near, intermediate vision improvement & readjustable treatment. After PRESBYOND, vision is clear at all distance & one is able to do computer work comfortably. Anybody after 40 who is using reading glasses or bifocal glasses both for far & near is a suitable patient. Even a patient above 60yrs can get PRESBYOND done.

ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens) is a state- of- the- art refractive error solution that is ideal for anyone who has the need or desire for removal of power with high quality of vision correction. It has numerous advantages including its correction of widest range of myopic (near sightedness) hyperopia (far sightedness) and astigmatism (cylindrical power).It has widest power correction range from +10 to -20 D with cylinder up to 6D.Just like Lasik,it takes only 5-10 minutes for the procedure and involves implantation of a very thin customized lens in the eye through a very tiny incision. These are highly customized lenses manufactured after detailed analysis of the eye. ICL provides very stable correction for long term with outstanding quality of vision in these patients. Typically patients resume their daily routine in 3 to 5 days. ICL procedure are done on patients who may not be candidates for common laser procedure as Lasik, LASEK,& PRK.

Ambay eye care is a pioneer in the field of refractive surgery through Laser and Lenses based correction procedure. In fact, Dr.Simmi Aggarwal managing Director, Ambay Eye Care was the first one to do Presbyond Laser Blended Vision in northern region. The hospital has a vast experience of doing Lasik, Presbyond & ICL not only in India but also across the globe.

Ambay Eye Care has the sole mission of providing high quality eye care with technology advanced outpatient facility, staffed by sensitive and committed professionals.

Address:- # 917, Main Gill Road, Ludhiana

