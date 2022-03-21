Amina Bazaar - India’s first online platform to buy Fancy Mobile Numbers

Buying Jio or VI fancy numbers is supposed to be easy and quick. But unfortunately, that is not the case. Most people face difficulties when buying fancy numbers offline. First, they have to visit a retailer in person and then wait for a long time to get a new number. But that’s not all, sometimes; they don’t even get the fancy number of their choice.

One of the biggest problems with offline retailers is that they have a very limited collection of fancy/VIP numbers. As a result, you are forced to select a number of their choice or the one that is available. They also take a lot of time to complete the porting or verification process. This can be a problem for people with busy work schedules. They don’t have the time to waste getting a new mobile number.

It is because of all these reasons, it is better to purchase fancy mobile numbers online. Luckily, there are plenty of websites offering fancy and VIP numbers. But for the best experience, you should go to Amina Bazaar.

Why choose Amina Bazaar?

Amina Bazaar is a reputable online website that deals in fancy, VIP, and normal mobile numbers. Unlike offline retailers, they have a huge selection of fancy numbers to choose from. This site is trusted by millions of people in the country. If you go through the online ratings and reviews, you will know it for yourself.

The best thing about Amina Bazaar is that they offer fancy numbers at affordable rates. You will find mobile numbers of the varying price range. They have the most unique fancy numbers and that too from all the top telecom operators in the country. If you are planning to buy a new fancy mobile number, you should go to Amina Bazaar.

How to buy fancy mobile numbers at Amina Bazaar?

It takes just a few simple steps to buy fancy numbers at Amina Bazaar. They offer a user-friendly website, so it should be easy to complete the process.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

First, open the official Amina Bazaar website either from your PC or mobile phone.

Once the site opens, you will see all the available fancy numbers on the site.

Browse through the mobile numbers and select the one that you want to buy. They have numbers of the varying price range.

Go to your cart and clear the payment.

You can select from multiple payment methods at your convenience.

Once the payment is made, you will receive a unique code, which will be needed for porting your number.

After the porting and verification process is done, you can have your new mobile number.

They will deliver your new SIM card to your home address.

About Amina Bazaar

Trusted by millions, Amina Bazaar is one of the best places to buy fancy mobile numbers. It happens to be the largest online marketplace for mobile numbers in India. They first started their operation in 2010 and since then they have been offering quality services to customers. They offer services all across the country. It means you can purchase fancy numbers regardless of your location. As long as you are located inside India, you can order from Amina Bazaar.

At Amina Bazaar, you will find a huge collection of fancy mobile numbers from all the top telecom operators in the country. This includes Reliance Jio, VI, Airtel, BSNL, etc. With Amina Bazaar, you get the chance to select a mobile number of your choice. Not just that, but they also offer mobile numbers at affordable rates. Usually, fancy/VIP numbers are expensive, but at AminaBazaar, you can buy them at a low price. This is one of the biggest reasons that customers are drawn to this site.

Amina Bazaar stays 24/7 active, which means you can buy mobile numbers at any time of the day you want. They also offer quality customer support to solve the grievances of buyers. If you face issues regarding payment or any other thing, you can contact their customer service for assistance. They have a friendly and supportive customer service team to help you out. It is a user-friendly website, where you can purchase fancy numbers.

Founder & CEO of Amina Bazaar: Ameen Khan

Amina Bazaar is almost a decade old. It was established in 2010 by a 28-year-old entrepreneur named Ameen Khan. He is a 28-year-old man from Malerkotla who is currently the founder and CEO of Amina Bazaar Pvt Ltd.

He founded Amina Bazaar to provide a convenient platform for everyone to purchase fancy mobile numbers. His mission was to simplify the process of buying mobile numbers online. He accomplished his dreams by launching Amina Bazaar. It is because of him that people can purchase new mobile numbers without any hassles.

Ameen Khan is a highly ambitious man and owns several other businesses including a production house. He also invested money in Bollywood movies. Currently, he is focused on improving the Amina Bazaar platform for buyers.

Final Words

Amina Bazaar is the best place to buy fancy numbers. Whether you want a BSNL number or a Jio number, you should go to Amina Bazaar for an enhanced customer experience. They offer a safe platform for buying fancy numbers at affordable rates.