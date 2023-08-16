Anastrozole For Men Guide: Should You Use For Gyno And Testosterone?

Understanding the implications of anastrozole for men is essential if you are a male bodybuilder looking to use it as a PCT supplement, especially if you are hoping to target potential gyno symptoms.

I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about anastrozole for bodybuilding right now.

If you want to take a look at anastrozole for sale right now, to get a better idea of what you can buy, then you can here:

In this guide I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about anastrozole, aromatase inhibitors generally, testosterone, teaming it up with tamoxifen and other SERMs, and what sort of PCT dosage and cycle regime you should be planning.

What Exactly Is Anastrozole?

Anastrozole is in aromatase inhibitor (AI). It’s a second-generation aromatase inhibitor, meaning it’s more targeted and milder in its side effects than the first generation ones from previous decades.

It is a synthetic, nonsteroidal, medication that’s officially licensed and prescribed to help to lower estrogen levels. Specifically, estrogen levels in women fighting breast cancer, or who have recovered from it and don’t want it to start again.

In this situation, high levels of estrogen can proliferate cancer cells. The aromatase inhibitor stops this estrogen production to a greater degree, lowering problems and risk.

It’s this ability to stop estrogen production, a problem for male bodybuilders using SARMs, that makes it attractive as a PCT (post cycle therapy) supplement.

How Anastrozole Works

Anastrozole works as a second generation aromatase inhibitor. So it works exactly the same way as all aromatase inhibitor class drugs, with very few differences other than its mildness and targeted nature.

Aromatase allows the body to convert testosterone into estrogen. Usually, it’s to keep balance between the two essential hormones.

However, too much estrogen can facilitate cancer cell growth, which is why aromatase inhibitors were created.

The problem with using SARMs for bodybuilding is that your body thinks it has higher levels of testosterone and it really has. It starts to lower its actual production levels, leaving you with a significant deficit.

Estrogenic effects in the body start to proliferate, including gyno (the development of male breast tissue), as well as other estrogenic side-effects.

So anastrozole for men is all about stopping that conversion of the increasingly precious testosterone into estrogen. That stops the proliferation, and buys time for your testosterone levels to expand.

In breast tissue, this blocking of the conversion means less estrogen telling the breast tissue to grow, which starts to diminish the impact as testosterone levels grow again.

Anastrozole works as an aromatase inhibitor

Anastrozole blocks the action of the enzyme aromatase

It stops the conversion of testosterone into estrogen

Allows respite for testosterone levels to increase

Lowers estrogen levels to minimize effects

The Benefits Of Using Anastrozole For Bodybuilding

If you’re looking for a specific list of anastrozole benefits for men, then these are the main ones:

Rapidly reduces estrogen levels

As an aromatase inhibitor, anastrozole stop the conversion of testosterone into estrogen rapidly and dramatically. This shuts down estrogenic effects quickly, and allows the proliferation of testosterone simultaneously.

Helps increase muscle tone and strength

High levels of androgens help to dramatically improve your muscle tone and strength. Once your androgen levels of return to normal, and aromatase inhibitor can still be used to accelerate them further. Be careful doing this, because estrogen is effective and essential for the male body, but it allows you to have higher proportion of testosterone.

Drive better levels of determination and performance

High levels of androgens help to push higher levels of determination, aggressiveness, and overall performance in the gym. You won’t flag quickly, you’ll hit every target, pushed hard to the last rep, and recover faster.

This will aid your recovery times

Because you are racing with androgens once you recover, you will recover faster. Also, it will help you to rebalance emotionally faster as well.

How To Use Anastrozole For Bodybuilding

There are a few strategies using anastrozole for bodybuilding, so let’s quickly talk you through each one:

You can take it on cycle. You don’t have to be using SARMs to do so. The idea is that it will elevate levels of testosterone, allowing you to build more muscle, and gain strength, endurance, focus, and the other benefits of high levels of androgens. You can take it post cycle on its own as a general PCT supplement to bounce testosterone levels back, or more specifically to target gyno symptoms. You can team anastrozole up as a PCT supplement with a SERM like tamoxifen. Not only does this then stop the conversion of testosterone into estrogen, but it also stops existing estrogen from binding estrogen receptor sites.



Anastrozole Dosage & Cycle Discussion

The dosage you need to use for PCT with anastrozole is actually very low, and is important you don’t get confused and overdose on this stuff because the side effects can be vicious.

An anastrozole 1 mg for male dose is actually a high dose, more typically 0.5 mg is used for general PCT bounce back.

1 mg is a dose to use only when you are really suppressed, or when you have gyno symptoms. Some people will push it to 2 mg, but that’s excessive, and should only be used in an emergency when you get some really vicious symptoms.

Dosage range is low at 0.5 mg at high at 2 mg

You should start to feel full benefits within two weeks

Full bounce back should start to happen in around four weeks

Be watchful of side effects

My advice, if you’re going to start just with anastrozole, would be to start on 1 mg for the first week, and then drop it to 0.5 mg in the second week if you feel you need a stronger dose.

In terms of bounceback times, and therefore PCT cycle length, unfortunately it’s very difficult to tell you how long a cycle should be.

You should really expect to feel better after a couple of weeks, and fully recovered in a month. But everyone is different, and I would advise you to have blood work done before and after your SARMs cycle the first time out, and after two or three weeks of PCT, so you can see how your body responds.

Should You Pair An Aromatase Inhibitor With A SERM?

Some guys team up and aromatase inhibitor like anastrozole or letrozole with a SERM like tamoxifen (Nolvadex) or, clomiphene (Clomid).

I would seriously not advise you to team up clomiphene with anastrozole. Both produce sickness, diarrhea, and other potential side effects, along with joint pain. By using both, you could be doubling your chances of this happening, and happening badly.

Tamoxifen is sometimes recommended as being ideal to team up with an aromatase inhibitor, and I’ve seen medical studies and reports when doctors have done just that to help with various problems.

But the problem with that is a lot of the modern research states that Tamoxifen interferes with anastrozole in the body, lowering its potency.

For me, I think it’s something you could experiment with, but I would use them independently, and see whether an aromatase inhibitor, or SERM seems to work best for you, and for specific things like gyno, to also get experience with your body by testing them one at a time.

Anastrozole Vs Tamoxifen

Anastrozole is an aromatase inhibitor that works by blocking the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

Tamoxifen is a SERM, a Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator, that works on estrogen receptors in the same way as SARMs work on androgen receptors.

By doing so, they activate and compete at these receptor sites, stopping estrogen from doing so.

Therefore, they work in different ways. Anastrozole stops production of estrogen, while Tamoxifen stops estrogen from having an effect, and making it uselessly drift around the body.

A SERM will take slightly longer to get results because it takes time to block off all the estrogen receptors, while an aromatase inhibitor doesn’t stop activity at all for a short time, but then shuts it down significantly.

Some people use them together, and some use them for specific tasks.

Generally, SERMs seem to be better for general testosterone bounceback because Nolvadex and Clomid both help to elevate other androgens, while aromatase inhibitors tend to be good for quickly shutting down estrogenic domination.

When To Take Anastrozole With Testosterone

For bodybuilding purposes, taking anastrozole with testosterone would elevate testosterone levels further, while minimizing estrogen levels.

Remember, we don’t need to completely chop out estrogen, because that can have significant negative side effects. We just don’t want it to dominate and eat up the testosterone.

If you are on TRT then anastrozole is sometimes used with testosterone in order to balance elevated levels of estrogen.

Elevating testosterone levels, through TRT or some other means, can cause a spike in estrogen as well, because of the conversion through aromatase. If this is out of balance, then strong estrogenic effects can dominate.

That’s when anastrozole is used with testosterone supplements, because it can then start chopping back the production of estrogen.

Is Anastrozole The Best PCT For Gyno Symptoms?

Anastrozole does seem to work very well for gyno symptoms. It is targeted in its ability to strongly stop estrogen production, quickly stopping the effects.

However, SERMs can also work well, especially second-generation ones, because they have a strong affinity to breast tissue, meaning they will compete at the receptor sites and stop estrogen from binding.

Again, it’s going to be about experimentation and personal choice, because it’s possible to target gyno symptoms with both.

Watch Out For These Anastrozole Side Effects

There are some anastrozole side effects need to be aware of, although I’ve never really experienced them because I have mostly been able to keep my dosage range close to 0.5 mg during the times I’ve used it.

The general side effects are:

Mood swings

Bone and joint aching

Headaches

Nausea

Lightheadedness

What I really want to mention to you is the joint pain. This is a common side effect that many people suffer.

At higher doses it can be quite painful. If you are really pushing yourself in the gym, and therefore your joints are stressed of hurting anyway, then it could be significant.

Finding Good Quality Anastrozole For Sale

One of the biggest problems with SARMs and PCT supplements right now is the low availability and quality.

However, one of the few places selling anastrozole right now at a good price are Swiss Chems.

You can buy anastrozole in capsules that are each dosed at 0.5 mg, for just $63.95. For that money you’ll get 60 capsules, which should be enough for an entire PCT program.

If you want tamoxifen, you can also buy that from Swiss Chems. 60 capsules, each dosing 20 mg, currently costs $81.95.

Swiss Chems also sell a wide range of SARMs, peptides, and other PCT supplements, so it’s worth making a big order to get the free postage, and ensure you have plenty of options to hand.

