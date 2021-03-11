Aneek’s Poignant but Optimist Film opens in Cannes 2022

The tale of a Santa and his Moth is a Hindi feature-length film directed by Aneek Chaudhuri featuring Pawan Chopra and Usha Banerjee. The film premieres in the Marche du film section of Festival de Cannes.

The film begins in monochrome and entails the silent narrative of purgation and how scrambled pieces of belongings lead the protagonist (Usha Banerjee) to the bigger maze i.e. life itself. Pawan Chopra who had earlier acted in Bollywood films like Saand ki Aankh, Shershah, Dil Dhadakne Do, portrays the character of a disappointed father who is bisexual by nature; after the death of his wife, he lives with his ailing daughter played by Usha.

The film is poignant and at the same time, instils a sense of hope among the protagonists as well as the viewers. The director has tried to create an equation that thoroughly divides the context (war scenario) from the content in a melancholic mannerism.

On the film being making a place at Cannes, the director Aneek says, “I have had been to Cannes in the past; I strongly and firmly believe that such an attribute helps to grow a lot of connection that helps us in the future. We are seeking the same this time as well.”

The Tale of a Santa and his Moth moves harmonically, then faces the momentum of crest and trough identical to that of a wave (complemented by violin notes by Sandipan Ganguly); both the protagonists have created a deep connection when it comes to empathizing with the viewers which goes quite well.

On asking about the connection of the film with war, he adds, “The film is more about creating a dialogue of peace with visual arts; I thoroughly attempted to represent the third world countries’ reaction to war with this piece of mine. I have been honest in doing so, and the journey was bloody tough too.”

The film will be screened at Cannes on May 19 at 1600 hours local time.

It has always been a feeling of this film to be leaving out voids which are very much open-ended for the audiences which may be a deliberate attempt by the maker too. It entirely depends on the audiences how they perceive it.

The film is produced under the banner Tubelight Entertainment Pictures in association with Organic Cinema.Inc who are representing the film at Festival de Cannes this year.