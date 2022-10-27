Ankit Jhamb enters the India book of records

Ankit has been enamoring his audiences with one great story after the other. He started writing in 2019, and since then, he has written ten books. Three of them have already been published and have received excellent reviews from his audiences. His first book was a tale on depression and how passion can uplift the quality of life. The second book was a story on trauma and spirituality, and the third one was one of its kind love story between a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old lady. With 6 more books in his kitty, his writing career took to new heights when the India Book of Records appreciated his efforts.

On the 14th of October, Ankit became a rare working professional to be felicitated by the India Book of Records for contributing to the field of Psychology and spirituality through his books. We have not had too many people who would have written 10 books in three years. It is indeed an amazing feat. Over the years, he has developed a unique style of writing, blending fantastic stories with psychological undercurrents.

While he is celebrating his entry into the India Book of Records, he is now gearing up for his fourth book, “The most negative book of positivity”. It is expected to be a unique, one-of-its-kind work of non-fiction. The book is based on the 30 most destructive emotions; it demystifies complex emotions such as grief, guilt, depression, stress etc.

With many more books to follow, Ankit continues to be the Chief Learning Officer at a large consulting organization.

