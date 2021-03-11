Ankur Chandrakant, the exceptional cyber security and forensic expert, yet again garners headlines by offering a cyber-counselling platform

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice how the world has been changing tremendously on various fronts, especially after the rise of the digital world, which has offered pros and cons both. Pros, of course, include the convenience and ease of people reaching anything, anyone, anywhere with a click of a button, and cons include increased cases of hacks, viruses, account compromises, etc. Such scenarios require professionals that can tackle with these online threats and issues and offer people peace and a secured account. Enter Ankur Chandrakant, the man of solid vision, ideas, knowledge, and expertise in digital forensic science and, more specifically, in the cyber security world.

Ankur Chandrakant, the award-winning Indian cyber security and forensic expert, has always remained in the news and headlines for his work and efforts, and this time again, he has bowled over people with his attempt to give back to society in the form of his free of cost cyber counselling and cyber sessions through his platform, saving people from getting their accounts hacked on social media and the digital world. The crypto, NFT, and blockchain proponent highlights that his platform targets everyone and anyone, right from celebrities and digital creators to others, who look out for trusted platforms that can turn their accounts 100% hack-proof.

Ankur Chandrakant explains that especially celebrity accounts are more prone to getting hacked, for they are mostly handled by themselves or their team, who are not tech-savvy enough to solve such online threats. To fill this gap, he decided to offer free live sessions for them, 1:1 personal sessions, and even contracts with them offering cyber counselling and cyber sessions totally free of cost. The teamwork determinedly makes the accounts safer than ever. Celebrities and others who wish to take help from this ace cyber security and forensic expert’s team can together create a community.

They get saved by phishing activities, social engineering attacks, insider attacks, rootkit operations, Trojan, back-door entries, and other malicious online attacks, turning the account 100% hack-proof.