Anuj Kumar Bajpai is raising awareness on community welfare issues through his social media

Driven by a sense of purpose, and a clear-cut vision of furthering good causes and disseminating valuable information, Anuj Kumar Bajpai has donned a responsible role. 29-year-old Anuj, born in Unnao Madhya Pradesh is a well-known social media influencer. Anuj completed his graduation and post- social media. He set about building a social media presence on popular platforms such as twitter and Facebook. In just a span of 4 years he accumulated a fan and follower base of over a lac on Twitter and more than 30,000 followers on Facebook. He chose to use his influence wisely and started sifting through important issues and messages that would benefit the community and mankind at large. He started using his wide reach to convey messages and information for the good of the community. He was quick to help the needy and promote social causes.

He was also driven by strong political views and used his social media to voice his opinions. He is a firm advocate of the views and ideologies of the Bhartiya Janta party and promotes their views through his personal social media platforms. He believes that the wide reach of social media can create the much-needed movement to promote good causes. Any message that is put out on social media has to be done wisely and after due deliberation and thought, since it has the power and capacity to reach the masses in fractions of seconds. Public sentiments can be fanned negatively if messages are provocative and irresponsible. Positive sentiments and good action can be easily amassed if the social media messages are purposeful and thoughtful. As a social media influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he essays his role with a lot of responsibility and thoughtfulness !