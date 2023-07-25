Are Detoxify Mega Clean Reviews accurate: Does It Still Work In 2023?

If you’re looking for detox drink to mask metabolites pass a drug test, then Detoxify Mega Clean is one of the best known that you will read about.

Detoxify Mega Clean reviews tell you it’s potent and easy to use, but how truthful is this?

I’m going to tell you everything you need to know right now, including full Detoxify Mega Clean instructions.

More than that though, I’ll offer you some top tips on maximizing its potency, and tell you where you can buy Mega Clean with some free detox pills bundled in.

Plus, I’ll compare it to the market leader, and another well-known detox drink, telling you how they worked for me when I tested them using home drug test kits.

What Is Detoxify Mega Clean?

Detoxify Mega Clean is a 32 fluid ounce (900 mL) full-size detox liquid cleansing drink.

It’s one of many product sold by Detoxify. However, many of those are not particularly effective, and none have the track record and potency of the full-sized bottle of Mega Clean.

It’s actually one of two products I have used to pass a drug test, the other being Rescue Cleanse which I will talk about later.

Overall, in the confusing marketplace of detox drinks, many of which are ineffective (brands like QCarbo and Stinger), Mega Clean is one of the few that has a good track record of people reporting passing drug tests by using it.

Understand The Limitation Of A Detox Drink

Some people think that the detox drink somehow completely detoxifies your body; you drink it and the toxins are all drawn out to leave you clean.

That’s not how a detox drink works at all. It is a temporary masking agent that works in the body to create a short period of time (usually three or four hours) during which the urine in your bladder will not contain drug metabolites.

But once its effects wear off, fresh metabolites can start to appear in your urine quite soon, and you will test positive again.

So you have to understand how a detox drink works, and use it correctly, if you are going to use it to pass a drug test.

Here’s What A Good Quality Detox Drink Does In Your Body

To see how good Mega Clean is, you have to understand what a good quality detox drink does in your body:

The detox drink floods your body with liquid. But this liquid contains lots of things which help to speed up the processes which draw toxins out of the body. The process of drawing toxins out of the body at an accelerated rate creates a zone during which you are clean. You have created a gap in the flow of toxins through the kidneys to the bladder, because you accelerated it. This gap is usually only three or four hours long, but that’s enough time during which you can submit a clean sample. A good quality detox drink also floods your body with things found in urine. Because it’s flooded in the correct proportions, some is passed through as waste in the right proportions, so that your urine is still natural in balance. A good quality detox drink also contains vitamins and other ingredients that sustain your urine the correct color, so that it will pass visual scrutiny.

So by using a detox drink, you get the following benefits:

Urine still maintains natural balance

Your urine still looks correct

Fresh urine in your bladder is toxin free

The effects last for several hours

Detoxify Mega Clean Instructions

Here are the basic instructions for using Mega Clean to remove toxins from your urine for long enough to pass a drug test:

90 minutes before you have to leave to submit your sample, drink the contents of the Mega Clean bottle in about 10 minutes. Refill the bottle and drink the water in the bottle over another 10 minutes. Over the next hour, urinate as frequently as possible. At least three times should be enough to completely flush through everything heading towards your kidneys at that time. You’ll then get up to 5 hours clean, but for a regular user or smoker, closer to 3 or 4 hours clean. Get to the place you are submitting a sample at, and submit the sample as quickly as possible.

Increase Your Chances Of Passing By Using The Pre-Rid Pills

On its own, Mega Clean could work. About an 80% chance of getting you clean for long enough to submit a sample if you are a regular smoker or user.

But you can raise those odds up close to 100% if you use the six free pre-rid pills that you can get bundled in if you buy Mega Clean from Test Clear.

These potent pills allow you to do a 24 hour detox before the day of your test. Abstain, take the pills every two hours, and urinate frequently. Drink plenty of water, exercise, and sweat.

That will push out a ton of toxins, meaning on the day of your test, there will be less in the body for Mega Clean to deal with.

If you have several days notice before your test, extend that detoxification. Make sure you abstain, and get yourself additional detox pills. I’ll tell you what to buying from where at the end of this Detoxify Mega Clean review.

If you want to do along the detox, then use Toxin Rid detox pills. These are also available from Test Clear, which is convenient because you can buy them when you get Mega Clean.

You can use the pre-rid pills one day of the cleanse, and you can buy one or more days of Toxin Rid to increase the length of your increased speed detoxification using the pills.

Just three or four days using Toxin Rid, the pre-rid pills, a healthy lifestyle, and then masking the toxins on the day of your test and Mega Clean, is the absolute best strategy for passing a drug test where you can’t use synthetic urine. That means supervised testing, or for unsupervised if you simply don’t want to smuggle a fake sample in.

How Long Would It Take Me To Just Get Clean Naturally?

How long drugs stay in your system as a really wide ranging question, because there are so many factors involved:

Frequency of dosing

Size of dose

Single or multiple drugs taken

Other substances taken

Things you eat or drink the slow your body down

Exercise and health

Age and weight

So when you see “cookie-cutter” statements about drug X stays in your body for Y days, you need to ignore them.

For example, it will say that cannabis stays in your body for about four days, and then you will test negative during a urine drug test.

But that’s if you’re smoking like one joint a week. If you’re smoking more than that, it rapidly builds up. A regular weed smoker, say one joint per day, has got so many cannabis metabolites in the body, and clinging to fat cells in the body as well, it can take two weeks or longer to get clean (sometimes more than a month).

So sure, you could get clean if you’ve got long enough before your drug test. But if you’re a regular user or smoker, then it could take a couple of weeks get clean, time you’ll probably never have.

Mega Clean Detox Drink Near Me: Avoid Searching For This

You can actually buy Mega Clean locally. It’s available in some local stores. But the problem is its always local independent smoke shops and retailers who put a high price on it.

Mega Clean is also available at places like Walmart, Walgreens, and other general retailers online. But if you get it on its own it’s not the best detox drink. I’ll explain why in a moment.

The strength of Mega Clean is buying it from Test Clear, where you will get six free pre-rid pills bundled in.

Mega Clean Detox Vs Ultra Eliminex

Ultra Eliminex is made by Herbal Cleanse, the same company who make QCarbo32 detox drink.

Ultra Eliminex really worked well. It was a potent formula, and when I tried it, it really worked. User reviews were good as well.

Once the reputation had been built though, they quietly changed the formula, and made it weaker. Obviously, they did this to make it cheaper to make.

This meant higher profit margins for them, but it also meant a weaker detox drink that now makes it no better than their earlier product QCarbo32, which is awful and little more than flavored water.

So Mega Clean is better than Ultra Eliminex. It’s a better formula, and still has plenty of current user reviews saying they passed a drug test, far in excess of people claiming it with Ultra Eliminex.

Mega Clean Vs Rescue Cleanse

Rescue Cleanse is made by company called Clear Choice. These are the premier drug test product company, who also make Sub Solution and Quick Luck fake urine, and Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

Premium products, and a premium company. So their detox drink Rescue Cleanse should also be a premium product?

Well, Rescue Cleanse is. It is the best detox drink on the market. Highly complex, potent, and with a great track record. User reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and I passed a drug test using it as well.

On its own, Rescue Cleanse is more potent than Mega Clean. If you have a choice just between the two bottles, go for Rescue Cleanse.

But if you buy Mega Clean from Test Clear, with those potent pre-rid pills bundled in free, and you can do a 24-hour detox using them on the day before your test, then it makes Mega Clean better than Rescue Cleanse. Go for the potent combo deal, and it’s the best detox cleanse on the market.

Review Conclusion: Does Mega Clean Work?

Mega Clean is the second best detox drink on the market behind Rescue Cleanse. But when teamed up with the free pre-rid pills, if you got 24 hours before your test to get clean, then it is that most potent combo.

Any detox drink will work better if you can do a detoxification program before the day of your test, and even a short course of Toxin Rid detox pills will work wonders for your chances.

I’ve used Rescue Cleanse to pass a drug test, but not Mega Clean. But I did recently test it out of curiosity to see how it cleanse to me.

I did a 24-hour detox using the pills, and then the next afternoon I drank the contents of the Mega Clean bottle and followed the instructions.

Two hours later I took a home drug test kit and tested negative. I waited another two hours, and I tested positive. To get around three hours clean as a daily weed smoker is incredible.

But it showed to me that Mega Clean is definitely worth recommending, and Detoxify Mega Clean reviews that say it can pass a drug test are definitely telling the truth, and that’s why recommend it as comparable to the market leader Rescue Cleanse.

Where To Buy Mega Clean

I hope this guide on using Detoxify Mega Clean has been helpful. Reviews will tell you it’s the best detox drink, and as you can see from this guide, it is one of the best.

I’ve mentioned a few products in this guide, so let’s just go through them again to you can see where to buy them:

When it comes to where to buy Mega Clean, it’s best bought from Test Clear. The bonus is you’ll get the pre-rid pills bundled in free. Plus, you can buy Toxin Rid pills to extend the accelerated detoxification course that you should do if you have time. Toxin Rid detox pills are available from Test Clear as well. This makes it completely convenient to do a course of pills, and then mask any remaining toxins on the day of your test with Mega Clean bought from the same place. Rescue Cleanse is the best alternative detox drink to Mega Clean. That’s available from Clear Choice, where you can also buy a high-quality detox products.

