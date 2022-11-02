Arnold Schwarzenegger bodybuilding 2022 Workout Routine, height, Age and Net worth Now

The Austrian American celebrity, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has always proven his versatility by winning accolades for every individual field he dared to explore! From acting to producing and from carving a niche in the political world, the now 75-year-old has done it all.

Aside from all his contributions to entertainment and politics, Schwarzenegger has always drawn attention for some aesthetic reasons! He is a world champion bodybuilder who ranks second in the top 10 bodybuilders, after Flex Wheeler. The former Governor of California has made big headlines for completing many Olympic powerlifting as well as weightlifting challenges.

Arnold has been a passionate mass gainer who has not inspired a few, but countless across the globe. According to reports, his passion has not waned, as he still spends 1.5 hours training his body every day!

Arnold Schwarzenegger age

The all-rounder Schwarzenegger is an Austrian by birth who was born on July 30, 1947. Throughout his years of activity, the Terminator star has shone with his devotion to his work. Evidently, his rage was not confined to any specific field as he did justice to whatever came to his plate!

From a very young age, Arnold sensed his passion for bodybuilding and began training his body. He elevated his physique to perfection by working out 5 hours a day, setting his struggle as an example. The bodybuilder later moved to the United States and earned several titles, including Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe.

Throughout his career, he gave a tough fight to his rivals and retired in 1980 as unbeatable!

Even to this date, the bodybuilder turned actor breaks the hotness barometer with his masculine charm and iron-hard body. The 75-year-old still follows his strict bodybuilding regimen but has concentrated his training from 5 to 1.5 hours. Undeniably, his obsession with a perfect physique at this progressive age makes him the epitome of bodybuilding.

Arnold Schwarzenegger height

Arnold has always enjoyed the perks of good looks and impressive height, specifically in the entertainment industry. As per reports, his stature measures 6 feet 2 inches, and that has always contributed to his popularity with women!

His body measurements are:

Arms: 22″

Chest: 57″

Waist: 34″

Thighs: 28½”

His weight fluctuated from 235 pounds during competition to 260 pounds in the off-season. Nonetheless, the commando star still looks big and brawny and continues to rule the charts of popularity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Net worth

Arnold has always cashed in on his popularity and is one of the highest-paid celebrities of all time.

According to experts, the actor roughly claims a whopping $450 net worth that is mostly credited to his acting career. During his peak, he would charge $20-30 million for each film, which was quite a high deal for actors.

The former bodybuilder has further made a fortune through bodybuilding as well as the real estate market. During the 70s, he made some smart investment choices in real estate and has a portfolio valued above $100 million.

Arnold Schwarzenegger bodybuilder

The bodybuilding icon has worked immensely on his physique to set the bodybuilding bar higher in his time. He began lifting weights at the tender age of 15, and ever since, he has been unstoppable. Essentially, the Escape actor won Mr. Universe at 20 and 13 more world bodybuilding championships in the following years. Over time, it was interesting to note that fitness enthusiasts began to use his name with bodybuilding interchangeably!

Arnold would often recall how his workout buddies would call him "the garbage disposal". This was due to his appetite, which was not just out of control but literally insatiable!

According to him, he would literally gulp down anything he found in the kitchen or on the kitchen floor. His urge to binge was so wild that he once consumed half a cherry pie days before a worldwide competition!

The buff went on to say that there were times when he didn't care about his health and would eat whatever came his way. Indeed, he was young and that would help him get away with many things, and mindless eating was no exception.

Arnold Schwarzenegger bodybuilding

Arnold was a ‘built’ legend who has been vocal about his bodybuilding practices as well as the shortcuts he took. Time and again, the mass gainer went to lengths to discuss what worked for him and what did not.

Yes, Arnold’s bodybuilding regimen has never been a secret for people keen to follow in his footsteps. He has explicitly detailed the diet, workout routines, and anabolic substances he would cycle for gains.

Essentially, his guides are widely available for everyone depicting the efforts he made to hit the highest levels.

Arnold Schwarzenegger before bodybuilding

According to his controversial statement, he has no regrets about using a shortcut in the form of designer steroids. He would often cycle pharmaceutical substances during those active years, with some sources claiming that he started taking drugs as early as 17 years of age, contrary to his claims at the age of 20.

Many times, he would downplay these cycles and choose not to highlight their repercussions on health. According to him, he would use anabolics once a year or some weeks before his competitions. His desire to be the champion would drive him to take the path that others were taking. However, doctors would extensively supervise his condition and he was not on his own throughout the course.

Despite his acknowledgement, many of his partners-in-pumps revealed that his steroidal consumption was exceedingly higher than what he proclaimed. According to them, he started using the powerful anabolic steroid Dianabol when he was 17 and in Germany. Other than Dianabol, it was very common for him to take testosterone-like drugs intravenously.

One of the former professional bodybuilders, Rick Wayne, alleged that Schwarzenegger handed him his first ever bottle of steroids, Dianabol. At that point, he was 19, but began cycling the steroid from that point. Had Arnold not cycled steroids, outperforming his top opponent, Sergio Oliva, would not have been possible, he believes.

Arnold, however, chose to stay silent on the allegations of his excessive use rather than the degree he confessed to. Alternatively, his spokesperson articulated that the bodybuilder admitted his steroidal consumption when its full-blown health hazards were not recognized. While this does not justify his take on these illegal substances, it surely gives him the benefit of the doubt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger routine bodybuilding

Here is all you should know about Arnold Schwarzenegger bodybuilding routine:

Arnold Schwarzenegger diet

Back in his peak times, the bodybuilder would follow the standard rule that entails 1 gram of protein for every pound of weight. So, considering his 235 pounds, there was an abundance of protein that was part of his diet. To make it more wholesome and interesting, he would toss in grains, veggies, fats, and sources of minerals and vitamins.

Keeping his dietary choices in mind, one can say that his meals were not something extraordinary or unusual. It is essentially what conventional bodybuilders consume or are directed to consume. The mass gainer would further take saturated fats as a quality source of calories, 5–6 portion-controlled meals, and protein shakes throughout the day.

As per a rough estimation, his daily caloric intake falls somewhere around 3825. However, that did not meddle with his health for apparent reasons. He would work out a sweat and burn the calories to keep up his pace and of course, performance.

Mr. Perfectionist also has a fair share of his favorite meals, as he celebrates a cheat meal every Sunday! This is the time when he does not pull his hands from those tempting pizzas and cheeseburgers and allows himself some degree of "normalcy" in life!

Arnold Schwarzenegger workout

His bodybuilding training encompasses a strategy revolving around extreme high volume and frequency.

It was to grow mass through the Split style and focus on every key muscle group 2-3 times/ week. This advanced-level workout lasts for a 4-month utilizing 6 days a week.

Each session takes 1 hour to 75 minutes whereas this would need instruments like bodyweight, cables, EZ bar, dumbbells, and barbell.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Daily Workout Routine

Day Target

1 Upper body and back

2 Shoulder and arms

3 Legs and lower back

4 Repetition of pattern

5 “

6 “

7 Off

UPPER BODY & BACK

Type Sets Rep

Chest presses 3-4 10

Incline chest press “ “

Pull-ups “ “

Dumbbell pullovers “ “

Barbell row “ “

Barbell hip thrust “ “

Crunches 5 25

SHOULDER AND ARMS

Type Sets Rep

Barbell clean

& press 3-4 10

Barbell high pull “ “

Lat raise “ “

Overhead press “ “

Standing Barbell curl “ “

Concentration curl “ “

Standing Tricep extension “ “

Board bench press “ “

Hammer curls “ “

Reverse hammer curls “ “

Reverse sit ups 5 25

LEGS & LOWER BACK

Type Sets Rep

Squat 3-4 10

Slider reverse Lunge “ “

Hamstring curls “ “

Deadlift “ “

Standing calf raise “ “

Hip-hinges “ “

Crunches 5 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger now

It has been sixty years since Mr. Olympia started bodybuilding or say, began following his passion. However, his aggression to look bigger and stronger has not subsided with time. While he is 75 years old now and has dealt with some medical issues in recent times, he seems as fit as a fiddle!

Apparently, the key to his success is not only his passion and dedication, but also his discipline. Even in his old age, the former politician works out for around 90 minutes each day. These 90 minutes entail 1 hour of cycling and 30 minutes of weightlifting.

Of late, he has switched his eating pattern from lean protein to a plant-based diet. This is to reap the goodness for his health and fitness and contribute to his environmental duties!

Moreover, while he would take a 6-hour nap in his younger years, he now sleeps more and with quality.

As of today, his fitness goals do not revolve around packing on mass or building record strength. He follows a healthy routine to maintain the body he has earned after years of hard work!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

