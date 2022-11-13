 As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors : The Tribune India

As the year that saw crypto projects suffer massive losses comes to a close, cryptocurrency investors are seeking new currencies to help them recover. Major currencies such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Quant (QNT) are shifting to the newcomer Rocketize (JATO).

Several cryptocurrency experts anticipate that Rocketize (JATO) will be one of the top investments in 2023. Let us analyze what led them to that decision.

Binance Coin (BNB): One of the Biggest

Binance is widely regarded as the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Binance Coin (BNB) aims to establish crypto exchanges as a major worldwide financial force.

Binance Coin (BNB) has become one of the most active crypto projects in recent months. Following the latest Binance hack and the swift termination of the danger, activity on this chain has soared. The number of projects and items joining the chain is rapidly increasing.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native currency of BNB Chain (previously known as the Binance Smart Chain) and the Binance ecosystem. Many people regard it as an exchange token because of its connection to Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin (BNB) is regarded as a blue-chip crypto asset by many due to the rapid expansion of its ecosystem over the last several years.

BNB has a total circulation quantity of 163276974.63 as well as a market capitalization of $44,790,055,934 at the time of writing.

BNB's most recent price was $268.81, and it has since corrected to $274.29 after moving by 0.7% in the last week. The long-term forecast remains positive, with BNB potentially reaching $1019.16 in 2023.

 

Quant (QNT): Making a Quantum Leap

The Quant network is a decentralized platform that connects blockchains from several networks using distributed ledger technology (Overledger). Quant (QNT) addresses the issue of interoperability in blockchains without interfering with their normal operation and efficiency. Using an over-ledger network, the operating system tries to remove massive needless gaps between distinct blockchains.

The Quant token (QNT) is in charge of purchasing licenses that allow developers to construct anything on the platform. The token had to be locked for a year. It is also used to pay costs for running gateways, reading or writing on the Overledger, and so on.

According to TradingView, Quant (QNT) has finally broken past the $200 mark for the first time and therefore is currently on its fifth week of bullish increase and is likely to soar much further.

The massive buzz surrounding the Relative Strength Index allowed Quant (QNT) to skyrocket, resulting in an overheating market.

Furthermore, the news of Quant CEO's strong ties to the European Central Bank, the Central Bank of Lithuania, and the London Stock Exchange had a significant impact on the coin's ascent.

 

Rocketize (JATO): Blasting Off to the Moon

The Rocketize (JATO) initiative deviates from the normal meme coin culture, resulting in a meme currency with real-world utility. Rocketize (JATO), a decentralized finance (DeFi) token, aims to help users meet their DeFi demands by promoting peer-to-peer (P2P) asset trading.

Rocketize (JATO) will serve within the ecosystem's NFT marketplace as an open-source, community-driven crypto in the DeFi market, catering to ecosystem governance, networking and marketing, bridges and swaps, and much more.

One of the best aspects of Rocketize (JATO) is its burning mechanism, which is combined with deflationary qualities. Rocketize (JATO) will implement token burns to reduce the quantity of Rocketize (JATO) units in circulation.

Despite a maximum quantity of one trillion Rocketize (JATO) tokens, token burns will cut the total supply by 50% after distribution. Burning extra tokens will increase demand for the new cryptocurrency, causing its price to rise in the coin market.

Rocketize (JATO) has the potential to provide 100% gains through its incentive and revenue sources in addition to its burning mechanism. This will raise the value of consumers' shares via NFT trading, VR gaming, and VR world experiences. Don’t miss out, take action NOW!

For More Information On Rocketize (JATO):

Presale: http://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

