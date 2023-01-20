 As Cardano And Polkadot Start To Recover, Big Eyes Coin Smashes Past $16.1 Million Raised : The Tribune India

As the market starts to show a positive uptrend for the first time in a while, many investors are looking to pick up some promising cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will be going over some of the most promising cryptocurrencies on the market, Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Trump Card-ano

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform that was developed to allow the creation and execution of smart contracts and decentralised applications (dapps). This development was run by IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), a business that Charles Hoskinson, one of the Ethereum co-founders, helped build.

 

Ouroboros, a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, is the foundation upon which Cardano is built. It is intended to be more energy-efficient than the proof-of-work consensus method that underpins Bitcoin (BTC). With the use of this algorithm, users may validate network transactions without the need for computing resources by staking their own ADA (the Cardano network's native coin).

The architecture of Cardano is centred on offering a more secure and reliable platform for the creation of decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts, as well as addressing some of the scalability and governance problems other blockchains have encountered.

 

Cardano differs from other blockchain networks in that it has two layers: the compute layer, which executes smart contracts and decentralised applications, and the settlement layer, which handles ADA transfers between users. More flexibility and scalability are made possible by the separation of the layers.

 

Because of its distinctive characteristics that address the problems of scalability, interoperability, and governance, it is regarded as a third-generation blockchain. Financial applications, digital identities, supply chains, voting systems, and other applications are among its use cases.

 

Polkadot Your Ts

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain protocol that attempts to make it possible for various blockchain networks to communicate with one another. It is intended to make it possible for other blockchain networks, or "parachains," to collaborate in a safe and scalable manner. This enables the exchange of information and resources between many blockchain networks, resulting in a multi-chain ecosystem. This opens up new use cases and increases the functionality of current blockchains.

 

The "Nominated Proof-of-Stake" (NPoS) consensus method used by Polkadot enables the selection of validators via a decentralised nomination process. Compared to previous blockchain networks, this enables a more decentralised and democratic approach to governance.

 

Both Polkadot and Cardano are intended to address scalability and interoperability difficulties in blockchain networks, they are comparable to one another. Polkadot, on the other hand, focuses on facilitating interoperability across various blockchain networks, whereas Cardano focuses on offering a more secure and reliable environment for the creation of dApps and smart contracts.

 

Interoperability across several blockchains, multi-chain ecosystems, and cross-chain communication are all part of the Polkadot use case. It also seeks to offer a foundation for the development of a new, decentralised internet that can be utilised for a range of activities, including gaming, banking, and other things.

 

Big Eyes Coin: The New Challenger

Though investing in promising coins like Cardano and Polkadot is a very good idea, also looking at new meme coins as speculative investments that could net you big bucks should not be overlooked. One of the latest meme coins showing promise is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It has smashed its targets and has raised over $16.1 million so far. With its current momentum, it will be a serious challenger to established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

 

To get a 200% bonus on all of your purchases, use the promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200.  This means a $10 investment would net you $20 in tokens for free, making your new total $30. By investing with this bonus offer now, you can triple any investment put into Big Eyes Coin. Don't allow this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go by!

 

Final Thoughts

Cardano, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin are all fantastic cryptocurrencies to look into. Cardano and Polkadot have incredible utility to create interoperability between blockchain networks, whilst Big Eyes Coin has shown promise through the speed and amount raised by the meme coin. $16.1 million is only the beginning for Big Eyes Coin, and we can just see it picking up the pace from here.

 

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

