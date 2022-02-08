Augmenting Automation In Drop shipping - The Right Way Elucidated by Ace Entrepreneur Haroon Naseer

Augmenting Automation In Drop shipping - The Right Way Elucidated by Ace Entrepreneur Haroon Naseer

During the 60s and 70s, the concept of Dropshipping was introduced to humanity when mail-order companies opened fulfilment warehouses specially designed to speed up this process of sending mail-order catalogues.

Today this service has been fully automated on the websites of leading eCommerce players. However, such services are mired in the complexities of Dropshipping involved. Thanks to the companies like Dropshipping Automation LLC, who have eased suppliers' lives by providing Automation services on the platform of Amazon & Walmart.

Founder of Dropshipping Automation LLC, Mr. Haroon Naseer, is an adept Digital Marketer who focuses his work on reliving the burdened shoulders of entrepreneurs who seek to sell their innovative products in highly competitive eCommerce space.

He says, "Ever Since I was introduced to the concept of automation on an eCommerce website, I was fascinated by the possibilities it offered to serve customers better. I was passionate to fathom this ocean of opportunities. Over the years, I worked on developing the required technical and managerial skill set to build a company that can provide marketing blended strategies and Amazon & Walmart Automation Service. I strive to keep treading on this learning path and ideate strategies which can make the whole process seamless."

Fuelled by the desire to make a difference, he launched his company Dropshipping Automation LLC in 2017. Under the pioneering leadership of Mr. Naseer, the company has worked meticulously to provide tailor-made solutions to its clients. The company has relentlessly and diligently worked to lower the barrier for entry for its clients, making it easy for new entrepreneurs to make their business profitable.

 

Under the umbrella of its services, this top-notch company provides a comprehensive range of expertise in services like Amazon SEO Management, Facebook/Meta Shops, and Walmart e-commerce Management, Amazon Affiliate Programs, Digital Marketing, Advertising/PPC ads, and Listing Improvements.

 

 Over the years, they have emerged as a market leader as they provided 200+ VAs to a staggering number of 100+ automation clients. The company is making new records in the industry as it offers fastidious and lightning speed service of 24-48 hours Instant Walmart Seller Approvals, Company Formations, Tax Exemptions, and other services.

 

 "Everyone directly or indirectly related to Dropshipping, wants to break the shackles of a long list of approvals. My company endeavours to make this process the fastest, simplest and easiest to help its clients. The behaviour of consumers has become quite volatile, given the range of services that they enjoy. I want to help my clients build their listings as one-of-a-kind on their target eCommerce platform with my proficient team. Our services help clients focus on their marketing and customer service. " opines Mr. Naseer

 

He was featured by leading news agencies like Fox, New York Weekly, NBC News, CBS, USA Wire, and CTV for his ground-breaking and innovative strategies. He seeks to streamline further the flow of end-to-end management solutions offered by his company in the future. Currently, he is synchronizing his automation tools and techniques to improve real-time services and remove redundancies, if any.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college