Avercurate, “House of Brands” emerge as Technologically and Innovation-Driven in global retail landscape

The incorporation of the ‘house of brands’ concept into the Indian startup ecosystem has shown substantial potential. This business model has led to a revolution in the startup space and accelerated the growth of technologically-driven brands models. House of brands, also known as incubators, has been following a specialist approach to acquire more and more new-age brands in the beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and personal-care segments. The brand aggregation has not just represented a huge untapped market opportunity for brand entities but also helped them reach global heights in India and beyond. For this reason, the brands congregating under the “house of brands” umbrella have managed to draw in consumers like a magnet.

Today, customers look up to beauty and lifestyle brands that foster quality, innovation, and diversity. No doubt new startups can market their products effectively, they are in dire need of a powerhouse that can tap their fullest potential. These incubators or accelerators help these brands make a lucrative move and survive in a highly competitive world. Due to their financial offerings, expert guidance, and modern concepts, startups are now able to surpass the scaling-up hardships.

Avercurate, the newest breed of "house of brands" and a digital conglomerate, is gearing up to create innovative brands in the realms of skincare, haircare, cosmetics, fashion, and personal care. The incubator’s multi-brand approach proffers a portfolio of products that can broaden the brand’s demographic reach and make beauty a more innovative, diversifying, and inclusive space. No matter whether customers want enzymatic skincare products or an AR mirror to try makeup products virtually at home, Avercurate’s innovation-based concept model will satiate every customer irrespective of their age, gender, or demographics.

Currently, Avercurate has introduced a new cohort of beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and personal-care brands under its dynamic portfolio. Through these brands, It will bring the most innovative and crème de la crème products to the mainstream market to meet the growing needs of customers. In the future, It will digitize more high-performance brands to deliver a wide range of revolutionary offerings. Further, It announced the adoption of the omnichannel module in its house of brands conception.