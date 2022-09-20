Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Recap: Cast and All Episodes Detail

When you’re talking about TV shows, it is hard to not talk about Indian TV serials because they are very distinct from TV shows of any other industry. One thing that is very commendable about Indian serials is the consistency. These serials often go for a long run on TV and are consistent in keeping the audience engaged throughout. Some might say they are unusual or ‘cringe’ but in the end, the reality is that they keep you entertained till the end of the episode and leave you wanting for more.

There has been many serials in the history of Indian TV that has left an incredible mark on a huge audience. And when I say huge audience, I don’t just mean the millions of Indians. But these serials have made their way to a considerably large international audience. Indian TV serials are being watched throughout the world. The recognition in the world is the result of some Indian TV serials that took the world by storm and became a way to put other serials on the map.

One of the most watched and loved serials on Indian Television is ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma or TMKOC first aired in July 2008 and is still running on TV, making it the longest running sitcom in India. Not just in India but TMKOC also holds a Guinness World Record for the longest running daily sitcom on Television. This is highly impressive.

The show was based on a column published in Chitralekha magazine by the name ‘Dunya Ne Ondha Chashma’. This column was written by Tarak Mehta. The show is produced by Asit Kumar Modi and was picked on by Sony Sab channel. This show is actually one of the biggest reason for the popularity of Sony Sab channel.

Plot:

The premise of TMKOC is that there is a society in the East of Mumbai, like an apartment complex. The society is inhabited by people that come from different backgrounds in respect of region as well as religion. Due to this, they named their society ‘Mini India’. But this ‘Mini India’ is full of chaos and there is trouble usually brewing in the society.

The show features Tarak Mehta as a protagonist who solve every problem of the society with the help of his Best friend Jethalal. The show is mainly about the unity of these different people living together. They all help each other like a family in any situation. The show gained much fame because of its interesting plot and extremely funny scenarios.

Main Cast of TMKOC:

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal

Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal

Shailesh Lodha as Tarak Mehta

Neha Mehta as Anjali Tarak

Mandar Chanwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide

Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide

Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer

Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer

Many Celebrity Cameos:

Due to its major popularity, many Indian actors and actresses made a guest appearance on the show mainly to promote their upcoming movie or show. Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood made a cameo in TMKOC and help in solving their problems. Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachan, Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Ranveer Singh are some of the famous names we’ve seen on the show.

Spinoffs and Crossovers:

In it’s extremely long run as a show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma has had some crossover episodes in which characters from other show appeared in this show as a merge episode. One of the most fun crossover episode was with the cast of ‘Khichdi’. Khichdi is another one of India’s very famous and funny sitcom. The crossover between these two shows was super hilarious, exactly how you’d expect it to be. TMKOC also had some crossover episodes with crime investigation series C.I.D where C.I.D officers investigate a string of murders in Gokhuldam (their society).

TMKOC haven’t had any spinoffs up until now. There is a very special animated version of the show that is streaming on Netflix. The spinoff show is called ‘Tarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashma’. These show is based on the same characters as in TMKOC.

Special Episodes:

It’s hard to go this far with a show without making any special episodes. Special episodes are one of the best part about a sitcom. These usually are based on a religious event or a holiday. The show had several special episodes on New Year, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, Diwali and Holi.

Awards and Recognitions:

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma was a well-loved show and that showed by the amount of recognition the show received at many award shows. The show basically ruled the comic category of a lot of award shows. Out of a huge list of awards won by team of TMKOC, a few of them are mentioned below:

· At Indian Television Academy Awards:

Best Actress-Comedy

Best Actor-Comedy

Best Serial-Comedy

ITA’s Scroll of Honor

· Indian Telly Awards

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Best Actress in a Comic Role

Best Sitcom

Best Sitcom Writer

Best Director (comic)

Best Child Star-male

· At Star Guild Awards

Best Comedy Series

Best Comic Actor

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is a sitcom but it gave a powerful message in a very light-hearted way, which was the importance of having empathy and love for one another no matter what region they belonged too. There are people of different races and cultures living together in the world. India is no exception. There are people belonging to different religion, culture, language and rituals, living together in societies just like Gokhuldam. And there are, at many times some heated moments between these people regarding a particular topic. Making a show like TMKOC where such diverse group of people are living together as a family, surely gives a new perspective to people. A show is only successful if not only it entertains people but also influence their perception regarding their role in society. With that being said, Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma really deserved all the success it got.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.