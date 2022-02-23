Barry Kibwika, aka Harnun : A Well-Known Event Planner And Fashion Designer From USA

After getting an exciting response in the music video's, Richa Gulati is all set to have a taste of success with her work in soon to be released films and the OTT platform. Planned to become a Doctor, Richa chose acting as fate. With a series of advertisements and modelling gigs, she has finally made herself a path to cinema.

While sharing her experience, Richa said that I have always planned my steps towards my plan. Destiny has taken its time to make things correct I kept working hard with all my dedication and optimism. I have learned very soon that you have to be smart to pick your project with which I have worked with some renowned artists in the industry.

Richa has built a reputation as an artist while working with big-name artists across genres. Wherein she has also registered her work in single hits, such as Andher Raat, Black Dot, Dillagi, Killer Look, Ainkaan Kaalian, Jab Jhumke, Pyar de Pange, Khanjar 2, Flame, Badami Rang, Aadtan and many more.

Marking the way with the first film Sivaranjani in the south, Richa expressed that my first film experience is a learning chapter with which I am all prepared to move towards digital space. OTT is a new flavour of the country and that platform is providing the utmost chance to new talent. I will soon be sharing the details of my digital work and the other project is a film 'Surili', there will be an official announcement soon.