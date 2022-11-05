Be At War With The Inflation By 3 coins: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, And Theta Network

Rising inflation is causing panic around the world. Inflation in 2022 will be driven by a variety of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and supply shortages. So how can we protect ourselves from inflation? Cryptocurrencies may be the best answer. Polygon (MATIC) and Theta Network (THETA) are full-fledged cryptocurrencies with a hedge against inflation. From limited supplies to burning currencies, Polygon (MATIC) and Theta Network (THETA) offer users a safe haven from inflation. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that brings utility to the meme coin space. So far, a dizzying number of presales have taken place, protecting users from inflation.

What Makes Polygon (MATIC) So Popular?

Polygon (MATIC) has a protocol designed to address scalability issues. In cryptographic terms, Polygon is an augmented solution. Most scaling solutions are layer 2 networks designed to run on top of existing blockchain networks. Many people think of Polygon as a sidechain powering the Ethereum network, but it is not. Rather, it is a network that offers multiple sidechains running on top of the Ethereum network. It also helps you understand that Polygon was not designed to run exclusively on Ethereum. Ethereum is central to its mission, but its architectural design and technology allow the network to function on top of many other Layer 1 networks.

Is Theta Network (THETA) Capable Of Transforming The Streaming Industry?

Theta Network (THETA) is an online video streaming portal powered by a native cryptocurrency called THETA. It was founded by Gameview Studios co-founders, Mitch Liu and Jieyi Long. Theta Network (THETA) will be the preferred media and video delivery platform in the future. Netflix, Amazon, Samsung, Vimeo, and Salesforce are among the companies the team has worked with. It aims to eliminate censorship barriers in highly centralized media empires. It also plans to use blockchain technology to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for video distribution so that users can access their content of choice at any time.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The Hottest Talk Of The Town?

In the cryptocurrency space, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has created an ecosystem that includes all the elements needed to succeed. From NFTs to regular charitable donations, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is equipped with everything. It is still in the presale stage and has reached a whopping $9 million in sales. BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) is a viable option to consider as many experts predicted for the bullish market. Apart from that, users can earn BIG by participating in various contests and giveaways within the Big Eyes Coin community.

When you step into the Big Eyes Coin platform, you will find that 5% of your tokens are held in a dedicated charity wallet. It plans to donate these tokens to marine reserves. During the presale stages, 70% of Big Eyes Coins' will be offered to the public. The remaining 30% will be allocated to marketing wallets, charity wallets, and exchanges. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has a dynamic tax regime for NFTs. The NFT will be taxed at 10%, of which 5% will go to his BIG token holder, 4% to the original seller, and 1% to charity. NFT taxation is a great way to earn passive income on the Big Eyes Coin platform and helps avoid inflation.

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.