Become a Pro with Reveka

Makeup is a way of connecting brushes and colours to enhance beauty. Reveka Setia offers the best Professional Makeup & Hair Course which will help you to enhance your artist skills professionally. She is a wonderful mentor and teaches from basic to advanced makeovers in just a month. She is the best to open the way to the glamour world. Her Professional Course is sure to get you certified and become a professional beauty expert. Once you get enrolled you'll prepare yourself as an expert makeup artist to deliver the best. Her Pro Course will certainly make you job-ready.

Her course content includes

- Theory: Basics of makeup application

- In-depth knowledge of products /tools

She provides revision of basics that comprise eyebrow design, eyebrow highlights Eye primers, blending of eye shadows, smokey eyes mascara application, lash application glue, radiant dewy base, digital makeup, dark circles, pigmentation, colour correction, Lip liner application, glossy nude lips and editorial look. She gives the demo in the first half of the class and the other half is a hands-on practice session in which students create the same look. These practice sessions help students ace the skills taught in the demo classes.

 

In her Pro Course, she provides the theory of glam makeup application. You'll get to learn to cut crease eye makeup with smudged liner. Also, learn the usage of loose glitters & cream-based eye pigments. You'll be provided with a recap of the full base application with spot &colour correction, Pigmentation and reverse makeup technique. Reveka will share her quick tricks of concealer hack for foxy eyes, High glam glittery eye makeup looks. And after a full-fledged demo class,  students will be practising the looks taught.

 

In detail knowledge about the transition of matte eyeshadows, subtle base application and colour blast eye makeup with smudged or winged liner.  The radiant base for day occasions and soft powder contour & highlights for a day event will be taught. Get to know the application of powder highlighter. Further, the Coloured waterline, the under-eye transition is also included in the course.

 

Learn face mapping that includes contour & highlight according to different face shapes. Her course comprises different makeovers like Soft Makeup, Cocktail Makeover, Haldi/Mehndi Makeover, Bridal Makeover, Reception Makeover, Engagement Makeover, Mature Skin Makeup, Airbrush Makeup and Hands-on practice sessions for all the demos. In her hair course, you will learn to blow-dry and iron. Further, you'll get to know how to do different types of curls, crimping and sectioning of the hair. Once you are well trained about the above you can finally learn to do braids and different buns and ponytails.

 

Reveka Setia provides the best Makeup & Hair Courses for anyone wishing to learn professional makeup and start their venture. All courses are conducted personally by Reveka Setia. You can have the best-personalised learning experience. Reveka provides the refined and latest proficiency and techniques. Her courses aim at real-world applications rather than just theory. She provides all the practice materials during the course. However, students are recommended to have their kit as well so they can practice at home and during non-class hours.

 

When thinking about becoming a Professional Makeup Artist, Reveka Setia is the right instructor for you. Reveka's Pro Course helps you to get a makeup artist certification and launch your career in the beauty industry. Meet new and budding makeup artists and learn with them.

