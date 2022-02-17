BeingU Studios leap into business expansion plans with OTT, Films and Television to disrupt the content ecosystem existing in India by setting up the first Indo-American writer’s room

With an aim to position Indian content and talent on the global map, BeingU Studios has now expanded its business venture in the content vertical. Founded in 2017 by Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria, BeingU Studios specializes in acquiring world-class IPs and developing local stories that appeal to global audiences. Further accomplishing this by leveraging its strategic partnerships with international agency Gersh which manages popular names across the globe and with leading content platforms like Netflix, Sony Pictures Networks and Sony Music Entertainment.

BeingU Studios has successfully expanded its business venture in the hub of film, OTT and television by setting up an office branch in Los Angeles. With over 3 years into the business in the music vertical, BeingU is also known to be the first studio to partner with Sony Music India and produce hit songs like ‘Woofer’ in collaboration with Snoop Dogg. The superhit went on to become the song of the year.

BeingU Studios are the producers of Kapil Sharma’s first-ever digital debut ‘Kapil Sharma – I’m not done yet’. Streaming in 191 countries on Netflix, the show is winning hearts across global audiences. The company is also prepping a slate of international films based on book rights and larger than life real stories thus becoming a powerful tool in delivering the promise of a “UNIQUE” connection with young India who has aspirations, strong opinions and most importantly dreams of a better world.

Screenplay is known to be the biggest gap, BeingU has tied up with international screenplay writers through Gersh thus enabling our stories to travel the world. BeingU Studios also produces the best and the longest-running comedy show on Sony Entertainment Television ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. BeingU Studios will continue to enthral global audiences with its unique content offerings even as it ventures into OTT and films.

Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria, Founders of BeingU Studios said “Founding BeingU Studios was always a dream project for the both of us as we aim to disrupt the content ecosystem existing in India by setting up the first Indo-American writers room catering to India and the globe. With a focus on world-class storytelling and execution, we aimed to create content driven by insights reflecting the passions and aspirations of India across the world.”