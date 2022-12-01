Best CBD Gummies Canada: Top 5 Hemp Brands For Anxiety And Stress Relief

CBD gummies have created a buzz in the market because of their edible properties that take the overall wellness of the person into account. Besides, unlike oils or tinctures, they hardly contain any bitter hemp taste, meaning they may benefit you without annoying your taste buds. But which are the best CBD gummies in Canada?

In addition, CBD Gummies not only provide similar benefits as the CBD oils but they also taste better. The extracts from popular fruits such as watermelon, strawberry among other berries, etc. make these gummies naturally tasting great while obscuring the flavor of raw hemp. However, one can never rely on every CBD product on the Canadian market, and that’s why it is important to check several factors before buying the CBD product.

Hence, we’ve picked up the highest quality CBD products that are based on different criteria such as brand reputation, ingredients, accessibility, customer experiences, etc. to help you choose the best CBD gummies in Canada.

Top Picks to Buy CBD Gummies Canada

CBD North: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market

CBDMagic: Strongest CBD Edibles For Sleep

CBD2Heal: Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies For Entourage Effect

Plant Of Life: Effective Hemp Gummies For Stress Relief

Buymellow: Vegan-Friendly CBD Isolate Gummies For Anxiety

#1. CBD North: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market

Overview

Many CBD users in Canada will choose CBD North as their go-to brand due to a number of reasons, the first of which is its aim to provide affordable and high-quality CBD products. And the brand walks the talk by offering one of the most potentially effective product lines made with natural ingredients.

This Vancouver-based brand has everything from edibles to topicals and pet-friendly CBD products, thereby catering to various customer needs from a single website. So, whether you’re looking for creams, oils, or gummies, CBD North has got you covered.

Aside from that, it ensures third-party lab tests for the products and facilitates accessing the reports for potential customers. Hence, you can achieve complete peace of mind by taking a closer look at the ingredients (especially the cannabinoid profile) before purchasing the product. Plus, these reports are considered the best tool for quality assurance.

Pros:

● Gummies made from organic hemp

● Vegan and gelatin-free formula available

● Third-party tested CBD strain

● Multiple appealing flavors

Cons:

● Expensive

Highlights

A. Organic Formula

Not only are the gummies made of organic hemp, but they also contain an assortment of edible flavors and colorings that make them simply irresistible. This is a big advantage since many CBD brands tend to use non-edible colors and flavors to increase the visual appearance and taste of their edibles. However, these may cause severe side effects and health hazards in the long run.

Besides, there’s no THC in the formula, meaning you can experience a range of potential benefits for the mind and body without feeling high or groggy. And being vegan, it will suit most dietary preferences.

B. Variations

If you think that CBD gummies are boring to look at and eat, then the CBD North CBD gummies will prove you wrong for the better. As such, there are three variations that you can choose from- berry blast fruit, assorted real fruit, and sour berry.

The berry blast fruit gummies are made from tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pear concentrate, berry flavors, blueberry extracts, etc., for a refreshing fruity taste. Each pack of this flavor has 30 gummies with 20mg of CBD per piece for a total of 600mg, and there are seven calories per gummy.

We should also mention that they may contain small amounts of nuts, coconut, dairy, wheat, and soy.

C. Dosage Instructions

Since first-time users may find it difficult to determine the right dosage for their needs, the brand provides a dosage chart. You can find a generalized dodge instruction according to your weight and severity of the condition or receive a more customized recommendation by answering a few simple questions.

#2. CBDMagic: Strongest CBD Edibles For Sleep

Overview

CBDMagic is another deserving brand that’s often regarded as the provider of the best CBD oils in Canada. Ever since its foundation by a chemist who had been working for nearly two decades in the industry then, the brand has tried to offer “innovative healing solutions” to its customers through top-class CBD products.

Among other things, the brand has successfully developed some of the best CBD technologies and streamlined its full-spectrum CBD oil. Furthermore, its water-soluble nanotechnology has been used by brands all over the world to better their manufacturing processes.

We appreciate how the company website categorizes its products for ease of navigation. This means that you don’t have to scramble around to find a suitable oil or edible- just click on the “shop CBD” option or any condition-related tab to view the list of products under them.

Pros:

● Natural and organic gummies

● Isolate extract

● Neutral lab-tested

● Potent gummy pieces

● Natural fruit flavors

Cons:

● No flavor options

● Not vegan

Highlights

A. Ingredients

We like how these gummies have a simple formulation comprising isolate CBD extract (in powder form), melatonin, animal gelatin, water, sugar, and natural flavors. Moreover, each pack may contain ten or 30 gummies with 30mg of CBD in each piece (depending on the potency option), which makes them more potent than most standard gummies.

B. Potential Benefits

First and foremost, the ethanol-extracted isolate CBD strain keeps the gummies free from contamination by harmful chemicals and pesticides. And the 0% THC makes them safe for daily consumption anywhere, anytime.

Furthermore, the animal gelatin used in these gummies is full of collagen, which may do wonders for your cartilage, skin, and bones. As a result, it may increase the amount of collagen inside your body as well as provide pain relief from arthritis or other chronic pain conditions.

C. Potencies

Although these gummies don’t come in different flavors like the ones from Buymellow , they do have two potency options, i.e., 300mg and 900mg. In either case, the brand recommends starting with half a gummy before bedtime and gradually increasing it to one full piece. Remember that exceeding this limit may make you feel drowsy (or sleepy and not high) for the rest of the day.

D. Efficient Packaging

The sturdy plastic containers come with sealable caps to keep the gummies safe from heat, moisture, and contamination. Besides, they are compact enough to fit in cramped spaces of your home or luggage (while traveling).

#3. CBD2Heal: Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies For Entourage Effect

Overview

CBD2Heal has become a leading industry name, owing to its focus on developing innovative manufacturing techniques and streamlining the production process. If you are venturing into the CBD universe, this is one brand you can trust blindly.

The first thing that drew our attention to this brand is its commitment to quality, which is why it manufactures only a small batch of handcrafted CBD products at a given time. Moreover, this wellness-based brand uses only organic CBD sourced from mature and non-GMO industrial hemp plants.

All products from the brand contain full-spectrum CBD, which may help you deal with common health problems like pain, inflammation, insomnia, anxiety, etc. You can easily find their third-party lab test results on the homepage of the website or on the respective product pages.

Pros:

● Locally grown organic hemp

● Made with healthy carrier oil

● Less than 0.3% THC

● Bundle packs

Cons:

● Gummies may be too sweet

Highlights

A. Ingredients

Aside from full-spectrum CBD, these sweet-tasting gummies consist of organic coconut oil, lecithin, citric acid, and sweeteners like organic honey, corn syrup, and cane sugar. The high-quality gelatin helps keep the gummy in shape and prevents them from sticking with each other. This, in turn, helps administer precise doses.

Keep in mind that each pack contains five gummies with a total CBD concentration of 100mg (20mg of CBD in every gummy).

B. Potential Benefits

The CBD2Heal full-spectrum CBD gummies may render the entourage effect to help users deal with pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

Additionally, the antioxidant properties of lecithin may contribute to your digestive health, tackle blood pressure and aid the functioning of the cardiovascular system to reduce the chances of heart diseases. Likewise, organic coconut oil introduces beneficial Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids in the body, which may improve your skin health and boost natural energy levels.

C. Rewards Program

The rewards program offered by the brand aims to benefit its loyal customers by providing them with points for each dollar spent on the website. Once you accumulate enough points, you can redeem them for discounts on the subsequent purchases.

Not only that, but you can also earn discount points by writing reviews for the gummies on the website and on your birthday. The points don’t have an expiration date. And creating an account with CBD2Heal will automatically enroll you in the program, so you don’t have to sign up for it separately.

#4. Plant Of Life: Effective Hemp Gummies For Stress Relief

Overview

Plant Of Life has become a leading industry name, owing to its focus on developing innovative manufacturing techniques and streamlining the production process. If you are venturing into the CBD universe, this is one brand you can trust blindly.

You can start by exploring the numerous and highly informative blogs and articles available on the brand’s website for further clarity about CBD. To make your job easier, the brand has an easily skimmable website, where the products are divided into sections based on the issues they address.

Moreover, it offers a wide selection of products that you can experiment with before finding the one that suits you best. So, be it skincare, pet health, anxiety, focus, or pain - Plant Of Life is your one-stop solution for a range of problems.

Pros

● Attractive, colorful gummy design

● Approachable customer care team

● Contain natural fruit flavoring

● Offers hassle-free returns

● Customer-friendly website

● Third-party lab-verified product

● Subscription packages available

Cons

● Relatively expensive

Highlights

A. Lab-Verified

All the products manufactured by this brand are sent to an accredited laboratory to undergo rigorous testing. Besides, it displays the certifications obtained on the website so that customers can easily access them for verification.

The information displayed in these certificates includes a list of ingredients, the percentage of THC or other compounds, etc. Any reliable brand will provide the necessary certifications to ensure utmost transparency.

B. Formulated By Experts

Like all its other products, the CBD gummies from this brand are made by experts who have years of experience.

In addition, the researchers continually focus on developing the production process and have recently introduced water-soluble nanotechnology. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of it, we'll just tell you that this innovation makes it easy for CBD to dissolve in water and improves its efficacy.

Besides, all products are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities.

C. Dosage Guide

The brand provides a detailed dosage chart on its website, but you can also take the quiz to get an accurate dose. Most CBD experts recommend starting with mild doses and then increasing it gradually if needed.

#5. Buymellow: Vegan-Friendly CBD Isolate Gummies For Anxiety

Brand Overview

Buymellow is a prestigious Canadian brand known for its contribution to the field of CBD research. The brand has continued to grow - expanding its portfolio to include oils, tinctures, pet tinctures, edibles and capsules. From fitness instructors and inspirational speakers to athletes - this brand has made a mark on people from different domains.

A glance at any of its product labels will tell you that the company uses additive-free components sourced from local Canadian farms. Besides, the products are manufactured in an FDA-approved facility and sent to an independent research lab for cross-verification.

So, curious customers and newbies can go over to the website to check out the test reports and the wide range of supplements offered by the brand. Furthermore, the brand has an efficient shipping policy and also provides discreet packaging.

Pros

● Tasty fruit-flavored gummies

● Zero THC content

● Indigenously made

● May treat anxiety and cure sleeplessness

● 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

● Might not relieve pain

Highlights

A. Potential Health Benefits

A highly potent combination of hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) isolate and CBD used in the Buymellow gummies makes these potentially effective for inducing sleep. Its secretion is triggered by darkness and ultimately helps in treating the causes behind sleeplessness.

Combined with this is the characteristic power of CBD to relax the body and mind, which might be helpful for treating anxiety. To obtain the best results from these gummies, we’d suggest consuming them 30 minutes prior to bedtime. Plus, the consumption should be in accordance with the prescribed dosage.

B. Organic Ingredients

These CBD gummies are infused with CBD isolate that’s 99% pure, placing it at par with other highly potent and effective gummies available in the country. The other ingredients used are also 100% natural and locally sourced.

Furthermore, each ingredient is rigorously tested to meet the prescribed safety and industrial standards, so you need not worry about any safety issues.

Besides, Buymellow is one of the few products in the market that use vegan gelatin, owing to the growing emphasis on greener or cruelty-free products.

FAQ’s: CBD Gummies

Q1. How Do CBD Gummies Work In The Body?

Once the CBD gummies are digested, they are broken down to release the ingredients, which are then absorbed by the bloodstream.

The CBD compound travels to the endocannabinoid system of your body and may potentially enhance the efficacy of the natural endocannabinoids produced by your body. And these may, in turn, dampen the sensation of pain, relieve anxiety and its symptoms, and reduce inflammation.

Similarly, the other beneficial ingredients are used by different parts of your body to improve their functionality. And depending on the dose and your body chemistry, this whole process may take anywhere between 30 and 90 minutes.

Q2. How Long Do The Potential Benefits Of CBD Gummies Last?

Generally, the effects of the gummies can last between six and eight hours; however, the exact duration will depend on multiple factors. These include the CBD strain, the dose, your body weight, body composition, and the severity of the condition you’re suffering from.

The potential benefits may last longer for first-time users, as their bodies may process the compound faster than people who have been consuming CBD for prolonged periods.

Conclusion- Which CBD Gummies Should You Choose?

Given the high-quality formula and potential benefits of the CBD gummies for mental and physical health, we would pick them as our top choice. Furthermore, they come with different potencies, tastes, and ingredients to suit varying buyer demands.

But the other two recommendations on our list have also been included after a thorough quality check, so you may consider them as well to meet your needs.

See you next time. Till then, stay safe and take care!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Best CBD shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.