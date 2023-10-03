Best Delta 8 Syrup Review: How To Use THC Drink Syrup & Best THC Syrup Revealed

THC drink syrup is little known about, but has fantastic benefits. But what’s the best Delta 8 syrup, that gives you all the good stuff, but doesn’t have the side effects and legality problems of Delta 9 THC syrup?

In just five minutes you’re going to learn everything you need to know to use Delta 8 THC syrup successfully, and make a great choice on picking a brand that has a high cannabinoids per serving dosage.

What Is Delta 8 Syrup?

Delta 8 is a cannabinoid that’s very similar in structure to the main cannabinoid called Delta 9 THC, the chemical that gets you high and has all the cannabis effects people know about.

Delta 9 is a full agonist of the CB1 receptor, which is why its effects are more focused and stronger, both good and bad. But Delta 8 is a partial agonist of both CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptor sites, which means it offers more effects but in a milder way.

Delta 8 syrup is infused with the D8 cannabinoid, at enough potency in the good quality syrups to allow you to feel the effects and benefits of it, but not with them being overwhelming. Think of it as a minor therapeutic daily aid.

D8 is actually a trace cannabinoid, and it’s most often artificially created from CBD, but also very occasionally from Delta 9 THC, and then infused into products.

How To Use Delta 8 THC Drink Syrup

Although you can just take the syrup neat on a spoon, rather like a medicine, it’s meant to be thought of and used more as the sort of syrup you would mix in ice to make a crush, or a syrup you put into milk to create a flavored milk shake.

You can do both of those things, and more, including putting it in ice cream, in soda, or whatever you want.

It comes in many great flavors, and the best Delta 8 THC syrups are rich in the cannabinoid so that even a single serving gives you notable effects.

So just think about the sweet syrups that you put on ice cream, or used to make ice crush drinks, or you put into milkshakes. These are exactly the same, in different flavors, but just infused with the good stuff that those others aren’t.

Just know that because it’s being ingested into the stomach, and then has to be broken down by the liver, before it gets to the bloodstream and brain, then it will take some time for you to feel the full effects.

If it’s on an empty stomach you can feel it in about 30 minutes, but it could be as long as 90 minutes before you really get going.

Delta 8 Benefits (Can You Get Them With Syrup Dosing?)

Let’s quickly look at the Delta 8 benefits, so that you can see what drinking that delicious drink can do for you:

You’ll feel an all over buzz

At higher doses you feel a little high

Can stimulate your mind

You’ll feel more focused and productive

Can be analgesic

Anti-inflammatory

Creates an inner calm

All that from a tablespoon of syrup? Well, that all depends on the quality of the Delta 8 THC syrup that you buy, and how much you use.

Best Delta 8 THC Syrup Revealed

For me, the highest quality, best Delta 8 syrup you can buy right now is from a company called Delta 8 Pro.

It’s vegan friendly, made in a GMP certified facility, and is completely legal within the terms of the 2018 Farm Bill that regulates Delta 9 THC content and limits it to 0.3%.

But it’s still strong enough and rich enough in Delta 8 THC to give you a buzz, and give you the clarity with calmness that you need.

These are the things you need to know about the best THC syrup:

60 ml bottle size

10 ml serving size (1 tablespoon)

6 servings per bottle

Natural flavorings

D8 THC from industrial legal hemp

Vegan friendly

Third-party lab tested

So it’s brilliantly easy-to-use, delivers a strong dose of Delta 8 THC in every serving, and it also tastes good as well.

Let me tell you, this will make you feel good. It’s not like moonrocks, where the concentration of Delta 8 is very high, and you will feel a kick for an hour or so.

But what it does do is to infuse a gentle calmness in you, one you will gently and definitely feel. It will make you feel slightly more focused, and slightly more positive. It just gives you a little edge in the couple of hours after you consume drink containing it.

Always Look For The Certificates Of Analysis (Coa) Before Buying

Be wary of a company who do not show the certificates of analysis on the product page, or at least on a separate page on the website that is well publicized.

Good companies get their products and ingredients tested by independent third-party labs.

So, for example, Delta 8 is analyzed for its composition, to ensure that it’s legal, and rich in what it claims to be.

Thankfully, Delta 8 Pro are a company who definitely do have current certificates of analysis on the product pages. They clearly show that the cannabinoids per serving are as claimed.

D8 Vs D9 Syrup

Delta 9 is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, so it would stand to reason that it would get you high even if it’s in a syrup.

There are two sides to that thought. The first side is that any syrup which is going to get you high is only going to do that if it contains enough THC, and it can’t do that in many states or countries legally.

Also, don’t get fooled when you buy Delta 9 syrup into thinking it’s going to get you really high. Legally, it can be called D9 syrup and only contain a maximum of 0.3% THC that could get you high in it.

In truth, with syrups, I wouldn’t worry about it. You’re not drinking that stuff to get high; you’re doing it because the Delta 8 can really give you a smooth buzz, a focus, calmness, that’s completely controllable with zero side effects, and easily consumable.

So if you want to get high, go and get some weed, if you want the effects of things like D8, CBG and CBD, then buy products that contain rich amounts of them and get those specific benefits.

Also note that some syrups are called “full-spectrum” syrups. These are actually really good because they contain some of all of the main cannabinoids, and don’t just focus on either D8 or D9.

Is Delta 8 Syrup Legal?

Delta 8 syrup is completely legal as long as it contains 0.3% D9 THC or less. In fact, Delta 8 pro state is accompanied all of their products are completely legal in all states of the USA.

That means that not only do they have the right proportions, but that the Delta 8 that they infuse their products with has not been converted from Delta 9, as some products are, because that would be illegal and make that Delta 8 product illegal as well.

So the best Delta 8 syrup is definitely available from these guys, alongside range of THC drink syrup products, including Delta 9 ones, and full-spectrum cannabinoid syrups as well.

Delta 8 Pro THC Syrups Pricing & Options

There are two syrup flavors, strawberry and grape flavor. It’s also affordable, so let’s talk about that.

A single bottle of 60 mL, enough for 6 x 10 mL servings, costs $11.99.

But the savings stack up if you multi-buy it. For example, you can buy six (three of each flavor) for just $59.99, giving you a total of 36 servings for your money.

Don’t forget that you don’t have to stick to 10 mL per serving either. You can double up for increased benefits, go as high as you want. You are not going to overdose on the benefits of Delta 8

A 10 mL serving will give you 50 mg of Delta 8. Now that’s mild, when you consider that a single moon rock could contain up to 300 mg of Delta 8.

But that’s a strong dose delivered quickly through inhalation that will come and go in an hour or so. By topping up with delicious drinks containing 10 or 20 mL of Delta 8 through the day, you can feel good all day when you need to, for a reasonable cost.

Delta 9 syrups from the same company are also affordable, with a single bottle costing just $11.99.

Grape, strawberry, lime, tropical fruit, and kiwi, are all available individually, or one of each can be bought in a multipack for just $49.99.

So as you can see, whether it’s D8, or D9 you want to focus on, and you want to do it in an ongoing delicious manner, then you can simply buy these high-quality syrups and enjoy the benefits endlessly.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Delta 8 Syrup shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.