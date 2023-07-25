If you’re facing a hair drug test then it might seem simple to buy a recommended detox shampoo and wash your hair with it. But the truth is it won’t work, so is there any point to detox shampoo for hair drug test success?

The answers your question is yes. A drug test shampoo really can work to pass a drug test, but only as part of a method that employs other ingredients to help you to remove the drug metabolites.

In this complete guide I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about the best detox shampoo called old-style Aloe Toxin Rid.

I’ll also tell you how to use it as part of something called the Macujo method, and compare the Macujo methods effectiveness and safety against another popular drug toxins stripping method.

How Drug Metabolites Get Trapped In Your Hair

When you take drugs, waste products called metabolites are formed. These start in your bloodstream, and then work their way out through your liver and kidneys (and in a very minor way through your skin).

While they are in your blood, some of them in the bloodstream get trapped in the hair follicles.

Then, as a shaft of hair is formed in the follicle and grows out your scalp, those metabolites get trapped within the hair shaft itself, underneath a layer of microscopic scales called the cuticle layer.

This forms an indelible record of your drug use. As long as that hair is on your head, someone can analyze and find out exactly what you’ve taken (although they can only test the most recent 90 days growth, equivalent to 1.5 inches of length).

The problem is that you have to open up the entirety of that hard cuticle layer along the length of the hair on your head, and flush out every last toxin from every single strand of hair to pass.

Can A Detox Drug Test Shampoo Work On Its Own?

The unfortunate truth is that no matter what’s claimed, a drug test shampoo won’t work on its own to pass a hair drug test.

Drug test shampoo marketing that claims it can pass a drug test is lying to you. It will tell you the product can clean all of the toxins from your hair and scalp. That’s actually true, but only on the surface.

As you have now learned, the metabolites are trapped underneath the cuticle layer. And no shampoo on earth can fully open that up and flush out the toxins on its own.

The only way shampoo can work is as part of the method, and I’ll explain the two best options you have in a moment.

The History Of Old-Style Aloe Toxin Rid (Nexxus Aloe Rid Shampoo)

“Old style” Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, known as Nexxus Aloe Rid shampoo due to the name of the company who made it, was a strong clarifying shampoo released about 15 years ago.

It’s still made, but it’s a very changed formula. Originally it was very potent, but after people reported scalp irritation, they made it milder.

The problem was that people realized the original formula was great for helping with drug tests. Using a couple of other household ingredients, it was strong enough to help flush out all of the toxins with repeated use.

The original Nexxus Aloe rid shampoo was much sought after, and old bottles would sell for several hundred dollars. There was a good counterfeit trade as well, and lots of claims from makers of similar shampoos that their product was the same.

But the truth is it doesn’t exist anymore, and you can’t get it. But a company called Test Clear have recreated the formula, and now sell it exclusively under the label of old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.

You Need To Use A Combination Of Chemicals As Part Of A Method

The only way to remove all the drug toxins from your hair is to use a method. These methods vary in composition, all use various chemicals to assist in opening up the cuticle layer, alongside using lots of water to aid that process.

There are two main methods that genuinely work. However, as I’ll explain now, one of those is far riskier.

1. Jerry G Method

The Jerry G method is not expensive and it only uses household ingredients to make it work. So your financial outlay is not great.

You simply follow the method, washing your hair, and bleaching it on repeat. Then, it should work well enough to get rid of all the toxins through opening up the cuticle layer and getting rid of the toxins.

The problem with the Jerry G method is that it relies totally on ammonia-based bleach products. Bleaching your hair twice, heavily in a short space of time, is really bad for the hair and scalp.

So it could work for you, but it could also burn your scalp, make your hair break off, and even cause permanent damage. Certainly, people have reported permanent follicle death due to using it.

For me, reading some of the stories out there, although it works, I ruled it straight out because saving a bit of money is not worth losing my hair over, or having a reddened and burned scalp permanently.

2. Macujo Method

The second method that definitely works is called the Macujo method. It’s milder than the Jerry G method, but that’s because it doesn’t rely on bleach. Instead, it relies on the potency of Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, alongside household ingredients helping to do some of the heavy lifting.

I’ll talk you through the Macujo method in a moment, but financially it’s more expensive because of the cost of the shampoo. However, there is no risk of temporary or permanent hair, follicle, or scalp damage using it.

Toxin Rid hair Drug Test Shampoo As Part Of The Macujo Method

The best way to use detox shampoo for hair drug test success is to use old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo as part of the Macujo method.

These are detailed instructions, no recommend you look at a full guide, but here is a brief outline of what the Macujo method involves:

You’ll need Clean & Clear Pink shampoo, or a similar salicylic shampoo. You’ll also need Tide liquid detergent or similar, Heinz white vinegar or similar, and of course a bottle of old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.

The first stage is to apply the vinegar to damp hair. Make sure you are wearing gloves, and preferably goggles. Work it in really well, including into the scalp and base of each shaft of hair.

Then apply Clean & Clear Pink shampoo. Again, working it in thoroughly. This will really sting, and make sure you keep on the gloves and goggles. Then wrap it all in clingfilm and leave for 30 minutes.

Wash everything out so your hair is completely clean, and then apply a good portion of old-style Aloe Toxin Rid and really work it in over three or four minutes.

Wash out the Aloe Toxin Rid drug test shampoo, and repeat the process.

The last stage of each run through is to apply Tide liquid detergent to the hair. Really work it into the scalp and roots of the hair shafts until your hair is really squeaky as you push your fingers through it.

Just before you leave to submit your hair sample, wash your hair and shoulders thoroughly with Zydot Ultra Klean detox shampoo to ensure that no stray toxins remain in the area.

Note that you can run through the Macujo method even if you are bald. They can take hair from anywhere on the body, it just grows slower so they will need a shorter length.

It’s exactly the same process, but you will be washing your body generally, not just your hair and scalp.

How Many Times Do I Need To Use Aloe Rid Detox Shampoo?

As part of the Macujo method, you’ll need to use Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo every time, through multiple run-throughs of the method.

You should complete it once per day in the seven days leading up to your drug test if possible.

However, if you’ve got less notice, you’ll have to double up on one or more days to try and maintain achieving seven run throughs of the Macujo method.

Even if you can’t achieve seven, you could get away with four or five run throughs, but the more you do, the better chance you have of eradicating all toxins from the hair.

Where To Buy Aloe Toxin Rid Detox Shampoo For Hair Drug Test Success

There is only one place that you can buy Toxin Rid detox shampoo for drug tests. That’s direct from Test Clear.

Test Clear are the company who have recreated the original formula and sell it under the label of old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo.

If you see it for sale anywhere else, then it’s definitely a fake, and you should steer well away from it.

Also avoid a similar shampoo called “Macujo”. It plays heavily on the Aloe Rid look and name, and mentions the Macujo method multiple times. But it is not a proper detox shampoo, and is just normal shampoo in a bottle sold as a scam.

It’s not cheap, with old-style Aloe Toxin Rid from Test Clear costing $235 for a bottle. But that means for just $250 for all the ingredients needed, you can pretty much guarantee passing that highly invasive and difficult to deal with hair drug test.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Aloe Toxin shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.