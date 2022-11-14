Best natural OTC Adderall, Ritalin, Legal stimulants like Adderall & Speed Pills, Smart Pills substitutes for Focus

In the modern world, it's easy to feel like everything's moving too fast and that you can hardly keep up. The fast-paced design of the modern age makes it feels as if you'll miss valuable opportunities or information if you're not vigilant and sharp enough to compete.

The problem is that not all of us have enough focus to keep up. Since all of our brains are wired differently, some could use an extra kick to allow them to compete with others and that doesn't necessarily mean turning to risky stimulants/amphetamines like Adderall or Ritalin.

That's why many companies are now working on creating nootropic formulas, some of which contain piracetam, herbal supplements, amino acids, and citicoline, a naturally occurring brain chemical that can be used orally as a supplement or a beverage.

If you're looking for over-the-counter alternatives to stimulants like Adderall/Ritalin and natural nootropics/smart pill products, Mind Lab Pro and Brain Pill appear to be the strongest in the lead right now. However, if you're looking to dig deeper into the world of Adderall alternatives and nootropics, here is your full guide regarding best available options in the market:

1. Mind Lab Pro

Category-wise rating

Quality: 4 /5

User reviews: 4 /5

Safety: 4 /5

Price: 4 /5

Mind Lab Pro is perhaps the best option if you're searching for something to help with both short and long-term memory. It also has the benefit of targeting your focus, and motivation and slowing down any cognitive decline. So, it's no surprise that it's a popular choice among a large audience ranging from students and investment bankers to athletes and bodybuilders.

The combination of nootropic substances enhances brain function while having minimal to no long-term adverse effects. Nootropic enthusiasts have also tested Mind Lab Pro with surprisingly positive results, as one of the best natural alternatives to Adderall & Ritalin.

What can Mind lab Pro offer you?

· Increased focus and faster processing of information

· More mental clarity

· Less worry and stress and increased resistance to stress

· Improved memory retention and recall

· Neurogenesis and brain cell protection

Before we dive into this supplement's ingredients, let's first understand what Adderall and Ritalin are and what's the difference between them.

Adderall is a mixture of two stimulants, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine, (present as 4 different salts) that increase levels of neurotransmitters that control activity and impulse control. When used by people with ADHD, Adderall's stimulation of the brain produces a soothing impact that enables the user to focus on the work at hand and maintain calm behavior.

Similar to amphetamines, Ritalin (methylphenidate) is a stimulant of the central nervous system. It affects the brain and nervous system chemicals that lead to impulsivity and hyperactivity, and it is used to treat ADHD as well as by students, professionals, and others for off-label purposes in performance. Ritalin works more quickly and leaves the body more quickly than Adderall.

Our team researched the saturated nootropic supplement market to find products that can improve your brain activity, boost cognition, and increase your focus and MindLabPro is among the best. We plunged deep to learn more about the ingredients what these pills have to offer - look at this ingredients comparison table of top brain enhancers.

Mind Lab Pro is made of a handful of nootropic ingredients:

Citicoline - Studies have shown that this supplement can aid with attention span, mental energy, and neuronal regeneration. (Source : www.naturalmedicinejournal.com/podcasts/enhancing-cognition-citicoline )

Phosphatidylserine - Studies have shown that this substance helps older people's cognitive performance.

Bacopa Monnieri 24% bacosides with 9 bioactives - Supports memory retention and improves brain chemistry and blood flow. A fundamental element of traditional Indian medicine for hundreds of years, Bacopa Monnieri boosts intelligence and memory. Indian students would drink tea with bacopa leaves that would help them recollect massive amounts of information with superhuman recall. (Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3537209/ )

Maritime Pine Bark Extract: A robust antioxidant that neutralizes the unfavorable effects of free radicals in the brain while also enhancing oxygen and glucose delivery.

L-tyrosine: Crucial in natural dopamine production, supercharging your memory, mood, and mental processing (Source: www.verywellmind.com/can-l-tyrosine-help-with-adhd-symptoms-5248442 )

Suntheanine L-theanine: L-theanine increases alpha brainwaves. It can make you feel more alert while encouraging creative thinking.

Vitamins B6, B9, and B12: This B vitamin complex optimizes brain function via multiple mechanisms. It reduces homocysteine levels through metabolization, and helps balanced mood and overcoming cognitive decline.

However, what makes Mind Lab Pro stand out as one of the best nootropic supplements are these two special ingredients:

Lion's Mane Mushroom (Full Spectrum Extract) - Scientific studies have indicated that taking Lion's Mane Mushroom supplements on a daily basis greatly enhances a number of cognitive functions. Mind Lab Pro is utilizing this potent component by offering 500mg of full-spectrum Lion's Mane extract. It may have an impact on how neurons grow, differentiate, mature, and repair.

The action of the brain-supporting hericenones and erinacines in Lion's Mane Mushroom extract work to increase the brain's production of the Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), one of the most important neurotrophic factors in the human brain. (Source: www.alzdiscovery.org/cognitive-vitality/ratings/lions-mane )

Higher NGF levels in the brain indicate that your neurons are maturing, growing, and mending considerably more quickly as well as growing in quantity and will provide long-term benefits for the health of the brain, according to experts.

Rhodiola Rosea - Rhodiola Rosea is a natural anxiolytic and one of the best natural compounds for reducing the physical symptoms of stress, particularly when combined with other anxiolytics such as Tyrosine or Ashwagandha.

Rhodiola Rosea is quite effective for everyone, not just those with severe anxiety; and adding 50 to 150 mg per day could be helpful, regardless of what your stress level is. It quickly completes the task at hand by lowering blood pressure, alleviating tension in the muscles, and providing a calm, clear mind.

Mind Lab Pro Pros:

All-in-one comprehensive otc nootropic product & legal stimulant

Doesn't contain a high level of stimulants or caffeine, yet excellent otc amphetamines substitute

Excellent product for focus, mental alertness, brain fog and attention

Potential to tackle the decline of the brain-derived neurotrophic factor & memory

Potential to lower stress levels, boost neural regeneration and elevate mood

No severe known, side-effects

Non-GMO ingredients, vegan friendly, gluten and soy-free

Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Mind Lab Pro Cons:

Some ingredients are under-dosed

Expensive

Some users report experiencing mild nausea

Not suitable for pregnant women

2. Brain Pill

Category-wise rating

Quality: 3.5 /5

User reviews: 3.5 /5

Safety: 4 /5

Price: 4 /5

Ever since Brain Pill made its way to the market of otc nootropic, legal stimulants and smart pills, it's been grabbing a lot of attention and proving itself as one of the most comprehensive otc alternatives to Adderall and Ritalin.

The reason behind the Brain Pill's popularity is the fact that it hand-picks each ingredient that's been thoroughly researched and tested in clinical trials. So, let's take a look at what this legal speed alternative pill has to offer.

What can Brain Pill offer you?

· Brain pill can help you reach total brain optimization:

· It enhances focus and can help minimize distractions

· Boosts mental energy, brain functioning & speed, memory function and increases learning capacity

· Can help you become a faster learner

· Helps increase your resilience against stress

· Supports the brain's neurogenesis and protects it from oxidative stress.

What are Brain Pill's ingredients?

According to its manufacturers, Brain Pill's philosophy in choosing ingredients is quite simple. The product targets ingredients with simple mechanisms but potent effects, all of which have been thoroughly researched and proven to be effective brain stimulants.

These ingredients include:

Cognizin - Cognizin is among the most potent natural brain enhancers, a patented form of chemical called citicoline. It increases the levels of the neurotransmitters dopamine, noradrenaline, and acetylcholine. These are essential for the efficient operation of the brain. Additionally, it aids in the normal operation of neuronal cell membranes, increasing the amount of energy supplied to the frontal lobe of the brain. Improved memory, increased focus, improved linguistic short- and immediate-term memory, and the capacity to stay awake and react more quickly follow.

Phosphatidylserine - This substance is essential for preserving brain cells' ability to function. Even in elderly people with deteriorating cognitive capacities, PS has been shown to improve attention, linguistic ability, and memory. It has also been tested on adolescents with attention deficits and showed positive results. This concentration and focus booster is therefore a part of Brain Pill's special nootropic combination. (Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2966935/ )

Vinpocetine - Did you know that vinpocetine is so potent that it can only be obtained in Germany with a prescription? Your brain can receive more blood thanks to vinpocetine. This is essential for appropriate brain function since the brain requires a higher blood flow to receive the nutrient it needs and to also flush out toxins when it does. However, in the USA, it might well be that perfect legal stimulant replacement for amphetamines & other prescription ADHD pills.

This substance has a reputation for enhancing memory and cognitive function and has been therapeutically utilized for more than 30 years in a number of countries with an unblemished record as one of the safest cognitive enhancers on the market. (Source: webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-175/vinpocetine )

Synapsa (Bacopa Monnieri) - According to experts, this substance improves the way your brain processes and retains information. (Source: webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-761/bacopa )

Huperzia Serrata - One of the most powerful anti-aging, brain boosting nootropic is this memory-enhancing ingredient Huperzine A which is clinically tested comprehensively to enhance memory, even for people with memory problems. This substance adds the benefit of helping your brain perform better under pressure.

Ginkgo Biloba: This ingredient is a popular choice among manufacturers of brain supplements. It increases blood flow to the brain, cognitive function, and intelligence when combined with nutrients like vitamin D. For improving focus and mental efficiency, the supplement is a necessity in your diet.

DHA complex - Widely used in management of ADHD symptoms and reported as an otc supplement having same effect as Adderall.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients and overall safe nootropic stack for long-term use

Tailor-made for best mental performance, memory enhancement, improving neuroplasticity and maintaining focus under stress

No jitters, crashes, or dangerous side-effects

Backed up by clinical studies

No Prescription Required

67-Day Money-Back-Guarantee

Cons:

Not suitable for pregnant and nursing women

Misses out on some ingredients like Lion's mane, but then again has unique ingredients like Vinpocetine

May cause nausea or headaches when you first start taking the product

3. NooCube

Category-wise rating

Quality: 3.5 /5

User reviews: 3.5 /5

Safety: 4 /5

Price: 3.5 /5

This Adderall substitute is a synergistic blend of nootropics that supports and improves memory, mental agility, and focus. Based on ingredients, Noocube is kind of modified version of the well-known product, Alpha Brain. The difference is that Noocube essentially reveals the constituent serving sizes as opposed to hiding behind proprietary blends, even if it contains many of the same substances.

In terms of performance, we think Noocube will improve short-term memory capacity, help with intense mental exertion, and lessen performance-related anxiety. After around 8 weeks, most consumers should see some increase in learning ability.

What are NooCube's ingredients?

Noocube claims to provide each and every component necessary for a strong, functional brain. It provides some antioxidants, a good amount of Tyrosine, and a decent bit of Bacopa monnieri. Together, these components have the potential to greatly increase memory performance, boost focus, and reduce anxiety over time.

However, the product seems to be lacking in short-term memory and focus, and only 50mg of Alpha-GPC (one of the finest energy supplements like Speed), which makes it look slightly overpriced considering its cost.

Among its ingredients are:

L-Tyrosine, 250 mg

Bacopa Monnieri Extract 12:1, 250 mg

Cat's Claw (uncaria tomentosa), 175 mg

Alpha GPC, 50 mg

L-Theanine, 100 mg

Huperzia Serrata (0,5 % Huperzine-A), 20 mg

Oat Straw Extract, 150 mg

Resveratrol, 14.3 mg

Pterostilbene, 140 mcg

Lutemax 2020 (marigold flower extract) 20mg – (Read more: neurohacker.com/lutemax-2020-lutein-zeaxanthin )

Vitamins B1, B7, B12

Pros

Comprehensive blend of nootropic, carotenoids & antioxidant ingredients

Better formulation than well-known brands like Onnit Alpha Brain

Very popular and gaining loyal customers worldwide

May safeguard from blue light damage, while conditioning the connection between your eyes and brain

Potential to considerably elevate mental alertness and lower brain fog

Potential as good stress buster tackling oxidative stress, mood elevator and for healthy brain and neurotransmitters levels

Overall, quite safe for majority of people

Cons:

Their stocks sell out fast, sometimes difficult to buy due to its high demand

Doesn’t contain Lion's Mane

Suggested dosing is two to four capsules a day, making it a pricier option for long-term use

4. Qualia Mind

Category-wise rating

Quality: 3.5 /5

User reviews: 3.5 /5

Safety: 3.5 /5

Price: 3.5 /5

Neurohacker Collective have excelled with their product, Qualia Mind, which is considered one of the finest premium quality nootropic supplements that work wonderfully as an alternative to Adderall. If you're looking to get a comprehensive formula along with fast results from your nootropic supplement, then Qualia Mind is at the top of the list.

This product is also recommended for elderly people experiencing age-related memory loss or conditions like Alzheimer's disease, as well as stroke or traumatic brain injury victims. You should be aware that the product is not meant to treat or cure any medical condition.

Without a doubt, Qualia Mind is a nootropic with an emphasis on enhancing immediate, short-term executive functions, and rapid gains in attention, concentration, and mental energy. It appears to even have advantages for long-term brain health, neuroplasticity or preventing cognitive decline when paired with their product Qualia Life.

What does Qualia Mind offer?

One of the most cutting-edge and complete mental performance solutions on the market is the Qualia Mind and Qualia Performance Bundle. Its quick-acting formulation is made to assist long-term brain health while enhancing cognition. Here are some of its users' experiences and what Qualia Mind can offer you:

You can focus better, stop procrastinating, and have more energy

It works fast! Benefits can be typically felt within the first 40 minutes

Removes mental fatigue and improves attention and concentration

Increase in energy, motivation, and productivity

Provides additional nutrition for your brain

Enhances mental focus and acuity

How does Qualia Mind work?

Qualia Mind targets the brain and its function through multiple pathways:

May increase BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor)

Supports the function of neurons and their synapses

Supports the activity of the prefrontal cortex

Assists in neurotransmitter signaling

Increases resilience to stress

Nevertheless, Qualia Mind does have certain adverse effects. Each daily serving contains about 90 mg of caffeine, which can have negative effects like jitters and insomnia. Consider utilizing the caffeine-free form of Qualia's brain health supplement if you are extremely sensitive to caffeine or are taking other stimulants at the same time.

Ingredients

· Organic Coffeeberry® (90 mg caffeine)

· L-Theanine

· Cognizin® Citicoline

· Alpha-Glycerylphosphorylcholine (alpha-GPC)

· Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin)

· DHA (as Docosahexaenoic Acid from Algae)

· Uridine-5'-Monophosphate

· Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ)

· Theobromine

· Celastrus paniculatus Seed Extract

· Rhodiola rosea Root Extract

· Bacopa monnieri Leaf Extract

· Ginkgo biloba Leaf Extract

· Artichoke Leaf Extract

· Velvet Bean (Mucuna pruriens) Seed Extract

· Coleus forskohlii Root Extract

· Huperzia serrata Leaf Extract

· Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCl

· N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

· DL-Phenylalanine

· Taurine

· Thiamine (as thiamine HCl)

· Niacin (as Niacinamide)

· Vitamins B6, B12, C , D3

· Pantothenic Acid (as calcium pantothenate)

Pros:

Excellent otc medicine for focus, memory, and mental clarity

Its ingredients assist multiple pathways that are necessary for optimal cognitive function

Clinically studied ingredients

Good, comprehensive product for motivation, productivity, and efficiency

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Premium nootropic blend meaning, among more expensive options on the market

Doesn't contain lion's mane mushroom extract

5. Bulk Supplements' Brain Supplements

Category-wise rating

Quality: 3 /5

User reviews: 3.5 /5

Safety: 3.5 /5

Price: 4.5 /5

If you're looking for a nootropic or a legal alternative to Adderall with great value for money, then consider taking a look at the wide variety that BulkSupplements.com offer. However, you have to navigate through the abundance of products to actually find potent nootropics, since every ingredient has its ups and downs, so we've gathered the best brain performance enhancing ingredients/over the counter stimulants similar to Adderall from BulkSupplements.com that are worth trying:

BulkSupplements L-Theanine - There's no going wrong with L-Theanine as a choice of over the counter nootropic. It's 100% legal and equally effective as a cognitive enhancer. The most notable advantage of it is its capacity to help reduce stress and mental exhaustion in people.

Want an even stronger effect? L-theanine is a powerful nootropic when taken alone but there's a noticeable boost in its effect when used with caffeine. This means you could have more energy, focus, and awareness as well as less stress and enhanced mental endurance to even higher levels.

BulkSupplements Lion's Mane - Using lion's mane mushrooms influences the brain's production of nerve growth factor (NGF), one of the most important neurotrophic factors in the human brain. It may have an impact on how neurons develop, differentiate, mature, and heal.

BulkSupplements Phenylethylamine - There's a lot you can get from using Phenylethylamine. You'll notice a boost in memory, an easier tap into your creative side, and over all a better mood and mental health. Phenylethylamine can play various roles, including:

1. Fighting Anxiety and depression- It does so by triggering certain receptors such as TAAR1 and TAAR2, to stop the uptake and increase the production of your body's "happiness hormones", such as serotonin and dopamine.

2. Neuroprotection - Catecholamines like dopamine and norepinephrine are suppressed by monoamine oxidase. Dopamine levels being lower is thought to play a role in disorders like Parkinson's. Dopamine and norepinephrine levels are increased by PEA. easing the signs and symptoms of neurological disorders.

3. Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD) - PEA reduces dopamine and norepinephrine transit and inhibits their reuptake. Studies have verified that taking PEA as a nootropic supplement has reduced the symptoms of ADHD, like the mechanism of action offered by ADHD stimulant medications. (Source: nootropicsexpert.com/phenylethylamine/ )

Bottomline

Adderall is a stimulant & combination drug employed to address neurodevelopmental illnesses like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The potent stimulant boosts focus, reduces impulsive behaviors, and noticeably boosts a user's attention span. The drug has a lot to offer and can benefit those with ADHD or motivation/productivity issues.

But there's just one problem: abuse of Adderall, Ritalin & other ADHD drugs. The drug is addictive, and it's commonly misused by college students, athletes, working professionals, and anyone else who might want to focus on a specific task. The addictive nature of Adderall is dangerous. Abuse can lead to severe medical issues and even overdose death.

For this reason, many want to forgo prescription stimulants & meds in favor of non-narcotic natural OTC Adderall alternatives, gas station Adderall & legal stimulants that act similarly.

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above review is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the websites selling. The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high-quality products.

