Best Probiotic Supplements for Gut Health (2023 Update) Top Probiotics for Men and Women

Gut health is one of the most critical aspects of overall health. Not only does good gut health help you avoid various diseases and health problems, but it also plays a crucial role in your digestive system.

If you're looking to improve your gut health, there are plenty of supplements out there that you can try. In this article, we'll look at some of the best gut health supplements and explain what they do and why you might want to take them. We'll also highlight some potential side effects and how to choose the right gut health supplement for you. So dive in and start improving your gut health today!

The Best Probiotic Supplements For Your Gut Health

There are a variety of probiotic supplements and gut health formulas on the market. Still, we have ranked the best probiotic supplements according to four key factors: quality, effectiveness, sustainability, and cost. Here are our top picks:

1MD Complete Probiotics:

This best probiotic formula encourages your average microbial balance with 51 billion potent Colony-Forming Units (CFUs)

BiOptimizers P3OM:

These powerful protein-digesting probiotics for gut health can melt away stubborn fat while you are sitting at home

BioFit:

BioFit is a legitimate probiotic formula to supply healthy bacteria in your gut without vanishing them with stomach acid

BioTrust Pro-X10:

One of the best probiotics for better immune health and balance of healthy gut bacteria

LeanBiome:

The uniquely formulated probiotics of LeanBiome come with nine clinically-researched 'lean bacteria' species for suppressing hunger and reducing fat storage

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic:

This is a potent probiotic formula to revolutionize your health from the inside as well as outside with better digestive and immune health

Organifi Balance:

The 20 billion CFU probiotics in this product are effective at alleviating symptoms such as bloating, poor skin health, constipation, and diarrhea

Nucific Bio-X4:

Nucific Bio-X4 is a 4-in-1 weight management probiotic formula for improved digestive and immune health

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic:

This 24-strain probiotic can promote good immune function and support gut health with 30 Billion CFU

UpWellness Probiotic +:

UpWellness Probiotic + is one of the unique probiotic manufacturers that offers you a perfect combination of probiotics and prebiotics for the gastrointestinal and healthy digestive tract.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI5:

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI5 Probiotic supplement is a comprehensive probiotic formula that aims to support digestive health in general and the GI tract specifically

Just Thrive Probiotic:

This is an award-winning digestive and immune support to offer each health benefit of probiotics

Live Conscious Pro-45:

With over 45 Billion CFUs and 11 robust strains, this digestive tract support fights a weakened immune system and poor digestion

VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion:

VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion is an excellent option for those looking for a cost-effective high, potency probiotic supplement

Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost +:

This doctor-recommended gut boost formula can enhance immune function, support skin health, and fight problems like inflammatory bowel disease.

Probiotic T-50:

The probiotics in Probiotic T-50 work synergistically with each other to help break down food properly, reduce inflammation throughout the body, and promote better absorption of nutrients from food

1MD Complete Probiotics

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 51 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria, NutraFlora Prebiotic, and others

Quantity: 30 capsules

Assurance: 90-day money-back guarantee

Price: $41

1MD Complete Probiotics is a comprehensive probiotic supplement that provides 11 strains of proven beneficial bacteria for optimal digestion. These include Lactobacillus acidophilus (the most common species found in dairy products), Bifidobacterium bifidum (rich in lactic acid), Streptococcus thermophilus (which helps fight infection), Sporolactomyces lactis (promotes healthy liver function), and a few more.

They improve the balance of good bacteria in your digestive system, which can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms associated with conditions like IBS, Crohn's Disease, and gut candida. If you're looking for an excellent probiotic that offers many benefits at an affordable price, then 1MD Complete Probiotics should be your first choice.

BiOptimizers P3OM

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Lactobacillus Plantarum OM

Quantity: 120 veggie capsules

Assurance: 365-day money-back guarantee

Price: $75

Next, we have the BiOptimizers P3OM probiotic supplement formulated to help you lose weight and ignite your metabolism. BiOptimizers P3OM probiotic supplement contains the beneficial bacteria Lactobacillus Plantarum.

This is a probiotic species known to promote gut health, help break down lactose sugars in milk, and maintain intestinal flora balance. This beneficial gut bacteria can easily survive in your system and get you rid of harmful bacteria. Further, the formula comes in a vegetarian-friendly plant-based capsule.

BioFit

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 5.75 billion CFUs of good bacteria such as Bacillus Subtilis, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Breve, Bifidobacterium Longum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, other probiotics for gut health

Quantity: 30 vegetable capsules

Assurance: 180-day money-back guarantee

Price: $59

BioFit is a gut health supplement that claims to help improve digestion, eliminate toxins and parasites, and boost the immune system. BioFit probiotic supplement has a patented DE111 probiotic strain that takes it one step forward compared to the other probiotic supplements. This patented probiotic strain of good bacteria is clinically tested to support immune health and manage the balance between good and bad bacteria in your gut.

This product comes in packs of 30 capsules and can be taken with water or fruit juice.

BioTrust Pro-X10

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Bifidobacterium breve, DE111 Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus acidophilus strain, Bifidobacterium lactis, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus Plantarum

Quantity: 60 capsules

Assurance: 60-day money-back guarantee

Price: $34

This best gut health supplement is formulated to reduce bloating, enhance mood and mental health, and avoid other digestive health-related problems. BioTrust Pro-X10 can also fight brain fog, improve sleep quality, and promote weight loss.

Pro-X10 delivers more healthy bacteria into your gut using a patented Microencapsulation Technology, which keeps bacterial strains alive in the bottle for longer.

LeanBiome

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Lactobacillus Gasseri, green tea phytosome, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, inulin, Lactobacillus Fermentum, and Greenselect Phytosome

Quantity: 60 capsules

Assurance: 180-day money-back guarantee

Price: $59

If you're struggling with weight gain and belly fat, LeanBiome may be the perfect probiotic supplement for you. This product is designed to help restore your gut microbiome, which is known to play a role in obesity and inflammation. By rebalancing your gut bacteria, LeanBiome can help to target the root causes of these problems, such as excess sugar or unhealthy eating habits. Further, it is formulated using an absorption-boosting Phytosome technology to provide maximum health benefits for good bacteria.

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: A proprietary probiotic blend of 30 Billion CFU from 30 unique bacterial strains

Quantity: 30 capsules

Assurance: 90-day money-back guarantee

Price: $70

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic capsules are a great way to improve your digestive health, boost your mood and mind, and support your immune system. They contain 30 unique strains of good bacteria that work together to help restore the balance of gut flora.

This helps to reduce the symptoms associated with digestive problems, such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, gas pain, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Additionally, they have been shown to support cognitive function by enhancing memory recall and improving focus on tasks.

Organifi Balance

Supplement Overview

Form: Powder

Ingredients: Bacillus Coagulans, Lactobacillus Rhamnous, Lactobacillus Acidophilus Saccharomyces Boulardii, Lactobacillus Paracasei, Inulin, and natural prebiotic fiber

Quantity: 30-day supply

Assurance: Risk-free money-back guarantee

Price: $64.95

Organifi Balance is an organic blend of probiotics and prebiotics that reportedly helps to improve gut health, support digestion, and promote overall well-being. This best gut health supplement contains 20 billion CFUs of healthy bacteria to promote a more robust immune system. It also helps absorb more nutrients from your food to ensure your overall health.

This probiotic supplement is also said to be gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, GMO-free, and pesticide-free, making it a perfect choice for all customers.

Nucific Bio-X4

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Probiotic blend, Digestive enzymes, Green tea extract, and Slimaluma

Quantity: 90 capsules

Assurance: 90-day money-back guarantee

Price: $49

Nucific Bio-X4 is a four-in-one probiotic supplement that promises to reduce cravings, promote weight loss, boost metabolism, and ensure smooth digestive health. While there are many different probiotics on the market today, Nucific Bio-X4 has been specifically designed to provide synergistic benefits for improving all these areas of your health.

You need to take this probiotic formula for 60 days to get the maximum results. Take one capsule with each meal- breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: A probiotic blend of 30 billion CFU from 24 probiotic strains

Quantity: 30 capsules.

Assurance: 90-day money-back guarantee

Price: $65.95.

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic supplement is an excellent option for those looking for a probiotic that contains multiple strains of beneficial bacteria. These strains are known to support healthy digestion and immune system function, which can be helpful if you're struggling with conditions like constipation or allergies.

Gundry MD offers amazing discounts to its first-time customers and free shipping on all US orders.

UpWellness Probiotic +

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 5.5 Billion Active-fluorescent units (AFUs), VitaFiber, Turkey Trail Mushroom, and others

Quantity: 60 Capsules

Assurance: 60-day risk-free guarantee

Price: $23.50

UpWellness Probiotic + is made with six clinically studied and scientifically proven probiotic strains. The product is specifically formulated for gastrointestinal and whole-body health benefits.

It also has a polyphenol-based prebiotic that helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut and supports cardiovascular and dermatological health.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Supplement Overview

Form: Powder

Ingredients: Fermented L-Glutamine, Magnesium Beta-hydroxybutyrate, Inulin from chicory root, and probiotic blend

Quantity: 30-day servings

Assurance: 90-Day Money Back Guarantee

Price: $69.95

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is a powerful probiotic solution to support weight management, a healthy digestive system, and energy levels. It contains 12 powerful gut-health boosters for balanced gut flora.

The product uses all-natural GMO-free ingredients and is 100% safe for daily consumption. It comes in a delicious strawberry-lemonade flavor which you can take by adding water or a beverage of your choice.

Just Thrive Probiotic

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 3 billion CFUs of Bacillus indicus HU36, Bacillus subtilis HU58, Bacillus coagulans, and Bacillus clausii

Quantity: 30 vegetable caps

Assurance: Bottom-of-the-bottle money-back guarantee

Price: $49.99

Just Thrive Probiotic capsules are award-winning digestive and immune support. They're one of the best probiotics on the market because they're 100% spore-based and give 1000 times better survivability than other probiotic supplements.

It has the most researched and DNA-verified probiotic strains to beat bloating, gas, diarrhea, and constipation. Also, the easy-to-swallow capsules are highly affordable and take very little time to eliminate too many harmful bacteria in your gut.

Live Conscious Pro-45

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 45 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of healthy bacteria strains and NutraFlora Prebiotic FOS

Quantity: 30 capsules

Assurance: 365-day money-back guarantee

Price: $30

Live Conscious Pro-45 delivers over 45 Billion CFUs and 11 robust bacterial strains to your system to promote acid and bile resistance for better colonization in your gut.

Furthermore, Pro-45 is packed in a delayed-release capsule which is entirely plant-based to deliver all the ingredients safely and effectively. Taking single pills of Pro-45 can help you live a stress-free life.

VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: 60 billion colony-forming units of good bacteria such as Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Quantity: 60 capsules

Assurance: NA

Price: $34.95.

Do you want to feel great every day? If so, take a look at VitaPost Probiotic 40-Billion. This probiotic supplement is packed with four different bacteria strains that work together to help improve your gut health and promote a healthy digestive system.

The best part is this formula is made using a patented MAKTREK bi-pass technology to ensure better survival of living probiotic strains when passing through the stomach acid.

Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost +

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: This gluten-free formula has Lactobacillus strains, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Lactobacillus Paracasei, and others.

Quantity: 60 veggie capsules

Assurance: 30-day money-back guarantee

Price: $45.

As the name suggests, Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost + includes an optimal probiotic blend of 40 billion colony-forming units of specific probiotic strains. The primary objective of this gut health supplement is better digestive function. Aside from that, like the VitaPost Probiotic supplement, it also uses the patented MAKTREK bi-pass technology for better absorption of bacteria in your gut.

All in all, the product is gluten-free, sugar-free, and has no artificial ingredients. This makes Nuzena Probiotic 40 Gut Boost+ a suitable probiotic supplement for men and women of all ages.

Probiotic T-50

Supplement Overview

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and others

Quantity: 30 capsules

Assurance: 180-day, empty-bottle, money-back guarantee.

Price: $49.

If you want doctor-formulated probiotics from a legitimate supplement blend, Probiotic T-50 must be your first and last choice. Made by Zenith Labs (A renowned name in the supplement industry), Probiotic T-50 contains 50 billion organisms of 11 different strains. It combats bloating, gas, and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Further, Probiotic T-50 contains a specific probiotic strain to support fat loss and help you lose weight. These probiotic pills can also light your mood and relieve stress. You can trust Probiotic T-50.

How We Listed The Best Probiotic Supplements?

When choosing the best probiotic supplements, we considered various factors, including potency, usability, and convenience. We also looked for products that had been laboratory tested and verified as being effective in restoring intestinal health. To determine which probiotics were the most beneficial, we checked for the following criteria:

Ingredients Quality

Before ranking the best gut health supplements, we evaluated the quality of the ingredients. This is a critical factor because Ingredients that are high in quality tend to be more effective and less likely to cause side effects. Some of the factors we considered include the purity of the ingredients, how well-researched the component is, whether or not it has been proven safe for human use, and if there are any potential adverse interactions known about it.

Dosage Of CFUs

While there are many probiotic supplements on the market, it is essential to consider the dosage before you make a decision. Some probiotics offer high doses of CFUs, while others offer lower doses. The higher dose probiotics may be more effective in restoring gut balance and promoting overall health. Most of our dietary supplements contain 10 to 20 billion CFUs per dosage which is highly recommended for adults.

Types Of Probiotic Strain

When looking for the best probiotic supplements, you may want to consider selecting a supplement that contains multiple types of strains. This will provide you with greater flexibility in adjusting your diet and overall health routine to ensure that you take advantage of all the benefits of probiotics. Some of the most common Types Of Probiotic Strains include Lactobacillus species (which provides for acidophilus and Bifidus), Bifidobacterium breve, Streptococcus salivarius, thermophilus, Enterococcus faecalis, Clostridium difficile, Bacillus subtilis, and Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Reputation Of Manufacturers

Not all manufacturers are equal, and you don't want to end up with a product that won't do anything good for your health.

To help you find the best probiotic supplement brands, we considered both reputations and ratings. We preferred those brands that have sound experience in the dietary supplements market.

Truthful Health Benefits

Regarding probiotic supplements, there is much confusion and misinformation. We wanted to research and rank the best probiotic supplements based on actual health benefits. Above mentioned dietary supplements are designed to help improve your digestive system and overall health. They also contain prebiotics (indigestible dietary fibers) which support gut bacteria growth, balance your intestinal environment, and reduce inflammation in the body.

Absorbability

If a probiotic supplement can't deliver all the strains safely, there is no essence of how powerful the ingredients it has. Most gut health supplements on our list are developed using the latest manufacturing and production technologies, such as Microencapsulation Technology and MAKTREK bi-pass technology, for better delivery and absorption of strains.

Made By a Doctor Or Health Expert

If a dietary supplement is made or backed by a doctor or a physical health expert, it points to that product's safety. Many effective probiotic supplement formulas on our list are created by expert doctors and physicians, which is why people prefer them over other gut support supplements.

Customer Reviews

Reviews are essential in deciding which product is right for you and can help you make a more informed purchase. We have read thousands of reviews online and interacted with real customers to know the probiotic supplements' effects.

Money Back Guarantee

What if a probiotic product doesn't work for you? What if you don't see the desired results? That's where you need a money-back guarantee. There are many gut health supplements, but not all offer you a convenient refund policy. Most products on our list offer at least a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How Do Probiotic Supplements Work?

Microorganisms, also known as probiotics, are live cultures of bacteria and other microorganisms beneficial to humans.

The probiotic supplements work by colonizing the intestines and competing with bad bacteria for space and nutrients. This helps to restore the balance of gut flora, which may help to improve gastrointestinal health. Additionally, probiotics may help reduce diarrhea's severity or duration, aid in weight loss, and promote immune health.

The Science Behind Probiotic Supplements

There is growing evidence that probiotics play an essential role in maintaining intestinal health and protecting against several diseases, including diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), infectious gastroenteritis, constipation, acne vulgaris, and eczema.

In clinical research, scientists examined the effects of probiotics on antibiotic-associated diarrhea. This research suggests that probiotics are associated with a reduction in antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

In another clinical trial, researchers concluded that several probiotic strains break down bile in your gut to promote a healthy cholesterol level and digestive system.

In women, good bacteria are claimed to improve vaginal health. In this 2022 clinical study, researchers examined the effects of probiotics on vaginal flora. They found that it can improve and enhance vaginal health by resolving many conditions like bacterial vaginosis and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

In addition to these traditional uses, there is increasing interest in using probiotics to treat psychological stress and anxiety disorders such as depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Some studies have shown that supplementation with particular strains of probiotics can improve symptoms such as cognitive fatigue or brain fog in people with mental illness and poor mental health. Additionally, some research suggests that the gut microbiome may mediate the psychotropic effects of certain antidepressants.

Therefore, restoring balance within the gut microbiota could lead to improved clinical outcomes across various health conditions.

Benefits of Taking Probiotic Supplements

There are many benefits to taking probiotic supplements, including improving digestive health, reducing inflammation, fighting urinary tract infections, and supporting a healthy immune system. Here are just a few of the most common benefits:

Improved Digestive Health

Probiotics help improve digestion by supporting healthy bacteria growth in the gut. This can reduce inflammation in the digestive system improving overall gut health.

Reduced Inflammation

Inflammation is a common problem that can lead to several health problems, including heart disease, joint pain, and more. Probiotics can help reduce body inflammation by supporting healthy bacteria growth in the gut.

A Healthy Immune System

A healthy immune system is essential for preventing diseases and maintaining overall health. Probiotic supplements can help support a healthy immune system by promoting friendly gut bacteria growth.

Better Sleep

It's well known that good sleep is essential for overall well-being and maintaining good health. Probiotic supplements can help improve sleep by supporting beneficial bacteria growth in the gut. This can lead to better digestion and improved overall health.

Improved Weight Loss

Probiotics can help enhance digestive health by improving the balance of bacteria in the gut. In addition, studies have also shown that probiotics can reduce inflammation and improve blood sugar control. These effects may lead to weight loss by reducing calorie intake and promoting feelings of satiety.

Improved Mood and Mental Well-being

People who take probiotic supplements often report improved mood, mental well-being, and increased energy levels.

Prevention of Infections

Probiotics can help prevent infections by boosting the number of good bacteria in the gut.

What Are The Common Probiotic Strains?

There are many probiotic strains out there, each with its unique benefits. Some of the most common strains are:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This effective probiotic strain is a good gut flora booster because it helps fight against bad bacteria and yeast infections.

Lactobacillus Casei

This probiotic strain is known for its gut-friendly properties and is believed to help improve the digestibility and absorption of nutrients.

Bifidobacterium Longum

This probiotic strain is beneficial for people with dairy intolerances or allergies because it helps to improve their gut flora balance.

Lactobacillus Lantarum

This probiotic strain is especially beneficial for people with poor digestion, inflammatory bowel disease, and urinary tract health because it helps improve food absorption.

Bifidobacterium Infantis

This strain is ideal for people who want to improve their gut health and boost their immune health.

Frequently Asked Questions About Probiotics and Supplementation

Q: How Many Probiotics Can You Take Daily?

A: The number of probiotics you should take daily will vary depending on your health and dietary needs. However, you can generally expect to take anywhere from 10 to 20 billion CFUs (colony-forming units) of probiotics daily.

Q: What are the sources of healthy bacteria?

A: You can easily find beneficial bacteria in fermented foods. Fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and yogurt are a great way to add probiotics and other gut-friendly nutrients to your diet.

Q: What are the adverse Effects Of Gut Health Supplements?

A: There are a few potential adverse effects of gut health supplements upon overdosing, but the vast majority are relatively benign. The most common side effects of gut health supplements include stomachache, constipation, diarrhea, and gas.

Q: What is Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)?

A: SIBO is an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine. This can cause various symptoms, including bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. It may even lead to digestive problems such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

Q: Can probiotics help in weight loss?

A: There is a lot of debate around the benefits of probiotics and whether or not they help weight loss. However, there is some evidence that they may help to improve gut health and support weight loss.

The Best Probiotic Supplements For Your Gut Health Final Words

Probiotics are among the hottest topics in health today. They're being touted as a cure-all for everything from constipation to obesity, and people are eager to find the best probiotic supplements available.

That said, there's no single "best" probiotic supplement. Various strains of Probiotics work better for different people, and it's important to research which ones are right for you before making any purchases.

We hope you have gained a good insight into this topic from the above-listed best probiotics. We are sure you have selected your best probiotic supplement and if not, check the products mentioned above because they are more popular than any other probiotics for gut health.

