Best Prostate Supplements: Top 11 Prostate Health Support Products Ranked

The Factors Considered Before Choosing The Best Prostate Supplements

The ranking factors considered are as follows:

The Dosage Of Ingredients Used

Only those prostate supplements were included in this list with a clinically proven dosage of the natural ingredients used in their formula. If the dosage of natural ingredients like saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, green tea, vitamin D, vitamin E, stinging nettle, pumpkin seed, etc., in the prostate health supplement is not adequate to have significant positive effects on health, then that dietary supplement is removed from the list.

Supplement Ingredients

In this list of the best prostate health supplements, we have mentioned those dietary supplements that use natural, high-quality, highly potent, and scientifically-backed ingredients in their formulation. Most prostate supplements in this list contain the core ingredients and essential vitamins and minerals needed to improve prostate health and genitals function effectively.

Supplement Manufacturer

While choosing the best prostate supplement on the market, we look for companies that have been in the prostate health market for a long time and whose formulations have been beneficial for the human body. The prostate health supplement company that provides low-quality prostate formula and claims flashy health benefits are out of this list.

Supplement Pricing

We need to choose those dietary supplements for a healthy prostate in this list that provides several health benefits at a justified rate. In this list of the top 11 prostate supplements, we have discussed expensive and budget-friendly dietary supplements so customers can choose the one best suited for their pocket.

Supplement Refund Policy

Customers prefer prostate supplements created by companies that offer a 100% money-back guarantee on their purchases. Therefore, in this list, we have mentioned only those men's health supplements that accept returns and provide 100% refunds if the user is unsatisfied with the product.

Supplement Safety

In this list of the top 11 prostate supplements, we have chosen those from companies that provide a healthy dosage of essential ingredients like saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol per serving. Several customer reviews and testimonials have mentioned that taking the supplements from this list has provided no significant adverse side effects or allergic reactions to their health. Thus, it is considered safe for consumption.

The Top 11 Best Prostate Supplements for 2023

Now that we have seen the ranking factors, we will overview the top 11 prostate supplements:

1MD ProstateMD

The 1MD ProstateMD supplement is a comprehensive prostate support supplement available in softgels.

1MD Nutrition is a brand that aims to build natural supplements to help people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. The researchers at 1MD Nutrition use scientifically-backed ingredients to formulate their supplements.

These researchers at 1MD Nutrition made this prostate health supplement with a proprietary blend of patented and natural ingredients. The presence of patented USPlus is a saw palmetto extract containing 3X beta carotene, 10X lutein, and 30X zeaxanthin.

These palmetto supplements promote prostate health, support urinary tract function, reduce the risks of an enlarged prostate, and maintain healthy urine flow.

You are suggested to take one of these dairy-free, wheat-free, peanut-free, shellfish-free, and non-GMO softgels once daily to see an improvement in your Prostate, bladder, and urinary tract health.

A user review reads,

"Finally able to sleep at night, and watch movies at theater and dinner out; without rushing to the bathroom...Great product!!!"

Nuzena Prostate Support +

Nuzena Prostate Support + is a prostate supplement on the market made using clinically researched ingredients to support urinary health, maintain prostate health, and provide bladder support.

A team of learned professionals and health enthusiasts at Nuzena have come together to bring organic supplements to the market that celebrate healthy well-being. They formulated the Prostate Support+ supplement in an FDA-registered facility with pumpkin seed, vitamin E, saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, pygeum africanum, green tea extract, etc.

As per several user reviews, consuming two gluten-free and non-GMO capsules daily helps improve prostate health, lower urinary symptoms, and support bladder discomfort.

A user writes,

"I looked up all the ingredients that I didn’t know, and there’s a lot of research backing this stuff, ordering now for my pops."

PhytAge Labs Prostate 911

The PhytAge Labs Prostate 911 supplement is a max strength prostate health support available on the market in the form of capsules.

PhytAge Laboratories has been a health supplement brand on the market since 2015. They offer 20 nutritional supplements on the market today that have been well-researched and formulated to tackle nutrient deficiencies in individuals.

The scientific minds at PhytAge Labs made this prostate supplement using completely organic extracts like pygeum africanum, pumpkin seed, stinging nettle root, saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol complex, green tea, etc. and packed with the richness of fatty acids and vitamins and minerals like vitamin E.

This formulation helps restore prostate health, improve bladder control, reduce urinary symptoms and overall health.

You are suggested to take two of these all-natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO capsules daily to see an improvement in your urinary health and virility.

Prostadine

Prostadine is the best prostate health supplement available on the market that effectively supports men's prostate health by reducing mineral content in the prostate gland. It comes in the form of liquid drops that are free from genetically modified organisms, stimulants, and chemicals.

The researchers at Prostadine have formulated these liquid drops with nine natural and potent ingredients like saw palmetto extract and pomegranate extract. They have used these ingredients to maintain average prostate size, clear your urinary tract, reduce inflammation, repair damage to the Prostate, and support strong urine flow.

This saw palmetto supplement works to detoxify your body from all the toxic minerals accumulated over the years due to tap water.

One bottle of this prostate supplement lasts for 30 days. You should take one full dropper daily to support your Prostate and urinary health.

ProstaClear

The ProstaClear supplement comes in easily consumable capsules. It is a gluten-free prostate supplement that provides a natural solution to prostate health issues like prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, chronic prostatitis, etc.

The makers of this one of the best prostate supplements are a group of learned health professionals who have made this power-packed and rich formulation with nettle root, saw palmetto, fenugreek extract, etc. They designed this prostate supplement to help maintain normal urinary function, boost testosterone levels, reduce inflammation, improve blood flow, and support male reproductive system health.

This prostate supplement works to remove toxins, bacteria, and excess fluids from your Prostate with the help of its formulation.

One bottle of the ProstaClear prostate health supplement contains 60 unflavored capsules. You should consume two capsules daily to improve your prostate health.

ProstateP4

ProstateP4 is the newly launched prostate supplement made using scientifically researched ingredients to tackle the hidden "neurological glitch" in men that causes several prostate diseases like prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, or chronic prostatitis.

A team of learned medical professionals and health enthusiasts headed by an NYU Urologist came together to bring this one of the best prostate supplements to the market that celebrates good Prostate, urinary, and bladder health. They formulated the ProstateP4 supplement in state-of-the-art facilities with pumpkin seed, saw palmetto, cranberry, etc., per serving.

This prostate health supplement supports the hyperactivation of your autonomic nervous system. Thus, helping in reducing frequent urination at night and maintaining good prostate health.

As per several user reviews, consuming two of these cruelty-free capsules daily helps reduce enlarged prostate issues by up to 250%, improve urinary tract function, induce blood flow, and decrease ANS hyperactivity.

ProstaStream

ProstaStream is a natural prostate health supplement available in capsules. Men of all ages can consume this prostate supplement, be it 40-year-old or 80-year-olds.

Frank Neal, a health and plant enthusiast, is behind the ProstaSteam prostate supplement. He used a bunch of different clinically proven and evidence-backed ingredients like saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, pygeum africanum, stinging nettle root, etc., in this prostate formula to maintain a healthy prostate, reduce the risks of Prostate and urinary issues like prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and chronic prostatitis, lower urinary tract symptoms, and support a healthy immune system.

You are suggested to take two of these gluten-free capsules daily with a heavy meal to see an improvement in your overall prostate health.

PX7 PrimalFlow

PX7 PrimalFlow is a natural supplement that comes in capsules. It is a cruelty-free prostate supplement tackling poor reproductive and libido health issues in men.

The makers of this prostate supplement are a group of health enthusiasts who have made this powerful formulation of PX7 PrimalFlow with saw palmetto and vitamin D per serving. They have designed these capsules to help maintain healthy urine flow, tackle ED, boost libido, restore male reproductive health.

PrimalFlow's primary aim is to maintain the male reproductive system's health. It also reduces the risks of benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate cancer in men.

One bottle of the PX7 PrimalFlow prostate supplement contains 60 capsules. You are suggested to consume two of these capsules daily to see positive effects on your health.

VigRX Prostate Support

VigRX Prostate Support comes in easily consumable capsules. It is a natural supplement that works to promote prostate health in men.

The makers of this one of the top-rated prostate supplements are a group of learned health professionals at Leading Edge Health who have made this goodness-packed formulation with saw palmetto, African cherry tree, beta-sitosterol, green tea extract, etc., per serving. These saw-designed palmetto capsules help fight prostate enlargement and maintain healthy urine flow.

The VigRX Prostate Support supplement can be purchased from its official website in the form of different packages at discounted rates.

One bottle of this palmetto supplement contains 90 capsules. You should consume three capsules daily to improve your urinary and prostate health.

VitalFlow

VitalFlow is made using potent ingredients to restore the balance of the prostate gland in men.

Sam Morgan, a 45-year-old health expert, and his team of learned professionals brought this prostate supplement to the market to celebrate good health. They together formulated the VitalFlow supplement with essential herbal extracts like saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, etc., like many prostate supplements on the market.

As per several user reviews, consuming this prostate supplement daily helps improve blood flow, lower urinary tract symptoms, support normal prostate function, and reduce the risks of prostate cancer.

VitaPost Prostate Plus

The VitaPost Prostate Plus is a herbal supplement designed to help middle-aged to older men deal with prostate disease. It is available in the form of easy-to-consume capsules.

A team of researchers and medical professionals at Vita Balance Inc. have formulated this super beta prostate health supplement using evidence-backed ingredients like vitamin E, pygeum africanum, saw palmetto, green tea, etc., to support a healthy prostate, tackle health issues caused due to poor urinary and prostate health like prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia, reduce frequent urination, and maintain healthy urine flow.

You should take two of these ultra natural prostate capsules 20 to 30 minutes before a meal daily with an 8 oz glass of water to support prostate health significantly.

How Does Science Back Common Ingredients In Prostate Supplements?

Here is an overview of how science backs some of the most prominently used ingredients in the most effective prostate supplements:

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is a natural supplement used for centuries to promote the bladder's health. It is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from free radical damage and reduce inflammation. Green tea also contains catechins, which are beneficial for bladder health.

Catechins are polyphenols that are found in green tea and other plant-based foods. They have powerful antioxidant properties that can help protect the cells of the bladder from damage caused by free radicals. In addition, catechins may also help reduce inflammation in the bladder, leading to improved bladder function and reduced urinary tract infections (UTIs) symptoms.

The active ingredient in green tea extract is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). This compound has been shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria associated with UTIs, such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus. EGCG can help reduce the risk of a UTI or prevent recurrent infections by inhibiting bacterial growth. EGCG may also help reduce inflammation in the bladder by blocking certain enzymes involved in inflammatory processes.

Graviola

Graviola (also known as soursop) is a unique tree found in Central and South America, with edible fruit often used in desserts or juices. The Graviola tree leaves are rich in annonacin, which scientific literature has linked to anti-cancer properties. In addition, graviola's bark, seeds, leaves, and roots contain antioxidants and other compounds thought to be beneficial for overall wellness and bladder health.

One study published in 2017 analyzed 30 participants who consumed 500 mg per day of powdered soursop (Graviola) root extract over three months to determine if there was any link between soursop root extract and bladder function.

The results showed significant improvements in mean maximum flow rate values—a metric commonly used when measuring how well urine flows out—and reductions in mean interrupted urinary stream score after three months compared with baseline results at 1-month post-treatment.

The study concluded that these improvements could be attributed exclusively to consuming the powdered soursop root extract because there were no other contributing factors or lifestyle shifts during this time.

Tomato Extract

Tomato extract is a natural remedy used to help promote bladder health. It contains lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and can reduce inflammation in the bladder. Lycopene also helps reduce oxidative stress, which can lead to bladder problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Additionally, tomato extract contains other active components, such as quercetin and lutein, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce symptoms of bladder irritation. Quercetin also helps boost the immune system, making it more effective at fighting bacteria that cause UTIs.

Finally, tomato extract is rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the bladder's walls and improve its overall function. All these active components work together to help boost bladder function in various ways.

Pygeum Bark Extract

Pygeum bark extract is an herbal supplement derived from the African evergreen tree Prunus Africana. It has been used for centuries to treat bladder and urinary tract issues, such as frequent urination, incontinence, and UTIs. The active ingredients in pygeum bark extract are phytosterols, triterpenes, and ferulic acid esters.

Phytosterols are plant-based compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties.

Triterpenes are also anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce bladder and urinary tract inflammation. Ferulic acid esters are antioxidants that can help protect the cells of the bladder from damage caused by free radicals.

By working together, these active ingredients can help promote bladder health by reducing inflammation and protecting against free radical damage. They may also help inhibit bacterial growth associated with UTIs, reducing the risk of developing a UTI or preventing recurrent infections.

Cat's Claw

Cat's Claw is an herbal supplement derived from the bark of a tropical vine native to South and Central America. It has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including bladder and urinary tract issues. The active ingredients in Cat's Claw are alkaloids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Alkaloids can help reduce inflammation in the bladder and urinary tract by blocking certain enzymes involved in inflammatory processes. They also have powerful antioxidant properties that can help protect the cells of the bladder from damage caused by free radicals.

A 2020 double-blind placebo-controlled study found that Cat's Claw effectively promoted bladder function. In this study, participants were given either Cat's Claw or a placebo for 12 weeks. At the end of the study, those who had taken Cat's Claw showed significant improvements in their urinary symptoms compared to those who had taken the placebo.

Additionally, they also experienced fewer UTIs during the study. These results suggest that Cat's Claw may be beneficial for improving bladder health and reducing symptoms associated with UTIs.

Nettle Root

Nettle root is a plant that grows around the world in temperate areas. It belongs to the family of flowering plants called Urticaceae and can be identified by its star-shaped leaves and yellow flowers. Nettle root contains seven different types of terpenes, which lend to its medicinal properties.

Studies have also revealed that nettle root has diuretic properties, which can increase urine production and reduce inflammation in the urinary tract.

This may result in increased efficiency of your urethra muscles, leading to better bladder function, healthy bacteria levels, and less frequent nighttime urination, thanks to improved control.

Additionally, flavonoids found within nettle root help relieve pain associated with straining during urination caused by bladder inflammation or dysfunction – this could ultimately lead to improved overall well-being.

Neem Powder

Neem is a tree native to India and parts of Southeast Asia. It has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine as a natural remedy for various ailments, including bladder problems. The neem tree produces a powder from its leaves that is rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds.

Neem powder has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the bladder, leading to improved bladder function. It also contains compounds that can help reduce the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Additionally, neem powder may help reduce the symptoms of overactive bladders, such as frequent urination and urge incontinence.

Kelp

Kelp is an edible seaweed plant most commonly found in coastal waters around Japan and Northeast Asia. It's a large brown alga that local fishermen harvest by hand off the ocean floor, where it grows all year round.

Since ancient times, the Japanese have included it in their cuisine, enjoying its nuanced flavor and various nutritional benefits. It has become popular in salads, soups, sauces, and teas worldwide.

One study done in 2015 showed results indicating that supplementing diets with high amounts of alginic acid reduced symptoms such as urgency urge incontinence frequency among tester subjects. The alginic acid found naturally within certain types of kelp boosts immunity and helps keep microbes away from bladder walls.

Shilajit

Shilajit is a blackish-brown, tar-like substance found in the Himalayan mountains. It is composed of organic plant matter that has been compressed over centuries by the extreme pressure and heat of the mountain range. Shilajit has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various ailments, including bladder problems.

The active ingredients in shilajit are humic and fulvic acids, natural compounds in soil and plants. These compounds have powerful antioxidant properties that can help reduce inflammation.

The humic and fulvic acids in shilajit work together to improve bladder health. It helps reduce inflammation and irritation of the bladder lining. This can lead to improved bladder function and reduced symptoms of overactive bladders, such as frequent urination or urge incontinence.

The Top 11 Best Prostate Supplements for 2023 Final Thoughts

At the end of this article on the best prostate supplements in different forms like softgels, capsules, and liquid drops, we can say that the presence of saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol is prevalent in prostate health products because of their goodness-packed and powerful working. These ingredients make these Prostate supplements better than the other similar supplements on the market.

You can choose a prostate supplement based on your budget from this list and experience the benefits of these ingredients on your body, ranging from improved prostate health to bladder control to better urine health.

