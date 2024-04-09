7 Best Sativa Strains To Buy In 2024 For Mental Clarity, Creativity & More

We cannot keep this image as the featured image of the article. Could you please change it? If you want to enjoy a stimulating and uplifting high, we can bet that you’ve already heard of sativa strains. Whether a boost of creativity, high energy, cherished mood, or mental clarity, Sativa strains can help you get the right state of your mind. The recent support for legalizing cannabis led to a record high hit of a 70% increase in demand for Sativa strains.

In the world of cannabis, you might have come across a few buzzwords like Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid, but when it comes to the purest & strongest strains, it all comes down to sativa strains. For cannabis lovers, a strain's potency means more than just strength; it's about the quality of the experience. Stronger strains can provide a deeper, more vibrant high that can really make a difference.

Today, we have rounded up a list of the best sativa strains of 2024. We're talking about strains that not only deliver that classic Sativa high-energy vibe but do so with unmatched intensity. Right from Sour Diesel to Blueberry Haze, here are some of the most popular sativa strains to buy right now.

Top 7 Sativa Strains: Quick Look

Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower: Overall Best Sativa Strain On The Market Overall Best Sativa Strain On The Market Hawaiian Haze: Best For Artists & Outdoor Enthusiasts Best For Artists & Outdoor Enthusiasts Maui Wowie: Ideal For Relieving Stress Sour Space Candy: Renowned For Its Unique & Delicious Flavour Ideal For Relieving StressRenowned For Its Unique & Delicious Flavour Tangie Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower: Perfect For Beginners Sour Diesel CBD Hemp Flower: Best For Day Time Use Blueberry Haze HHC Gummies: Best For Enhanced Mood & Relaxation

#1. Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower: Overall Best Sativa Strain On The Market

Perhaps the most decent and premium product, hence #1 on our list of best sativa strains, Sour Diesel from Exhale has amazing properties and an unmatched potency level. It is directly sprayed with delta-8 THC, which is the main property in delta-8 THC gummies, which are just so popular all across the United States.

Rich in flavor and power, Sour Diesel Sativa Strains is a perfect pick for those who want to keep it smooth yet powerful. The hit is so decent that you can keep going and going, experiencing a happy and jolly mood the whole night. Talking about energy levels, it opens up an entire stream of energy from the Delta-8 THC.

Delta 8 is a special type of cannabinoid that brings a mix of feeling uplifted and relaxed. It blends nicely with the terpenes found in Sour Diesel, which gives it its distinctive effects and puts it right among the ‘best sativa strains’. Sour Diesel typically gives a dreamy, mentally stimulating feeling that kicks in quickly and boosts energy. It has a strong smell, like diesel fuel. People who use medical cannabis often choose Sour Diesel to help with feelings of depression, pain, and stress.

Pros

It has a good balance of 29.4% cannabinoids, 16.7% Delta 8 THC with others

Sprayed from 100% organically grown delta 8 hemp

Perfect for daytime use for energy & mood uplifting

Comes with 3rd party lab test results

100% compliant with the US Farm Bill

Free dipped roll + Free shipping on orders above $80

Discreet shipping

Cons

It might cause drowsiness

=> Click here to visit the official website “Sour Diesel”

#2. Hawaiian Haze: Best For Artists & Outdoor Enthusiasts

Here we go again because the second-best sativa strains also come from the house of Exhale. Named Hawaiian Haze – this is a pure Sativa strain derived from premium Delta-8 hemp flowers. Why we call it Hawaiian Haze is because it brings you the strongest Sativa strain that captures the essence of the Hawaiian islands, offering users a taste of tropical paradise with every puff.

This strain is renowned for its uplifting and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for those in need of a mood booster or a burst of creativity. As we found most customers praising it for its deliciousness, the aroma of Hawaiian Haze is a complex bouquet of floral notes and fresh tropical fruits, creating an invigorating and refreshing smoking experience. With 29.27% total cannabinoids in a pack, Hawaiian Haze is known for providing a balanced high that's both energizing and soothing, allowing users to remain productive and engaged in their activities. This strain stands out for its ability to elevate the senses, enhance social interactions, and inspire creativity, making it a favorite among artists and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Another reason why we ranked it at #2 among the best sativa strains is that Hawaiian Haze comes with vibrant green buds and rich trichome coverage, indicative of a potent and well-crafted strain.

Pros

100% organic + natural ingredients

Derived from Delta-8 hemp from Hawaiian island

Cruelty-free

Comes with medicinal properties

Cons

Seems a little expensive due to its high popularity

=> Click here to visit the official website “Hawaiian Haze”

#3. Maui Wowie: Ideal For Relieving Stress

We are sure that you love our picks for the best sativa strains. If you do then here is another gem from Exhale itself. But unlike its other sativa strains, Maui Wowie does not just bring soothing properties and calming experiences, in fact, it brings your wholesome and vibrant celebration of the Hawaiian lifestyle. Known for its stress-relieving properties and energizing effects, Maui Wowie is the ideal companion for anyone looking to infuse their day with positivity and vigor.

Well, what actually made us put it among the best sativa strains is the high potency level and sweet flavor. The smoky flavor, for which Maui Wowie is ranked as the most popular Sativa strain, comes from the volcanic soil of Hawaiian Island that infuses tropical fragrances and stress-relieving effects. The strain boasts a tantalizing aroma of tropical fruits mixed with earthy undertones, making each session a delightful sensory experience.

This strain excels in lifting moods, enhancing creativity, and providing an overall sense of well-being, making it suitable for both recreational and therapeutic use. But Maui Wowie’s unique offering that sets it apart from other best Sativa strains, lies in its pineapple and mango flavors — making it a perfect choice for a relaxing beach day.

Pros

Provide relief against chronic pain

Uplifting & energizing effects

Comes with a disposable vape

Cons

Limited availability in some regions

=> Click here to visit the official website “Maui Wowie”

#4. Sour Space Candy: Renowned For Its Unique & Delicious Flavour

Hope you are clear about its flavor by reading its name – Sour Space Candy. Now, another important thing you need to know is that this combination of sweet & sour flavors can offer an out-of-the-world experience. Yes, this strain is a favorite among those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences while enjoying a boost in energy and creativity. The aroma is a captivating mix of candied apples and sour citrus, providing a tantalizing taste that's as intriguing as the strain's name suggests. This flavor is quite difficult to find in another strain so this is a reason why we decided to keep it up on the list of best sativa strains for delicious flavors.

Bringing you a balanced combination of 27% cannabinoids + 0.71% THC - Sour Space Candy is known for its vibrant, uplifting effects that encourage creativity, making it an excellent choice for artistic endeavors or social gatherings. This strain stands out for its ability to inspire joy and laughter, enhance social interactions, and ignite the imagination, offering a multifaceted experience that's both enjoyable and stimulating. The buds are visually striking, with vibrant green hues and orange hairs, coated in a layer of sparkling trichomes that hint at the strain's potency and quality.

Pros

Promotes better digestion

Tested from 3rd party labs

100% organic

Cons

Small sizes are not available

#5. Tangie Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower: Perfect For Beginners

Here we change the rhythm with this amazing and super delicious - perhaps the best sativa strains from the house of BudPop. The Tangie Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower. Loved by customers for its tropical citrus flavor and refreshing tangerine aroma, this strain is a favorite among those needing an afternoon energy boost or a creative spark. While searching for the best sativa strains for our list, we came across this and the best part which sets it apart is that it originates from naturally grown, non-GMO hemp plants in Colorado. Tangie is later dipped in premium quality delta-8 THC for a consistent and high-quality experience and that is why it is called Tangie Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower.

It’s not just the uplifting effects that make Tangie special; it’s also the meticulous attention to quality and purity, confirmed by third-party lab testing to ensure compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Whether you're looking to enhance your mood, ignite creativity, or simply enjoy a high-quality smoke, Tangie Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower, with its variety of package sizes, has something for every enthusiast. The product’s easy storage recommendations further ensure its lasting freshness and potency.

Pros

Available in various sizes

Free shipping on orders over $99

Same day shipping on early orders

Cons

Risk of short-term psychosis

#6. Sour Diesel CBD Hemp Flower: Best For Day Time Use

Sour Diesel CBD Hemp Flower is a popular choice for those seeking the energizing and focusing effects of a sativa-dominant strain without the psychoactive highs associated with THC. Cultivated on top-tier farms in Colorado, this strain is known for its purity and high quality, ensuring a premium smoking or vaping experience.

With a CBD content of 20.165% and a minimal THC level of 0.094%, Sour Diesel offers a potent dose of CBD benefits, such as enhanced sleep, reduced stress, and a more relaxed mind and body, without the negative side effects often linked to high THC strains. This makes it the best sativa strain for users who want therapeutic benefits and an uplifting, energizing effect, perfect for daytime use.

Pros

Available in various sizes

Free shipping is provided

Easy returns within 30 days

Cons

It might increase the heart rate

#7. Blueberry Haze HHC Gummies: Best For Enhanced Mood & Relaxation

Last but not least, the final call on our list of best Sativa strains in 2024 is Blueberry Haze HHC Gummies from BudPop. Blending the tantalizing sweetness of blueberries with the potent effects of HHC, these sativa strains are designed to provide an exceptional experience. This comes in gummy form, making it perfect for those looking to enjoy the euphoric and calming sensations that HHC is known for, in a delicious, convenient form. Each gummy cube in the bottle contains 25mg of HHC, ensuring a potent dose of relaxation and mood enhancement with every serving. What's more, these gummies are entirely vegan-friendly, utilizing pectin instead of animal gelatin, making them a conscientious choice for those adhering to a plant-based diet.

Now talking about the potency level, Blueberry Haze HHC provides a balanced experience that's less intense than Delta 9 THC, offering relaxation, happiness, and sometimes increased creativity without the overwhelming intensity some associate with stronger cannabinoids. It's a great choice for those new to hemp products, and looking for a balanced cannabinoid experience.

Pros

It is sourced from the finest hemp in the USA

Free from harmful chemicals

Available in various pack sizes

Cons

Limited flavors

What Is Sativa?

Sativa is like the morning coffee of the cannabis world. Unlike its cousin, Indica, which is often associated with relaxation and sleepiness, Sativa strains are more about boosting energy and enhancing creativity. Unlike other strains, it keeps you buzzing, filling your head with ideas and your body with energy. Let's now learn about what makes sativa.

Physical Appearance & Composition

First off, Sativa plants are the giants in the cannabis family. They grow taller, with some reaching up to 12 feet when they're out soaking up the sun. These plants are like the green thumbs' dream, taking their sweet time to mature and showing off their vibrant, light green leaves that are as narrow as a pencil. Also, the composition can vary depending on the soil they’re growing in! For instance, Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower is from the USA, and Hawaiian Haze holds the essence of a Hawaiian island and directly impacts their flavor and potency.

THC and Terpenes

What's really cool about Sativa is what's on the inside. These strains are packed with THC, the stuff that gives you that "high" feeling, making your brain run a marathon of thoughts and creativity. And it's not just about getting buzzed; it's the kind of high that makes you want to get up and do something, whether it's painting a masterpiece, writing the next hit song, or just deep-cleaning your apartment. However, not all are equal because while Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower is loved for its high THC content, Hawaiian Haze is only popular for its lip-smacking flavor. So we will say that THC and Terpenes matter but what matters the most is one’s preferences.

So, What's Sativa Good For?

Imagine you've got a day off, and you want to make the most of it. That's where Sativa comes in. It's not just about getting high; it's about enhancing your day, making everything from chores to chill sessions more enjoyable. Whether you're brainstorming for a project, looking for a burst of energy, or just wanting to feel good, Sativa's your go-to.

How We Made The List Of Potent Sativa Strains?

When looking for the top cannabis Sativa strains, we consider several factors to ensure you're getting a quality experience. Each strain has its unique qualities, but focusing on specific attributes helps narrow down the top picks for those who love the energizing and uplifting effects of Sativa. Below, we’ve explained how we chose the best sativa strains.

Strain Reputation

Here comes the main part – the reputation of the brand associated with the strain. So on this list, we’ve got the most popular sativa strains from the house of Exhale and BudPop only. While Exhale is a big name trusted by thousands of cannabis lovers for its amazing product line, especially Delta 8 gummies and range of deals & discounts, BudPop has established a distinct reputation for its amazing customer service. Long-standing favorites like Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower and Sour Space Candy have built a name for themselves for their consistent quality and reliable effects. We also look at user reviews, awards, and the history of each strain to ensure you're getting a product that has stood the test of time.

Calming Effects

Yes, it is true that even though Sativa strains are known for their energizing effects, most users want a calming sensation that doesn't overwhelm them. It's this balance that makes strains like the Hawaiian Haze a favorite among users. Its ability to uplift while keeping you relaxed is perfect for daytime use.

Focus and Concentration

This is the most important aspect we looked into when preparing this list of best sativa strains for focus. One of the most sought-after effects of Sativa strains is their ability to enhance focus and concentration. For those needing a mental boost, strains like Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower stand out. This strain is known for its ability to clear the mind and allow for a more focused thought process, making it ideal for creative projects or busy workdays.

Enhancing Creativity Effects

Creativity is another hallmark of the best Sativa strains and that’s why we kept it in our checklist. Artists, writers, and anyone looking to boost their creative juices often turn to strains like Panther. This strain is celebrated for its inspiring effects, opening the mind to new ideas and perspectives.

High THC Sativa

While not everyone is looking for a high THC content, there are many who love this so we consider this too. A few products on the list, like Maui Wowie and Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower are not just popular for their high THC levels but also for bringing iconic taste. Such pure sativa strains deliver a potent, manageable experience, perfect for experienced users seeking a stronger effect.

Additional Considerations Aroma and Flavor

The sensory experience of using a cannabis strain is also crucial. The aroma and flavor can significantly enhance the overall experience. Strains like Hawaiian Haze are not only effective but also offer a pleasing taste and smell, making the experience more enjoyable.

Benefits Of Sativa Strains

Sativa strains are like the superheroes of the cannabis world, each with its own special powers to boost your day in various ways. From giving you a helping hand in dealing with stress to unlocking the door to your creative mind. Here’s a list of some benefits of the best sativa strains.

Medicinal Applications

First up, let's talk about how Sativa strains can be a boon for your health. These strains aren't just about feeling good; they're also about doing good for your body. People dealing with conditions like chronic pain, headaches, and even some symptoms of depression find Sativa strains helpful because they can bring relief without the heavy sedation that other strains might cause. Ask for our best pick in this category – the name is Hawaiian Haze because they boost digestion and also help relieve chronic pain.

Mood Enhancement and Stress Relief

Whether Feeling down or stressed, a great benefit of Sativa strains is that they can uplift you anytime, anywhere. These strains are known for their ability to lift your spirits, making you feel like you're walking on sunshine. Whether you're facing a tough day at work or just need a little boost, Sativa's got your back.

Creative and Productive Stimulation

Though this benefit might vary depending on the aroma, Sativa Strains can spark creativity and get those imaginative gears turning, helping you break through creative blocks and develop ideas that feel like they're out of this world. Few from the list of best Sativa strains have even got a nod for this aspect. Customers praised Sour Diesel Delta 8 Hemp Flower and Maui Wowie, saying that they’re like a secret ingredient that turns your brain into a well-oiled machine, ready to create and conquer.

Uplifting and Energetic Effects

Sativa strains are all about giving you a boost, not just in the mood, but in energy too. They're perfect for when you need to be on your A-game, whether you're hitting the gym, going on an adventure, or just need to power through a busy day.

Characteristics Of Sativa Strains

Though these are ready-to-consume sativa weed strains available in the market that you can buy, you must still know about their characteristics.

Appearance and Growth Traits

Sativa strains stand out with their tall and slender silhouette, flaunting narrow, light green leaves. These giants prefer soaking up the sun, stretching the growing season to its limits, but the wait rewards you with sky-high plants and plentiful harvests, requiring patience and abundance.

Aroma and Flavor Profile

Walking through Sativa’s aroma and flavor is like a sensory adventure, from zesty citrus to earthy whispers. Each strain whispers its tale through unique scent and taste, crafting a personal experience for every user. It’s a journey of discovery, one puff at a time.

Cannabinoid and Terpene Composition

Packing a punch with high THC levels, Sativas lift the spirit and spark creativity, making every moment shine brighter. The terpenes paint the experience with broader strokes, enhancing mood and focus, making Sativa strains the go-to for an uplifting escape into vibrancy and energy.

Factors To Consider When Choosing Strong Sativa Strains?

We did this homework for you though, if you still want to go out - searching for the best sativa strains, here are the factors to keep in mind.

Personal Preferences and Tolerance

Your journey starts with understanding your own preferences and how much you can handle. Sativa strains vary in flavor, aroma, and potency. Knowing what you enjoy and how sensitive you are to THC will help you find a strain that doesn't just match your taste but also suits your tolerance level, ensuring a pleasant experience.

Desired Effects and Therapeutic Benefits

Sativa strains are celebrated for their uplifting and energizing effects, making them a favorite for those seeking a mental boost or creative spark. Consider what you're looking to get out of your experience. Are you chasing a wave of creativity, seeking relief from stress, or looking for a daytime energy boost? While Sour Diesel is popular for flavors, strains like Hawaiian Haze are packed with medicinal properties, so choose wisely.

Availability and Legal Considerations

Not all strains are easy to come by, and legality varies by location. Check what's available and legal in your area to ensure you're making a choice that satisfies and complies with local regulations.

Responsible Use and Dosage Guidelines

Finally, understanding and respecting dosage guidelines is paramount. Start low and go slow, especially with stronger strains. Responsible use ensures you enjoy the benefits of Sativa without unwanted side effects, making your cannabis experience safe and enjoyable.

Sativa vs. Indica Strains

In the cannabis world, Sativa and Indica strains stand as the two main pillars, each offering distinct experiences and benefits. Here is a detailed comparison between the two.

Sativa

Think of Sativa as your morning coffee, but better because it is called the daytime winner. It grows tall, loves soaking up the sun, and its skinny leaves are pretty chill. Sativa's all about giving you that extra zip when you need it. Whether you're hanging with friends, getting creative, or smashing through your to-do list, Sativa's got your back. It's like that friend who's always up for an adventure, making it the top pick for folks who want to keep things lively and fun.

Indica

Now, Indica's like your favorite comfy pillow. It's short and bushy and gives off major relaxing vibes. When you're looking to unwind, slow down, or get some shut-eye, Indica's your go-to. It's perfect for those chill nights in or when you're ready to call it a day. But if you want to keep the good times rolling and stay upbeat, Sativa is the way to go. It's like comparing a cozy night to a day out in the sun – both awesome, but Sativa keeps the energy going.

FAQs About Sativa Strains

Q1. What Is the Strongest Strain of Sativa?

Our research found that Sour Diesel, Panther, and Hawaiian Haze are the strongest sativa strains on this list.

Q2. What Strains Are 100% Sativa?

Sativa strains known for their energetic and uplifting effects are considered the best thus our list of top sativa strains includes only such strains.

Q3. What Is the Best Sativa Strain for Beginners?

Blueberry Haze HHC Gummies and Panther are a few options for beginners.

Q4. Is Sativa An Upper Or Downer?

Sativa is generally considered an upper. It's known for boosting energy, improving mood, and stimulating creativity, making it popular for daytime use.

Q5. Can Sativa Strains Be Used for Medical Purposes?

Yes, Sativa strains can be used for medical purposes. They're often sought after for their ability to alleviate fatigue, depression, and certain types of pain, enhancing mood and focus. However, you must check with a healthcare professional before consuming any such medicinal alternative.

Concluding Thoughts: What Is The Best Sativa Strain?

So, which is our favorite among the best sativa strains? While we carefully picked each product on the list, the decision still depends on your preferences because each strain has a distinct quality. However, if you want an energy shot with a boost in creativity and also want to enjoy a good flavor, Sour Diesel Delta-8 Hemp Flower is the best overall pick.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Sativa Strains shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.