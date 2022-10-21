Best Web Design Companies In India

October 18: It is a fact that having a website for your business is not enough. As the competition increases, you must come up with an effective and well-optimized website that can build your brand or business. Remember, the look and functionality of the site can break or make your business. You may save a lot of money by doing it yourself, but you may lose more revenue along with goodwill. That’s why it is advisable to work with the best web design company to come up with a perfect website.

Well, if you are searching for the best web design companies that can help you in this, then have a look at the below-given list.

1. Mandy Web Design

When it comes to hiring the best web design company for your next project, you can always trust Mandy Web Design. The agency is well-known for offering best-in-industry custom website designing and development services focused on usability and aesthetics. They have the industry’s best WordPress and Shopify developers and UX/UX specialists. Many companies have enjoyed a lot of benefits by opting to work with Mandy Web Design.

Services: Mandy Web Design offers services like UI design, website design, website development, E-commerce development, CMS development, website maintenance, website speed optimization and SEO services. They also offer some complementary services, such as SEO-friendly features, GDPR, free maintenance, social integration, high-quality images, inquiry form integration and more.

Studies: You can learn more about the quality of their service and how they handle a project by going through their case studies on Angel Heart School, Buster and Whiskers, and K3 Video Production.

Awards: The company has been awarded as Top Web Design Companies in India by Goodfirms and Clutch.

Clientele: They have worked with some of the most reputed companies such as K3 Video Production, Angel Heart School and more.

Affordability: As a top web design company, they offer quality services at the most reasonable prices. Their small business web design package will cost you around USD 299. On the other hand, the cost of their mid-sized and large business web design package is USD 499 and USD 699, respectively.

2. SEO Discovery

Another well-known web design company in the industry is SEO Discovery. They offer professional digital marketing solutions, consulting and services. Their solutions always create a robust connection between the content and customers. With more than 15 year years of experience in this field, the firm has successfully completed more than 18,000 projects, and they have a strong market presence in more than five countries.

Services: They offer services like SEO, Paid Marketing, Web Analytics, Local SEO Services, Content Writing and Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Custom Web Design, Reputation Management and Social Media Marketing Services.

Studies: The company has more than 800 case studies that prove how they have helped companies to rank higher in SERPs. Some of them are Garden Furniture Centre Ltd, Gauges Tools, BeatRoute Innovation, Edinburgh Drone Company and more.

Awards: The agency has been recognized by Forbes Agency Council and Google Partners Specialist.

Clientele: Due to their amazing solutions, SEO Discovery has a huge list of clienteles, and some of them are Mani Bagga, K3 Video Production, Radar Marketing, Auto DD, Mr. Cat, Dural, Sequoia, Casey Ragan, and Simple Home Buyers.

Affordability: Well, the agency offers quality services at reasonable prices, and their packages cover all the required services. They also offer free quotes.

3. California Infotech

California Infotech is a leading digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles but most of the team is operating from India. They provide its clients with next-gen digital services. With more than 6 years of experience in this field, they have completed more than 200 projects and have 300 case studies. The company’s team includes more than 200 professionals. With their professional and customized web design solutions, you can make your website rank high.

Services: As a reputed digital marketing company, California Infotech offers a wide range of services, such as PPC, SMM, SEO and web design services, including responsive website design, and e-commerce website design.

Studies: You can understand the service quality of California Infotech by going through the case studies of Kitebuildings. Freight Finders, RBD Personal Training, Compass Consult, Man Theory London and more.

Clientele: Some of the clients of California Infotech are Xchagesports, Shyamosa, Ritecontrol, The Travel Buddy and more.

Affordability: The agency is quite popular for offering quality and result-driven web design services at the most affordable price. They also offer accurate free quotes.

4. Amr Softec

Established in 2017, Amr Softec is a well-known web designing and digital marketing company with years of experience in this industry. Their devotion, expertise, and ability to handle projects irrespective of size and complexity make them one of India's best digital marketing service providers. Their digital marketing experts work 24/7 to grab, engage, and turn your customers into leads.

Services: The company offers services like web development, web design, and digital marketing with a 100% satisfaction rate.

Studies: For more detail about their work quality and how they handle a project, you can look at their recent projects, such as Home Delights, Giga Mart, Event Druk Werk, and more.

Awards: The company has been awarded as the best app development company by Good Firms, It Firms and Clutch.

Clientele: The firm has been trusted by companies like GT cars, Innova Test Kits, Obrien Energy, Lingrowth, and more.

Affordability: Amr Softec is quite moderate in terms of pricing compared to other agencies. Their pricing strategy is based on the number of services they offer.

5. Techuz

Techuz is here to offer best-in-class web as well as mobile development solutions. They handle every project seriously, and their team always focuses on building robust partnerships with clients. This innovative digital marketing agency offers professional and cost-effective web design solutions. The team also has years of experience in Google’s material design. Bootstrap, Media Strive and more. When you work with them, you can expect to get the desired result within your budget and given time frame.

Services: Techuz offers professional services like Web Development, mobile development, JavaScript development, design, cloud technology and more.

Studies: You can know more about their service quality by looking at the case studies on Get Litt!, Play More Tennis, Count.ly, Right Arm, Mr. Button, Job Bookers, Smartplanner and more.

Awards – The company was awarded as the top web developer in India in 2019 by Clutch, andhas also received Web Guru Awards for the best UI/UX web design. Besides, the company is listed in the top 100 B2B global IT firms.

Clientele: The client list of the company includes some of the famous names like Play Tenn.is, Right Arm, EWM, MR Button, One 2 One Lessons and more.

Affordability: No information available.

6. CIS

CIS is a well-known custom software development company that focuses on web, AI, BI, UI/UX, mobile apps, IoT, SEO, digital marketing, web design and more. They have a team of highly experienced graphic designers, UX strategists, website planners and content strategies who work together to bring innovation to life on different devices and platforms. They understand the changing SEO and craft solutions that will definitely help you in enhancing your website ranking on SERPs.

Services: The firm offers a complete package that will take your business to a whole new level, and the package includes open source development, custom software development, web application development, ecommerce development, JAVA, CMC, web portal development and more.

Studies: The company always strives to offer the best result, and you can know that by looking at the projects that they have done. Some of the projects are Careem, Amcor, BCG, UPS, World, and Provokeaero.

Awards: CIS has been recognized by Drupal Association, and in 2010, they became a Joomla sponsor. They also have received Magento Silver Solution Partner Certification and CMMI Level 3 Certification.

Clientele: They have worked with some big names across the world like Nokia, Millioninone, Provokeraero, and Liugong Machinery.

Affordability: You will find their services are priced reasonably compared to other agencies, and they don’t charge any hidden fees.

7. AALPHA Information Systems

AALPHA Information Systems is a famous IT consulting as well as software development company that offers customized solutions for web applications, mobile apps and SaaS or Cloud development projects. With more than 10 years of experience in this field, their scalable and cost-effective solutions help businesses to earn the desired profits. Speaking about their domain expertise, they have handled projects for industries like healthcare, telecom, finance and insurance, eCommerce, hospitality, travel and tech and software.

Services: AALPHA Information Systems provides services like application development, web design services, content management services, software development services, web development services, web portal development, SaaS development services and more.

Studies: They have successfully completed projects for tool manufacturers, IT Platforms, fast food restaurant chains, and Pizza restaurant franchises, and they also have developed an order management system for Bausch and Lomb. PREFD, Zaffori, and Style the Loop.

Clientele: Some of the happy clients of AALPHA Information Systems are The World Bank, Swiss Re, Securitas, WEIR, Fairview, Bausch & Lomb, MH Direkt, and Ghazanfar Group.

Affordability: When it comes to enjoying the best quality services at reasonable prices, one can always trust AALPHA Information Systems.

8. Unified Infotech

Unified Infotech is well-known for its consult, design, and custom software development solutions. They are here to offer impactful digital marketing solutions to SMEs, Start-ups, Fortune 500 companies and more around the globe. The company has more than 10 years of experience in this field and 150 global digital experts, and have delivered 1200+ solutions. The company has offices in Kolkata, India and New York, USA.

Services: Unified Infotech is a one-stop destination for different services like UI/UX design, consulting, web, mobile apps, custom software, blockchain, eCommerce development and more.

Studies: You can check their completed projects on JoyScape, OpenReel, Device, Largo, DMV MusicPlug, NeonZeroes., Perficio, and Synapses Creatives.

Clientele: Sofy, OpenReel, HouseLab, London Rag and OOTA are some of the clients of Unified Infotech.

Awards: Unified Infotech was awarded with the Top Web Developers award in 2016, and GoodFirms has awarded the company with the Top Mobile App Developers award. They are also NASSCOM members. In the year 2019, the firm received the Best Creative Agencies award.

Affordability: Unified Infotech has a fair pricing policy, and the cost will vary based on the services you are choosing.

9. Page Traffic

When it comes to hiring the best web design company in India, you can always trust PageTraffic. Established in 2002, the company has become a one-stop destination for different digital marketing solutions. PageTraffic has 7 offices across the world and has more than 120 employees. In 2021, PageTraffic ranked among the best SEM companies. The company has more than 10,000 clients.

Services: They offer various types of digital marketing solutions like SEO audit services, ongoing SEO services, PPC, social media, app store optimization, branding, website redesign, WordPress development, website designing and more.

Studies: Their case studies include mobile marketing apps, stamp and seals, Tiecon Delhi, Data Data Recovery and more.

Clientele: The company has some well-known clients such as Taskmonk, Lookout, Gupshup, timepot, hub hopper, Rezeolve.ai, Mile Catcher, TATA, Raymond, and ZOVI.

Awards: GoodFirms has awarded the company with the Top Web Design Company. They also received the Web Design Company award, Best Business of 2022 and Top Web Design Agencies in the United States award.

Affordability: You will find their packages reasonably compared to others. The cost of the package is around Rs. 22,000 per month.

10. CODIANT

Established in 2010, CODIANT has emerged as a top-rated digital marketing solution provider. With them, you can find comprehensive solutions for your custom, mobile and web development solution. They have offices in UAE, India, United Kingdom, USA and Australia. CODIAN covers different industries like Transport & Automotive, On-Demand Solutions, Healthcare & Fitness, Education and Learning, etc.

Services: The agency offers mobile development, web development, eCommerce & CMS development, prototyping and strategy, Full Stack development solutions and more.

Studies: You can have a look at their case studies on Six Taxi, Camio, Instafresh, Bodyboss and more to get an insight into their service quality.

Clientele: Their clients’ list includes some popular names like Grofee, Fantopias, Teledocto, Fitcheck, TaxiApp UK, Qwikdrop, Groppylife., Pfizer, DeLaval, and more.

Affordability: You can trust CODIANT when it comes to enjoying professional digital marketing solutions at the best prices. They have a transparent pricing policy and provide the customers with 100 percent accurate quotes.

What Is Web Designing?

In simple words, web design is what produces that overall look as well as feel when the visitors use your website. This is a process of planning, designing and developing different elements of your website. It will cover the structure, layout, image, fonts, graphics, colors and more.

It has many components that function together to offer a complete experience, including user experience design, graphic design, SEO, interface design, content development and more. You should always keep in mind all these elements to determine how your website will look, work and feel on the different devices.

An effective web design can bring some elements together to promote conversions. For example:

● Effective use of negative space.

● Clear calls to action

● clearly presented choices for the visitors

● Text and images 100 percent relevant

● Responsive design

● Perfectly sized fonts

● A perfect balance between images and text on every page

● Relevant, quality content and images that will hook the attention of your readers.

Should you really invest in web design and create a website for your business? Well, to understand this, have a look at the below-given section that describes why every business should have a well-designed and professionally developed website.

Reasons Why Business Needs a Website?

Expecting to attract customers without an online presence is like traveling to a deserted island and thinking that people will pop over for a visit. That means if you can't place your business somewhere where potential customers can find you, then you can't expect steady growth.

1. Your Potential Customers Want It

Most of your customers will expect you to have a proper website to get more information about your products, services and brand. Your website will bring more business while promoting goodwill and increasing brand recall value. It is your website that will deliver your message to your potential customer 24/7. So, investing in a website is an excellent idea. And if you are using SEO best practices, then more people will be able to find your business through search engines.

2. You Can Reach Global Audience

Around 90 percent of customers are willing to travel around 20 miles to buy their regular items, and around 85 percent of them don't prefer to travel for more than 10 to 15 minutes. So, if you only have a physical store, then you will have a limited customer base, and people who are living within a 10–15-minute radius will visit the store. If you want to spread your brand message far, then build a website.

3. Provides Your Customers With Social Proof

It has been proved that customer behavior, as well as buying decisions, can be influenced by what others are saying about your brand. Even if your business has received a 5-star rating on different business listing sites, your customers will expect to see your business website to get more information. And adding customer testimonials on your website will impress your potential buyers and will work as social proof.

4. You Can Manage The Narrative

Well, controlling what people are saying about you is difficult. However, you can influence the band's perception using your website, as you will have the freedom to write your own story. Different studies have proved that a website is far more efficient than brochures, and print ads when it comes to creating brand awareness. As per some studies, more than 5 billion searches on Google every day. Now just imagine, with this level of search volume, there might be people online right now searching for your products and services.

5. Increasing Your ROI

Now you can create a website using different free tools, for example, WordPress, and it will not cost you a lot of money. When your website is perfectly optimized you get a lot of visitors. Using this, you can easily reach a wider target customer by effectively promoting your products and services. On the other hand, your website content will also influence the buying decision as well as commercial transactions.

6. Your Website Will Increase Your Credibility

If you want to prove that you are serious about your business, then it's time to create a professional website. More than 60 percent of smartphone users find new products and services searching through their devices. That means if you don't have a website, then this can damage your credibility. People prefer to communicate with a brand that they can trust, and your website can help you with this.

7. Helps You Compete with Other Companies

When you have a well-designed website, you can easily compete with other companies in your industry. It will rank higher, and your website will be in the right place. On the other hand, when you bid for the right keyword, it will also boost your website traffic while influencing your customers' journey, which generally starts with research, reviews and recommendation. With a prominent position on SERPs, it will be easier for you to stay ahead of your competitors.

Some business owners think social media is enough to attract more customers. Well, the fact is, even though social media platforms can help you in increasing your business, depending on them alone can be a big mistake. And more companies are now using websites. If you don't have a website, then it's right to get in touch with a reliable web design agency and create a perfect website now.

What Does a Web Design Agency Do?

A professional web design company will help you to attain three main objects, these are:

● Attract more website visitors

● influence them to buy your products and services

● Influence them to fill out the lead form

These agencies, in general, cover a broader spectrum of tasks that is required to establish a robust digital presence. When you hire an experienced web design agency, the experts will cover almost all the things of a website, such as a layout, user experience, user interface, website style, feel and look. Some of the most major tasks that a professional website design company generally does are:

● Creating Design for Web Page Layout

It is a structure that will assist you in conveying your brand message effectively to your website visitors. On the other hand, it also allows the visitors to understand the website's content hierarchy.

● Creating Responsive Web Design

It greatly helps your website appear perfectly on any device customers use. The experts will design a perfect look for the tablet, mobile and desktop versions of your web pages. This is a crucial process.

● Designing Your Website's Corporate Identity

The website design agency will design your website based on different design elements, colors, images, fonts and more that can effectively convey the brand's value to the visitors.

● Logo Designing

If your company is new and you have designed a logo for your brand, then a professional website design agency will help you in creating one. They can also design unique graphics and manipulate and adjust existing brand collaterals.

● Website Testing

The expert will check and make sure that your website is getting a good response from the visitors, and based on the results, they will also tweak some factors. They will also monitor the performance of the website and find the element that functions best for your website.

● Formatting

Web design agencies also use different formatting languages, like CSS and HTML, to effectively implement and then test their designs in different web browsers.

● Exportable Design Assets

Professional web designers always layer their mock-up files so that every page element can be separated and exported easily for the developers to properly implement onto a working web page.

In simple words, a website design agency will design a website for your business that will display the services you offer to easily capture the interest of the visitors and keep them engaged on your site.

Web Design Agency Selection Criteria: Things To Consider

Not all web design agencies are the same. And for best results, here are some major things to consider to choose the right one for your project.

Check The Agency's Workflow

When searching for a professional web design agency, you should always consider their process. Here you can consider three important questions:

● Do they utilize just one type of standard template for your projects?

● How does the agency approach web design?

● Do they custom-design every website?

A professional web design agency will always custom-design every website, which will be unique to your business. As a result, your website will stand out from the crowd and attract more attention. Before hiring, you should also ask how they generally plan to execute a web design project, their development, the tools or framework they use and more.

Research Responsive Website Design as well as Development Experience

Developing your website utilizing responsive design has become standard these days. So, working with a website design agency that has years of experience in designing as well as developing a responsive website is crucial. Ask them for a sample of responsive websites that they have developed and check the quality and performance of the site.

What About The Marketing Experience?

Your website is going to be the face of your company and in the long run it can act as the best salesperson for you as it will be generating new leads and build the sales pipeline for your business. For building a brand, all the aspects right from designing to content marketing and from SEO to social media and blogging should be considered.

Make Sure the Solutions Are Customized To Your Requirements

It is a fact that every company is unique, and that is why a website should be. You need to come up with something different to reinforce a robust, superior quality user experience and a favorable first impression. If you work with a web design agency that can offer effective and proven custom solutions for your web design requirements, you will enjoy better flexibility, branding as well as scalability for your website.

Have A Look At Their Portfolio or Previous Work Samples

A professional and successful web design agency will have worked on different projects. Before finalizing your deal, you should ask the company to show you their previous work samples. By going through their previous work, you will understand their work. Remember that companies will say a lot of things about their skills, but demonstrating proof is very different.

Discuss Their Project Requirements and Scope

Before onboarding any design agency and beginning your project, it is advisable to talk to the company in detail about the budget, requirements and scope of your project. If you don’t keep all these things clear from the beginning, then the chances of developing misunderstanding and miscommunication are more. This, in turn, will severely affect the project quality, and you will also face delays in the project delivery. You should also make sure that your web design project brief requires to be specific, like your cost, functions, deliverables, features, milestones and deadlines. A lot of companies hire web design companies, and they end up with unsatisfied work.

Time The Agency Takes to Complete the Project

By looking at the previous work, you may assume that all the projects have been completed and provided to their clients on time. But the question here you need to consider is whether the agency will be able to deliver the project in the given time or if they are just offering unrealistic time expectations for the project completion. This is important to figure out from the beginning. So, talk to the agency to know how they generally manage their time. Understand whether the agency keeps itself updated with the changing website design technology. You will not prefer to work with a company that follows outdated methods.

Company’s Experience In Content Management Systems

An efficient content management system takes pride in effectively managing your content without using coding. This is crucial as you are offering the control and flexibility for continuing to update your website after the launch. Before handling your project with them, make sure to ask the agency what type of content management system they are using and if they can guide you with how to use the CMS.

Final Words

You can’t expect to witness better growth of your online business if you don’t have a well-designed website. This is something that every business needs to take seriously, and it's worth the effort and time. When you work with a professional web design company, you will get a website that will come equipped with all the required elements to rank higher, and you will enjoy the desired result. They have the technology and tools to get the task done easily.

