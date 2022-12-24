 Big Eyes Coin Has Raised Over $11 Million In The Presale, Aiming To Avalanche And Monero In 2023 : The Tribune India

Since its inception, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has attracted worldwide attention from cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts. However, although Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on many investors' watch lists, coins such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Monero (XMR) have stayed bearish and continue to lose value and followers.

Fortunately for token investors, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale continues to climb due to its unique use case and functionality. As a result, market experts anticipate it will perform 100 times better in the coming months.

Avalanche - The Rapidly Fast Network

 

AVAX is the native currency of the Avalanche blockchain, a rival to Ethereum that supports DeFi, NFTs, and other smart contract applications. According to CoinDesk, many competitors have tried to develop a competing blockchain that beats Ethereum's infamously slow transaction speeds and high fees, but none have proven as successful as Avalanche.

 

The Avalanche (AVAX) currency lost more than 80% of its worth in 2022, and it was placed 17th on the list of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies as of October 4th, 2022. Avalanche (AVAX), which experienced monthly losses of much more than 40% in April and even more than 50% in May as a result of the deteriorating economic environment and the collapse of the Terra environment, disclosed the majority of the losses. The third consecutive monthly loss for the level-1 token in June was unavoidable for Avalanche (AVAX).

However, Avalanche should prosper in 2023 as transaction speed is currently a highly important factor in the cryptocurrency market, especially when combined with its excellent leadership. Some estimates put the price of Avalanche between $20 to $30, but this could be an underestimate depending on how quickly the game develops. As a result, a lot of investors are adding Avalanche to their portfolios as a sure thing.

Monero - The Network For Security And Privacy

One of the most widely used and safe cryptocurrencies for money transfers is Monero (XMR). It is a digital asset that prioritizes privacy and fungibility. This means that once a transaction has been completed, it cannot be linked to another transaction to be identified. Every transaction will be considered "new" and untraceable.

The initiative is, however, highly divisive. For those trying to launder money or for drug dealers, it is a common choice. But it's also the reason why it's so well-liked for valid reasons like avoiding having your identity or transactions linked to your paycheck.

You can pay for internet services and goods using Monero without stressing about your credit card or bank account information will be compromised. Monero stands to gain significantly if cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method by more merchants.

One could wonder why the FTX crash helps a project with no transparency. The greatest answer is Monero's decentralization, as its GUI software promotes solo mining. Since examining wallets is prohibited on the Monero blockchain, its decentralization more than makes up for it in terms of security.

 

Big Eyes Coin - The Popular DeFi Meme Token

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a fascinating new coin with a great opportunity of making the most money rapidly. Future community members that believe in and hope for Big Eyes Coin have created a lot of excitement around the project. Big Eyes Coin is introducing a growing number of people to cryptocurrencies by demystifying Decentralized Finance.

Because many people create a large number of memes each day, there is a huge meme community on social media. Big Eyes Coin is capitalizing on this by investing in a certain market niche that will ultimately help the network grow. Big Eyes Coin will launch a Metaverse that its users will be able to access when the project launches. The implementation of a dynamic tax system will help to reduce additional fees for all transactions done through this platform. Big Eyes Coin hopes to expand further by engaging social media influencers and employing smart marketing strategies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promotes ocean preservation as a humanitarian cause. With the support of cooperation with other organizations on the same path, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would be able to provide a safe environment for fish so that cats can have a healthy diet for an exceptionally long time in the future. Big Eyes Coin will host a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) event and accept Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens as payment. Contests with rewards will be held throughout this time to help the Big Eyes Coin NFT attain the top ten places on the NFT market.

 

