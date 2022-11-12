 Big Eyes To Star In The Incoming Bull Run, Alongside BNB and Cosmos : The Tribune India

Big Eyes To Star In The Incoming Bull Run, Alongside BNB and Cosmos

Most tokens had a relatively silent year in 2022, as the widespread crypto collapse affected their valuations. However, the market looks to be taking a new turn, in line with prior analyses.

 

As many coins will be achieving year-long highs in the coming weeks, new entrant Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be looking to hit the ground running soon after its official token launch. Here is a brief of other coins, like BNB and Cosmos (ATOM), who will be top investment options alongside Big Eyes Coin.

 

BNB - The Platform For Everything

Binance's launch filled a necessity for a large-scale decentralized exchange system to serve the budding cryptocurrency market. The existing platforms operated on a small scale that needed to be increased for the traders, leaving most stranded for lack of coin swap options.

 

The Binance (BNB) Platform was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a Wall Street veteran, and his developers. They collaborated with several cryptocurrency investors to establish a large enough liquidity pool to handle most cryptocurrency market exchange transactions. This move to get investors kept Binance (BNB) ahead of all other DEXs, as they constantly supplied liquidity for the ever-increasing user demand.

 

Binance launched with the more productive Proof-of-Stake protocol, contributing mainly to its low network charges compared with contemporary blockchains. The cheap transaction fees attract most traders to the platform, which has added to Binance's popularity in recent years.

 

To add more value to the platform, Binance (BNB) has developed blockchain services like an NFT marketplace and an insurance policy to safeguard user accounts from asset loss. The platform's official token, BNB, is the primary payment option for gas. It is available on CoinMarketCap for $332.56.

Cosmos Is Out Of This World

The Cosmos (ATOM) network aims to establish a smooth connection between blockchains, enhancing intercommunication between various blockchains. Its constituent chains constantly scale to interact with other platforms.

 

Cosmos (ATOM) features the main blockchain, the Cosmo Hub, and a framework, the Cosmos Software development kit, both of which contribute significantly to the platform's ability to communicate with several blockchains. The Cosmos Hub is the economic center for the platform, where interchain exchanges occur.

 

It maintains viable bridges to the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) platforms, through which users can transfer their assets. The Cosmos Software Development Kit is a framework code allowing developers to build public blockchains for multiple networks.

The Cosmos (ATOM) Network was released in 2019, although work on the protocol has been on since 2014. The network runs on a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol, a proof of stake protocol.

 

Big Eyes Coin - Transforming The Meme Coin Market

The latest meme coin in the crypto space, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is entering the final stages of its presale events as the token prepares for launch. The presale generated over $9.5 million in about two months, and the feline meme coin will be looking to replicate the same amount of success after its launch.

 

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will harness the applications available to improve its performance. The token's meme coin nature will also increase its appeal to the audience in the cryptocurrency market.

However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to be something other than just a laugh, or it will only last for a while. The token has a robust policy embedded in NFT trade. The developers will soon launch the platform's NFT club, Sushi Crew, featuring their original NFT collections.

 

Like other NFT platforms, Sushi Crew will enable users to create personalized tokens from existing digital content. The club will also permit the sale and exchange of the NFTs with other users.

 

The meme coin is pumped for launch, as the developers work nonstop to ensure it is self-sufficient. Among such preparations is the smart contract audit and integration, which will increase automated services on the network. The developers are also working on a launch on UNISWAP, so Big Eyes (BIG) can reach a larger audience and thus increase its popularity.

 

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

