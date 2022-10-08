Billion Dollar E-games Industry in India, The Greatest potential of Online Gaming

E-games in India has now become a term that describes a Gaming industry sector that sells digital goods or services. With the Internet Generation Society in India, today's kids are now playing online games on their mobiles or laptops. The e-gaming industry is now a billion-dollar industry and is poised to grow. And along with that, online gaming in India is growing at a tremendous pace.

Online gaming in India has seen a phenomenal increase in users and time spent post-Covid. Gone are the days when gaming was limited to consoles, video game centers, or desktops in the country's top-tier cities. Video games today are increasingly democratized due to the adoption of affordable mobile phones and gaming on the Internet. Mobile participation in India is enormous, not only in the gaming industry but in other sectors.

The E-games in India are a billion-dollar industry.

As the online gaming industry grows, the focus is shifting to India. It is the largest and fastest-growing gaming industry in the world. The gaming industry in India is growing at a CAGR of 38% and is expected to exceed $5 billion in mobile gaming revenue by the year 2025. That will be possible through developing a solid device ecosystem favoring the industry and tapping into new customers. Segments keen to explore and adopt gaming as a form of entertainment. But what is the reason for this boom in the industry?

Here are four reasons which are mainly responsible for the incredible growth of E-games in India-

E-gaming in India is growing at a tremendous pace.

Due to the rapid increase in the proportion of technologically aware citizens, the need to socialize (FOMO) during the lockdown, and the need to spend free time or pursue a career related to gaming, there has been a fundamental change in all the users and their attitudes. Towards online gaming. , While the lockdown has accelerated the adoption of E-games in India, users have continued to spend more time on gaming apps. They now consider them as a new avenue to entertain and socialize.

India, a country with a population of over a billion, is said to be the next big market to be explored by Online gaming in India. With the country's growing population, the potential market size is enormous. In addition, the growing internet penetration in the country has also led to better infrastructure.

The E-games industry is experiencing rapid growth, and with such a vast market, the industry is said to be the next big market for E-games in India industry to explore. Here is the most trending games in previous years: Mobile Cricket, Arcade games, BGMI, Call of Duty, Lottery Sambad, GTA V and much more games

The Tremorous shift in the technology ecosystem

Access to affordable and high-performance smartphones and high-speed Internet on the go has been a blessing to all, be it users or businesses. Evolving technologies have enhanced the viewing and gaming experience on mobile devices. Smartphones are coming up with bigger screen sizes and resolutions and increasing computing capacity to give an optimum gaming experience to users. India is expected to touch more than 70% smartphone penetration by 2023.

Hence, Online gaming in India has recently been on everyone's radar, offering immense potential and business growth.

The comfort of secure digital payments

With the advent and increasing adoption of UPI and other fintech innovations in the country, it is easier for customers to transact smoothly and securely. Features like two- and three-factor authentication, biometric security, and parental controls have made real-money gaming safer.

The introduction of blockchain technology has raised the bar for in-app payments across all industries. That has increased the reach of gaming within the country by building trust through secure payments within a more reserved user base. Monetizing games and content became more straightforward with more accessible payment options and pricing innovations.

Many options; Win-win for users

Increasing competition in the industry, coupled with large portfolios and diversified offerings, has dramatically accelerated the rate of adoption of platform and indie games in the country. That is achieved through systematic and engaging advertising that drives new customers to higher-value offers. While the strategy genre continues to top the charts, sports and board games are on the rise, helping the industry to access new user segments.

In any case, the competitive market is always attractive to the user as it offers a wide variety of functions at a great price.

Conclusion

India is an aborning country and is slowly moving towards the age of technology. The gaming industry has progressed and has growth potential in India as we talk about how the Indian arcade industry has the potential to grow. Online gaming in India has a great future. That is an exciting time for the industry and players as we see significant innovation in an already dynamic sector. User participation is encouraging and growing at a high rate. With the metaverse, VR, and AR technology becoming more affordable, it will be exciting to track the rise of the gaming industry shortly.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for playing online games. E-games are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.