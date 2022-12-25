 Binance Coin (BNB) Looks To Become Top Gainer in 2023 Alongside Newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) : The Tribune India

Binance Coin (BNB) Looks To Become Top Gainer in 2023 Alongside Newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Binance Coin (BNB) Looks To Become Top Gainer in 2023 Alongside Newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)


BNB has been one of the top-performing cryptos in 2022, and it looks like that trend may continue into 2023.

However, there is another cryptocurrency that is looking to join BNB at the top in terms of gains. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a relatively new project that is focused on disrupting the venture capital and startup space, and has already been predicted to surge by up to 6000%.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance (BNB) is by far the largest exchange in the industry. It supports hundreds of coins, allowing users to buy and sell different cryptos with ease.

The leading cryptocurrency exchange has continued to make strides in the industry. It offers competitive fees, and a wide range of trading pairs. Binance also offers its own token, called BNB, which allows users to receive lower transaction fees when using the platform for trading.

 

Binance (BNB) also offers a variety of features, including margin trading, futures trading, staking, and more. Its advanced security measures make it one of the most secure exchanges in the industry.

 

Binance was also one of the biggest beneficiaries of the collapse of the rival exchange FTX. However, some traders are concerned that BNB may see a drop in value if its parent exchange comes under any fire. BNB has yet to see any significant losses in the wake of the FTX collapse. As such, many are confident that BNB will continue to gain well into 2023.

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized crowdfunding platform that enables users to invest in startups, creating new opportunities for investment for the retail investor.

 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly emerging as an innovative venture capital and crowdfunding platform. The platform helps startups and businesses of all sizes access the resources they need to succeed and pursue new projects. On the other hand, it offers investors a wide range of opportunities to choose from.

 

This is all possible through the use of equity-backed, fractionalized NFTs which can be purchased from as low as $1. These NFTs are minted and issued by startups as a form of investment for anyone who wishes to support their firm.

 

This comprehensive ecosystem is powered by the native ORBN token, a utility token that provides holders with various benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights.

 

ORBN is revolutionizing venture capital and crowdfunding by providing a secure environment made simple with transparency and decentralization. The token is currently in presale, and experts expect it to jump by 6000%.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

