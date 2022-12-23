 Binance Referral Code (19353855) For Maximum Sign-Up Bonus : The Tribune India

Binance Referral Code (19353855) For Maximum Sign-Up Bonus

Binance Referral Code (19353855) For Maximum Sign-Up Bonus


New Delhi (India), December 20: So you’ve finally decided to do Binance trading, and days later, you realize “there is more than meets the eye” in this industry.

You fear you can’t make it in this kind of working environment because each day you come across new terms ‘which sound like jargon.’

And one of those terms is "Binance referral code" It leaves you wondering: what are they? How do they work? How can you benefit from using them? What are some of the tips and mistakes to avoid when using Binance referral codes?

But because you’ve heard not every beginner will succeed, you’ve made up your mind to keep pressing on and continue learning as you trade—because that’s how the pros you see today started.

Did you know that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange operates the world's biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange by volume? Yes, it is!

Do not fret anymore—you’ve come to the right place!

>>> Click Here to Apply The Code Automatically or Use This Code Manually on Sign-Up Page: 19353855

This blog post will provide you with all the information and tools you need to start using Binance’s referral codes to maximize your profit.

Binance referral codes are a great way to get discounts on trading fees and also earn rewards for referring new users to Binance.

We’ll also provide you with insider tips and tricks to ensure you get the most out of your Binance referral code.

So if you’re ready to take your Binance experience to the next level, let’s get started!

What is a Binance Referral Code?

A Binance referral code is a unique code you can use to get discounts on trading fees and also to earn rewards for referring new users to Binance.

These Binance referral codes are monitored by the Binance team and are subject to change over time. They also have a strict “no-spam” policy that doesn’t allow “spam” marketing on their platform.

So as you apply them, be sure to use them correctly to avoid penalties that come with using the referral code inappropriately, such as losing your Binance account altogether.

In the next section, we’ll focus more on finding and using the Binance referral code. So stick around until the end!

How to Find and Use a Binance Referral Code

In this section, you need to pay close attention because it bears on your success in using the Binance referral codes. Let’s take a look at the exact process.

As it is for a beginner, it is also for existing customers—getting the code is like "securing the proverbial bag." To find your Binance referral code, you need to visit the Binance website.

Once you are on the homepage, hover your cursor over “Login” and select “Register” to sign up for a new account.

On the next page, you will need to enter your name, email, and unique password and accept the terms and conditions. You will also be asked to provide details about yourself and your country of residence.

Once you have finished these steps, you can move on to the next step, which is applying your Binance referral code. 

>>> Use This Code Manually on Sign-Up Page: 19353855

If you don’t see this option, you have already used your referral code.

Now that you have your Binance referral code, you must share it with your friends and family. You can do this in person or online through forums and social media—that’s why experienced traders prefer writing blogs and leveraging the power of SEO and paid ads to get more traffic and conversions from their referral codes.

Back to family and friends: you can offer to help them understand how Binance works before letting them sign up for a new account using your Binance referral code—then you can start earning rewards.

Now that you’ve understood how to generate and use a Binance code, let’s take a look at some benefits of using the codes. Perhaps that should convince you to stay on the positive side of the trading pressure.

Benefits of Using Binance Referral Codes

There are quite a few Binance referral code benefits and rewards for you and the person you are referring.

● You can use a Binance referral code to get discounts on trading fees.

● Earn rewards for referring new users to Binance.

● Binance referral codes are also a great way to help other cryptocurrency traders get into the crypto market. This will help you spread the word about cryptocurrency and help your friends and family get more involved.

To help you understand how this works, let’s look at the summary below, quoted from the Binance official website.

“For every new user successfully referred to Binance via the Standard Referral Mode, the referrer will receive a commission on fees anytime the new referred user trades on any of Binance’s Spot (Margin) or Futures markets. This means you can now invite users via a Spot standard referral link or a Futures referral link and receive the commission from both. You can also give your friends a discount on trading fees when they sign up using your standard referral link.”

Example:

“User A invites User B via a Futures referral link. User A can receive referral commission on User B’s trading fees anytime User B trades on any of Binance’s Spot, Margin, or Futures markets.

* If the new user did not register a Binance Account using your Referral ID, you will not receive any referral commissions for Spot and Margin trading from this new user.”

How to Maximize Your Profits with Binance Referral Codes

As we’ve seen, there are a lot of great Binance referral code benefits and rewards. However, you don’t want to get so caught up in collecting rewards that you forget the most important thing: using good trading strategies to maximize your profits.

#1. Apply Binance referral codes as much as possible. If you follow marketing trends as you trade, you’ll realize that you need to be extremely wise to leverage an opportunity while it exists.

You can apply Binance referral codes when you first sign up for the exchange, when you refer new users, and when your friends and family use your Binance referral code.

#2. Binance referral codes can also help you stay active on the exchange. That's why most of the professionals you've seen succeed here took advantage of this opportunity and made unrivalled profits.

Tips and Tricks for Using Binance Referral Codes

Now that you know all the benefits and rewards of the Binance referral code, it’s time to start using it!

Here are some exclusive tips and tricks that can enable you to get the most out of the codes:

❖ Make sure to always use Binance referral codes ethically and within Binance’s terms of service so that your account is not limited or completely banned.

❖ Apply the Binance referral codes at the right time (when you are ready to trade).

❖ Sharing your Binance referral code ethically (share the code with people you know and trust).

❖ Do not spam your referral code.

❖ Make sure you monitor your Binance referral code usage to know how many times it has been used.

Final Thoughts

Now that you understand what Binance referral codes are and how they work, you should let go of the uncertainty that you had at the beginning.

Finding and using the Binance referral codes is as easy as 123, and you can get through it without selling your soul.

The benefits are huge, but as you eye them, make sure you trade within the required standards so as to avoid unnecessary penalties that would cost you your hard-earned money—or even your status.

Finally, ensure you follow the tips and tricks discussed above in the letter so that you stay on the sunny side of life.

Wow. Now that you’ve become a superstar like us make sure you share this blog with your family and friends to keep them informed about all things Binance and much more.

All the best!

Binance Referal Codes: Frequently Asked Questions

#1. Does Binance pay for referrals?

The answer is a big and unmistakable yes. You can invite friends and colleagues to trade on Binance while earning sumptuous commissions from the Spot and Futures markets using the Binance Standard referral mode.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for third time; groom is 13 years younger to her

2
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

3
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

4
Bathinda

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

5
Nation

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

6
World

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

7
Himachal

143 workers of two shut cement plants of Adani group relocated

8
Diaspora

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

9
Nation

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

10
Nation

Covid threat: Random testing of foreign arrivals

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes
J & K

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Top News

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Decision will likely benefit over 25 lakh ex-servicemen

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...

Two people dead after Paris shooting; one held

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

The suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest f...

Punjab Kings makes highest ever purchase in IPL history, pays whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

IPL auction: Punjab Kings make highest ever purchase in IPL history, pay whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earn...

Govt approves Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal covid vaccine as booster dose for those above 18

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...


Cities

View All

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements to enforce Covid restrictions

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-year-old girl

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference