Binoid Reviews: Is BinoidCBD Legit & The Best Delta 8 + 9 Source?

Binoid reviews claim they are the best USA based Delta 8 & 9 retailer. What’s the truth, are they legit?

In this full review I’m going to tell you everything you need to know. Who they are, where they are based, and where they ship to.

I’ll talk you through the product range in detail, including covering the different types of THC cannabinoids available, so you can get an idea of how they stack up and where to start.

Plus, I’ll talk about the best products for beginners to cannabinoids, and tell you about a unique Binoid discount code as well.

Who Are BinoidCBD And Where Are They Based?

Binoid are based in the USA, and are one of the biggest sellers of THC products on the market. They sell Delta 8 and 9 THC, and have a wide range of products as I’ll explain in a moment.

But more than that, they also sell CBD products, and products infused with the lesser-known cannabinoids THCA, HHC-P, THC-P, THCV and THC-B.

There are more than 120 discovered cannabinoids within the cannabis plant, closely related in structure to the main one that gets you high: Delta 9 THC.

Although many are little known and research, BinoidCBD has isolated, or created, the main ones and infused them in a huge range of different products. The product range that is available is truly mind blowing.

Key company highlights:

They are based in California

Very wide product range

Verified independent lab analysis reports available

Completely made from legal Oregon-grown hemp plants

GMP certified facility of production

Are BinoidCBD Legit?

This company are definitely legit. They’ve been around for several years, and have thousands of happy customers, including me.

They have nearly 1000 positive reviews on Trustpilot as well, and alongside plenty of good feedback on Reddit and other knowledgeable user forums; they are definitely a legitimate supplier.

The only limitation I point out you is that they ship within the USA only at a reasonable rate. If you’re in the USA, you’ll mostly get free shipping. If you’re outside the USA, there is a flat rate international shipping cost of $80, regardless of the order size.

Delta 8 Product Range

The Delta 8, you’ve got a ton of options. Both dedicated Delta 8 infused products, and combos.

Personally, I’d point you towards the vape cartridges (or disposables), and the tinctures, as two very concentrated and easy ways to consume it.

Delta 9 Product Range

Everything that available infused with D8 is also available with Delta 9 as well, which also goes for pretty much everything else I’ve seen on the website as well.

Remember, you’re not going to get high just using Delta 9 products. Legally, they can only contain 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

So look for the combos if you want a blended experience that hits both of those cannabinoid receptors and gives you a better high, more calmness, and confidence.

What Else Do They Sell?

Let’s start this section by telling you about the wonder weapon that’s little-known and will act just like THC cannabis.

THCA - Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid - is derived from the hemp plant. It also completely legal because it contains less than 0.3% THC Delta 9.

But here’s the thing. THCA is the acidic, non-psychoactive version of Delta 9. But when it’s heated, it actually works as a precursor to THC delta 9, and converts to it when inhaled or consumed after heating (making it perfectly usable for edibles).

Binoid sell products that contain a lot of this, and you can buy a 1 g disposable THCA vape for just $35.

I’m telling you, it’s like smoking weed. If you’re looking for the real deal, and cannabis isn’t legal in your state, then this is what you need to buy.

They also sell a range of products with the following cannabinoids infused in them

HHC-P: conversion makes it bind with high affinity to CB1 giving you a mild high

THC-P: bind to both CB1 & 2 receptors in the same way that Delta 8 does

THCV: similar properties to Delta 8 but also significantly reduces appetite

THC-B: seems to have similar effects to Delta 8 but stronger pain relief

So whatever effect you’re looking for, you can buy these individually, or in combo products, to get the results you need. Whether it’s pain relief, calmness, getting high, getting happy, suppressing your appetite, or just feeling good, then these can all work well and affordably.

Let’s take a look at THC-P as an example. You can get infused in the following products:

Gummies

Tinctures

Softgels

Disposable Vapes

Vape cartridges

Wax dabs

Dried fruit chunks

Baked cookies

That’s not even all the infused products available just for that one type of cannabinoid, the list just goes on and on.

Prices are incredible, and it’s the same for all of the variants I’ve talked about. In honesty, it can be an absolute mind-bending experience just trying to work out what you need from the different types.

This is made worse by the blended products. For example, the series 5 “hot lava” 5 g disposable vape contains THCA, THCM and HHC-P. This is common for dozens of different products within the categories to buy from.

Just understanding what each of these does can be difficult, but then working out what all the different combos are in the different products, can be quite ridiculous.

Recommended Starting Point For Beginners

It can be quite mind-bending just trying to understand how all the different types work, before you can talk about blended products. So how does a beginner get going here?

I really recommend you try the main types on their own first. So try the Delta 8 products in whatever format works for you, then Delta 9, then another.

Try all the different cannabinoids individually, perhaps get one product purely containing each, and see how it feels when you use it. Once you understand the differences between each type of cannabinoid available, you can then look at combo products to start getting some favorites.

There’s a great choice as well, however you want to consume it. With Delta 8 for example, you could buy some gummies, a disposable vape or cartridge (if that’s your thing) and maybe some syrup or a tincture (so you can drip it under your tongue and absorb it).

How Do Binoid Products Feel?

If you’re a beginner, you’ll be wondering how all this feels. Are you can get high? Are you gonna feel really calm, can it help with your social anxiety, and will it give you any pain relief?

It’s tough to explain because you’ll have to experiment yourself, but I can give you one example here.

THC-O products are also available from Binoid. It’s reputed to be stronger than Delta 9 THC, at strong doses borderline psychedelic.

People think it’s a new extraction, but the US military has known about it since the 1940s!

Interestingly, the DEA found a lab making it in the 1970s, but took no action after monitoring it because it wasn’t spreading in popularity. That’s still really holds true today, despite the fact it’s far stronger. That’s why it’s still legal, because it hasn’t been targeted yet.

So how does it feel?

I use the THC-O natural flavor tincture. Simple, and easy to use. Containing 2500 mg, you just drip it under your tongue and let it absorb before swallowing. I took just over a milliliter in total the first time.

After about 30 minutes I was feeling spaced out pretty well. But not that ridiculous spaced out high you get with cannabis, this was different. Slightly trippy, and a feeling of soaring and dipping that reached a peak and then disappeared in waves over about 30 minutes.

So the experience lasted about 90 minutes in total, and was definitely interesting. Not psychoactive, and I’ve no idea how much you would have to take to achieve that, but I felt really relaxed, positive, and it was ridiculously easy to do.

If you’re looking to use CBD, then these guys also have you covered with really high grade hemp extracted CBD.

Obviously, you’re not looking to get high with that, but it really can make you feel relaxed, and is fantastic for reducing inflammation.

In terms of CBD, I’d go for the high dose vape cartridges or disposable vapes, because you’ll get an intense hit that gets to work with its benefits really fast.

Is There A Working Binoid Discount Code?

There sure is, and I’m going to give it to you right now.

Use the Binoid discount code pal10 at check out, and you’ll get 10% off your total order value. This code will work every single time you buy from these guys, and is not just a one-time discount.

Binoid Review Conclusion

Binoid have a brilliant reputation, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s well earned and rightly so.

Just take a look at the website and you’ll see the absolutely colossal range of stuff that they sell. It’s mind blowing to the beginner, which is why I’ve advised you above.

They sell a lot of the newly available and popular cannabinoids, even though they may have been around for years, or at least known about, it’s only now that they are becoming affordably available in a complete range of products.

So even if you don’t want to vape, if you feel that might be harmful to your lungs for example, there are several other ways that you can enjoy strong doses of all of these potentially pleasurable and beneficial cannabinoids with ease.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Binoid Reviews shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

#United States of America USA