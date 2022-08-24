 Biomentors provides students unrivaled expertise and assistance in preparing for NEET Exams : The Tribune India

With the development of technology and the start of the devastating pandemic, online courses have become incredibly popular. The days when a school's closure meant that academics or exam preparations had to stop are long gone. Online educational institutions have significantly altered the educational landscape in this age of digitization. As a result, Biomentors, one of India's top NEET preparation centers, is striving while manifesting the goal. Biomentors provide all you need for NEET preparation, including revision tests, appropriate mentoring, and live demonstrations.

 

Since 2017, more than 11000 MBBS applicants have been selected at various government medical colleges through online Biomentors sessions. The accomplishment is due to a variety of factors. Biomentors use the same regimented training programme and online material delivery standards. The organisation can monitor each student's progress thanks to the usage of advanced data analytics. Finally, each of the student groups, or battalions, is commanded by a commando who is a medical student by training, which makes the commandos of Biomentors exceptional.

 

Tech-driven teaching methodology

 

Thanks to cutting-edge technology and engaging, comprehensive teaching methods, students can now achieve their goals of passing the NEET, the most challenging medical exam. Biomentors frequently concentrate on instructing learners in an atmosphere that is cozy for them. The combination of tried-and-true teaching methods with the power of technology keeps an eye on the students' progress and motivates them to push themselves beyond their comfort zones. Because of the faculty's more than 20 years of experience, affordable tuition, and high quality of education, students have access to a straightforward and practical learning approach. Using its Advanced Analytics System, the website has successfully chosen more than 11000 MBBS students for admission to various government medical institutions.

 

Financial assistance to economically weak students

 

To date, the platform has educated many NEET applicants and has a history of selecting more than 11,000 students into government medical institutions. Additionally, the students have free access to biomentors' YouTube tutorial videos. Alongside, they offer free scholarships to those in need and even pay the medical college fees for deserving but financially strapped individuals. The group medical coaching has so far provided scholarships to about 68 students, and it aspires to assist as many students as possible in the near future.

 

Performance monitored through cutting-edge data analytics

 

Biomentors, a rapidly growing NEET Coaching Institute is entirely committed to address the needs of students, and to guide students in the most effective and efficient ways possible, manifesting self-assurance and a positive outlook alongside assisting them in imbibing success. The institute dives deeply into subjects with new informative video lectures filmed and posted daily along with comprehensive live sessions, ensuring top-notch education. Additionally, they enable students to communicate directly with the experienced teaching faculty alongside allowing them to freely ask any questions and clearing all the doubts. Not just this, each student's performance is monitored carefully in the unified platform using advanced technologies like cutting-edge data analytics. As a result, Biomentors give students many opportunities to value education, learn the truth and practical applications for it, ensuring and nurturing a supportive educational environment.

 

Biomentors is well known for its distinctive teaching methodology that enables students to reach unprecedented heights of success. The institute was incepted in 2008 and has a rich legacy of over 15 years as an offline brick-and-mortar model institute. It also has a team of professional and experienced faculty who have been teaching for over 20 years. As of now, they have assisted more than 6.5 lakh+ students in gaining the desired result who have been taught via an online platform. Biomentors help students easily pass the most challenging medical entrance test, NEET, by combining cutting-edge technology with holistic teaching approaches. Their staff of highly qualified teachers and instructors guides students through the entire process and gets them ready to launch their dream careers.

 

 

