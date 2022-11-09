Black Bird 4K Drone Reviews - Ultra Portable Lightweight Foldable HD Drone or Scam?

Today there are a lot of technological advancements which have changed the way people do things. For instance, the introduction of drones has allowed amateurs to take stunning photos and videos from angles that would have been impossible a few years ago.

One new drone, the Black Bird 4K, is now available. This article will explain how the drone works, how to set it up, and some of its features.

Keep reading to learn more about the Black Bird 4K Drone!

What is Black Bird 4K Drone?

The Black Bird 4K is a light quadcopter drone designed for amateurs, professional photographers, filmmakers, and veterans. The drone allows the user to capture videos and aerial view images perfectly. Plus, the 4K Drone has a high video quality camera, making it more popular in the market.

Unlike other brands, the Black Bird 4K Drone uses less battery and can capture images at night. Considering its size, the drone moves quickly and can fly up to 19 meters in one second. In addition, it can create professional and quality footage with just a simple button push.

How Black Bird 4K Drone Works

The Black Bird 4K Drone has excellent ease-of-use features like Wi-Fi control and adjustable handles. The drone can fly up to 80 meters, avoiding collisions and objects. You can also connect the drone to a smartphone and capture images or receive directions.

Moreover, the drone navigates well, and the smartphone is updated regularly using the drone's flight status.

On the other hand, the 4K drone also works by allowing recordings from any angle. Moreover, the user can regulate its flight range immediately after flying into the air using the options on its setting bar. Also, the user can adjust the upper altitude restriction and launch it at 70-80 meters.

The user can also get accurate updates on the drone's position and potential flight hazards. Also, with the use of GPS technology, the drone's direction and location are easy to determine. Thus, losing it or having it fly away from the required order is tricky.

How To Set Up Black Bird 4K Drone

Setting up the Black Bird 4K Drone is simple, just follow the below steps:

● Step 1: First, remove your drone from its packaging and give it at least one hour to charge.

● Step 2: After charging, you should grab its manual and familiarise yourself with the instructions provided. This includes how to set the drone up and handle it with care.

● Step 3: You should scan the QR code to install the correct smartphone application.

● Step 4: Use the drone to take pictures and receive directions. Remember to regulate your drone by using the setting bar options and adjusting its upper altitude restrictions once it gets into the air.

● Step 5: Lastly, use the GPS feature to locate your drone while working with it on the field

Features of the Black Bird 4K Drone

As mentioned earlier, the Black Bird 4K Drone has excellent technical features, which makes it unique, unlike other camera drones.

Camera

Black Bird 4K Drone comes with a camera that captures excellent shots. The drone's camera can also capture videos from a wide range of adjustable angles up to 90 degrees.

Apart from that, the 4K Drone camera has a sturdy frame and a reasonable color balance enabling the user to capture vivid quality videos at different scenes. Besides, the camera has 12-megapixel sensors that help in boosting the quality of the pictures or video taken.

Lastly, the camera has a tremendous panoramic mode, allowing the user to capture 360 degrees of photos with a single click.

Battery Life

The Black Bird 4K Drone battery life is impressive and guarantees the user a long time in the air to accomplish the filming process. The battery flight time is 15 minutes and it has a fast charging system. Unlike other camera drones, the battery takes about 70 minutes to charge fully. Even so, the Black Bird 4K Drone has an altitude hold feature that maintains the drone's altitude when its battery discharges unexpectedly.

Remote Controllers & Control System

This drone has a simple control system making it easy to operate and control even if you are a new user. For instance, the drone has a remote controller with a phone holder. So you can attach your phone to the holder and receive a live feed from the drone.

LED Flash & Gravity Sensors

Another great feature of this drone is that it comes with double LED flashlights fixed next to its camera. The flashlights allow the drone to capture photos and videos even at night.

Durability

The Black Bird 4K Drone is crafted using a durable and sturdy case to last a long time. Moreover, the drone has an anti-gravity sensor to avoid crashes, and its propellers are robust; thus, they cannot break easily in case of crashes.

Portability

Lastly, Black Bird 4K Drone is lightweight, making it portable. Therefore, you can easily carry it around, unlike bigger drones.

Benefits of the Black Bird 4K Drone

Benefits

● Good battery life

● High-quality camera

● Reliable control system

● Adjustable handles

● It comes at a reasonable price plus other packages, such as a full refund

● Remote controller

● Slo-mo mode for capturing quality videos with its high-speed cameras

Purchasing the Black Bird 4K Drone

The Black Bird 4K is only available on the official website. It's being offered in several packages, and you may also get an added discount on the website.

● Buy one for $99 & $7.95 shipping

● Buy two for $69 each & get free shipping

● Buy four for $59 each & get free shipping

You can also purchase a carrying case for your drone for an additional $8.99. Every order also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can contact customer service for more information if you have any questions.

● Telephone: 1-833-656-1790 from 7 AM - 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

● Email: cs@blackbird4k.com

Black Bird 4K Drone Customer Reviews

From customer reviews, we can conclude that the Black Bird 4K Drone is popular among most photography enthusiasts. Customers consider it the ideal choice, especially for new users, because it's simple to operate.

Another thing customers love about this drone is that it has a high-quality camera enabling users to capture excellent photos and videos. Also, users highly applaud its battery as it guarantees the owner a long time in the air. Lastly, customers praised the Black Bird Drone's light size, making it portable.

Final Verdict

The Black Bird 4K Drone is one of the best drones on the market if you are searching for a great drone at a reasonable price. This model has a combination of top-notch features that are rare in other models. From its excellent battery, quality camera, and light size, you will be delighted with the Black Bird 4K Drone.

Having many professional and new users swear by Black Bird Drone shows that anyone can depend on it. So, it can be an excellent choice to buy this model and see what it can do for you if you want a powerful drone. Visit the official website to order your Black Bird today!

