Blisterol Reviews - Effective Herpes Supplement or Risky Side Effects?

Herpes is one of the most feared viral diseases globally. The viral infection comes in two forms: oral herpes and genital herpes. Doctors estimate that herpes affects more than 3.7 billion people worldwide, about 65% of the world's population. It is considered one of the most contagious viruses, and most people contract it without knowing until they have an outbreak.

The two main viruses that cause herpes include herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex-2 (HSV-2). HSV-1 causes oral herpes, while HSV-2 causes genital herpes. Some of the common symptoms of herpes include:

● Painful sores or blisters around the mouth or genital areas

● Tingling and itchiness before the sores appear

● Fever

● Tiredness

● Swollen lymph nodes

● Body aches

● Headaches

Doctors prescribe different medications to help reduce the multiplication of the herpes virus. One of the most common medicines used is acyclovir. It is an antiviral medicine known to prevent the virus from multiplying. Doctors also prescribe creams to help manage the symptoms.

However, these medicines do not cure herpes and only work to reduce symptoms. Studies also show that acyclovir can have adverse effects on the body. Some of the side effects include:

● Irregular heartbeat

● Severe stomach pains

● Swelling of the face, tongue, and throat

● Breathing difficulties

● Rash

● Dizziness

Herpes simplex virus can lead to low self-esteem. Many people with active outbreaks avoid interacting with others because they fear spreading it. They end up being lonely since they have no one to turn to. Most people believe that herpes has no cure due to the belief instilled in them by medical practitioners. However, a herpes specialist from Denver, Colorado, claims to have discovered a cure for the herpes virus.

What is Blisterol?

Blisterol is a natural dietary supplement that claims to treat the herpes virus. It contains 100% natural ingredients to fight the HSV-1 and HSV-2 viruses. The supplement is designed using the latest technology.

The ingredients contained in the supplement are free from GMOs and allergens. The supplement eliminates the herpes virus and improves the body's immunity, thus preventing future infections. The supplement is made n a GMP and FDA-approved facility; hence users do not need to worry about its effects.

How does Blisterol Supplement Work?

Studies reveal that the root cause of herpes is a gut imbalance, which interferes with the Bacteroid Fragilis. Varying bacteria levels halt the production of PSA, which is known to fight the herpes simplex virus. Therefore, one needs to take vital vitamins and minerals to suppress the effects on the body.

Blisterol Supplement works in line with several scientifically proven principles. The HSV-1 is responsible for the oral sores that appear on the lips. Studies reveal that the herpes virus targets the brain cells. Therefore, the ingredients contained in the supplement have strong antioxidant properties that help flush out the virus from the brain.

Blisterol Ingredients

The official website does not reveal the ingredients contained in the supplement. However, the manufacturers claim that the supplement is 100% natural. According to the studies cited on the official website, it is reasonable to conclude that the following ingredients are included:

Fenugreek

Fenugreek has been utilized in traditional medicine for centuries. It is commonly used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines. It has been shown to increase testosterone in males, lower levels of total and bad cholesterol, better control blood sugar, reduce the risk of heartburn, and may display anti-inflammatory effects. There is no current research showing that fenugreek can be used to treat herpes.

Oat Straw

Oat straw is the crushed stems and leaves of oats. This nutrient-dense ingredient is used in skin care to help calm the skin and strengthen the nervous system. Using oat straw may promote bone health and immunological function while reducing inflammation. A study that examined the impact of beta-glucan from oats on mice infected with the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) found that beta-glucan from oat straw may reduce the likelihood of HSV-1 infection.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a supplement derived from the fruit of a tree. It has traditionally been used to treat chronic pelvic pain, migraine headaches, male-pattern baldness, sore throat, cough, cold symptoms, and bronchitis, most of which have tenuous scientific backing. Nonetheless, saw palmetto may be effective in promoting prostate health and hair growth, but additional study is required because the bulk of the studies that have been done so far have been of poor quality.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid produced from metabolizing phenylalanine, another amino acid. It is required for the production of neurotransmitters, which are critical for establishing communication between nerve cells and regulating mood, as well as melanin, the pigment responsible for the color of the hair and skin. L-tyrosine also controls some hormones and supports protein creation in the body.

Benefits of Blisterol Supplement

● It is 100% natural

● It contains ingredients that eliminate the herpes virus from the body

● It stops the multiplication of the herpes virus, thus preventing the reoccurrence of the disease

● It helps remove toxins from the blood

● It helps regulate blood sugar

● It helps maintain a healthy blood pressure

● It does not require a medical prescription

How to Use Blisterol Supplement

Blisterol supplement comes in capsules; each bottle contains 60 capsules. The recommended dosage is two daily tablets with a glass of water. One should not exceed the recommended dosage to avoid any adverse effects.

The supplement is safe for everyone above 18 years. The supplement does not cause any allergic reactions in users. One does not need any medical prescription to use the supplement. However, people with underlying medical conditions should seek medical clearance before using the supplement.

The manufacturer urges users to take the supplement for at least three months to attain the maximum benefits. However, continuous supplement use for extended periods provides more long-term effects. Taking the supplement for two years and maintaining a good diet and exercise routine can help you attain all benefits of the Blisterol supplement.

Blisterol Pricing and Availability

Due to the high demand and limited supply of Blisterol supplement, it is only available on the official website. This limited availability also helps users avoid purchasing fake products from other sources. The official website provides buyers with incredible discounts and offers. The manufacturer also limits the availability to enable users quickly buy the supplement.

One can choose between three different packages. These packages include:

● One-month supply for $69 plus a small shipping fee

● Three-month supply for $59 per bottle and free shipping

● Six-month supply for $49 per bottle and free shipping

In addition to the discounts and free shipping, supplements purchased on the official website come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied users can claim a refund within two months after purchase. If you have any questions about the return policy or anything else, please email customer service at support@blisterol.com.

Final Word on Blisterol Supplement

Herpes is a viral disease that affects millions of people globally. Up to now, doctors have claimed that the viral infection has no treatment. Therefore, medical experts use medications to suppress the disease. However, these medications do not address the root cause, and excessive use can adversely affect the body.

However, a herpes expert in Denver, Colorado, has created a supplement that claims to cure herpes. The supplement contains vitamins and minerals that address the root cause of herpes, which is an imbalance of gut bacteria.

The supplement regulates PSA levels that help fight the Herpes virus. The supplement is safe for use by everyone above 18. It contains 100% natural ingredients and does not cause any adverse effects on the body. People with underlying medical conditions should seek medical clearance before using the supplement.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Blisterol are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.