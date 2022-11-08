Book Review: Traversing Indian Mythology through Poesy

Book Name: Traversing Indian Mythology through Poesy

Author: Abhyudita Gautam

Rating: **** (4 stars)

November 08: Mythology is everywhere. It is there in the popular screen and stage adaptations of folklore and famous tales. It is worth knowing that many Indian mythology retellings are written in a somewhat similar style to the epics they are based on, which were originally oral histories, and often implement telling rather than just showing.

Expect this book to tell you about many lesser-known tales from our Hindu mythology and about the relevance of worshipping various elements and gods in the Hindu pantheon. Absolutely amazing spin on Indian Mythology including monsters and mortals. This anthology is more than a collection of poems. It is as old as prehistoric, ancient times. These poems (and the stories they depict) may raise many questions, arguments, and discussions in the human race.

One look at the title and you know that the book would be philosophical and full of wisdom. And as you read it, this becomes more evident than ever but more than that, the book has a very practical approach to life and living, all conveyed through poems! Ethereal, these intensely vivid poems capture the sights and textures of less as well as most-known Indian Mythology. The book is divided into parts, namely - Inception, Invocation, Ruminations from the Ramayana, Mysteries of the Mahabharata, Thoughts, and Deity of the Hills.

The Trinity, Eternity, and Infinity depict the creator and destroyer of all, which is my favorite among many. Drawn to this book almost solely for its title, I am happy to say that it was a lovely reading experience for me. Through a great and lucid style of poetic narration, every poem in this collection is eminently readable.

Buy Book: https://www.amazon.in/Traversing-Indian-Mythos-Through-Poesy/dp/B0B9JKRHDR/

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.